American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Row 34 Boston
1,519 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open for in-person dining! Wednesday & Thursday 5:00pm-9:00pm, Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10:00pm, Sunday 11:30am-9:00pm.
Location
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston, MA 02210
Gallery