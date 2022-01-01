West End bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West End
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Causeway 3 way
|$16.00
Virgina BBQ, toasted roll, 6-hour smoked beef, Mayo, American cheese
|Tacos de Birria
|$16.00
Overnight braised short rib, oxcata cheese,consume
|BBQ Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
6-hour smoked chicken, brown rice, smashed avocado, corn salsa, tres queso, Valentina aioli, pinto beans, masa crisp
More about City Winery
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
City Winery
80 Beverly St, Boston
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Molasses Vinaigrette, Feta Cheese - vegetarian / gluten free
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, San Marzano, Tomato Sauce
|Pint of Peach Bellini Sorbet
|$10.00
Giovanna Gelato and Sorbet - Locally sourced from Malden Mass.