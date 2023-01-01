Mac and cheese in Waterfront
Waterfront restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Seaport
343 Congress Street, Boston
|LG PIMENTO MAC & CHEESE
|$7.50
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$9.50
Four balls of our Pimento Mac and Cheese, with house-cured bacon and kale, Breaded and deep fried.
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
topped with Corn Bread Crumble
Trillium Brewing - Fort Point
50 Thomson Place, Boston
|Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Classic Cheddar Mornay, Parmesan Crumble