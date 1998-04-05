Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

The Boston Sail Loft

review star

No reviews yet

80 Atlantic Ave

Boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl Clam Chowder
Lobster Salad Roll
Fish and Chips

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo Platter

Appetizer Combo Platter

$25.95

Pick 3 from our most popular appetizers: Cajun popcorn shrimp, fried calamari, potato skins ,or boneless buffalo wings

Boneless Buffalo Tenders

Boneless Buffalo Tenders

$13.95

Boneless fried chicken tenders smothered in tangy, housemade hot sauce and served with celery and a side of blue cheese

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.95Out of stock

Loaded with melted cheese, topped with bacon bits and green onions, and served with a side of sour cream

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp

$13.75

Small shrimp deep fried with cajun spices and served with spicy cocktail sauce

Fresh Calamari Rings

$13.95

Fresh calamari rings handcut, lightly breaded and deep fried

Fried Clam Appetizer

$25.95

Fresh, whole belly clams, fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce

Lg Tex-Mex Nachos

$13.25

Crisp tortilla chips covered with cheddar cheese, chili, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream

Onion Ring Basket

$9.95

A heaping portion of fresh onion rings, lightly battered and fried golden brown

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.95

Large shrimp chilled and served with cocktail sauce. Order is PER SHRIMP

Sm Tex-Mex Nachos

$12.25

Crisp tortilla chips covered with cheddar cheese, chili, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$16.95

Mussels steamed with white wine, garlic and parsley

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Chowder • Soup • Chili

Cup Chowder

Cup Chowder

$7.75

Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.25

Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers

Cup Soup Du Jour

$7.75

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$8.25

Cup Chili

$7.50

Served with melted cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, and crisp tortilla chips

Bowl Chili

$7.95

Served with melted cheddar cheese, chopped green onions, and crisp tortilla chips

Cup & Half

$15.75

A cup of chowder or soup, and your choice of a half of tuna, chicken salad or turkey; served on light or dark rye, wheat, or light oatmeal

Pint Chowder

$16.95

Our Famous clam chowder, loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers

Quart Chowder

$24.95

Our Famous clam chowder, loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers

Burgers

Traditional Hamburger

$12.50

All hamburgers are cooked to order and are served with lettuce, tomato, french fries and a pickle.

Hamburger w/Cheddar Cheese

$12.95

All hamburgers are cooked to order and are served with lettuce, tomato, french fries and a pickle.

Hamburger w/Blue Cheese

$12.95

All hamburgers are cooked to order and are served with lettuce, tomato, french fries and a pickle.

Hamburger w/Bacon & Cheddar

$13.95

All hamburgers are cooked to order and are served with lettuce, tomato, french fries and a pickle.

Cheeseburger Club

$13.95

A handpacked burger charboiled and served club style with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and bacon. Served on your choice of light or dark rye, wheat or light oatmeal bread

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$7.95

Fresh greens, garden vegetables, cheese and bacon make up this light salad

Lg Garden Salad

$8.50

Fresh greens, garden vegetables, cheese and bacon make up this light salad

Calamari Balsamic Salad

Calamari Balsamic Salad

$16.95

Fresh calamari fried and marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette, served over a large green salad

Lg Spinach Salad

$12.95

A bed of crisp spinach leaves, topped with fresh mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, garden vegetables and a hard boiled egg

Sm Spinach Salad

$10.75

A bed of crisp spinach leaves, topped with fresh mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, garden vegetables and a hard boiled egg

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and romano cheese, topped with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken breast

Taco Salad

$14.50

A crisp taco shell mounded high with lettuce, garden vegetables, cheese, salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$14.75

Our fresh chicken salad tossed with apples, mayonnaise, raisins and walnuts, garnished with fresh greens and vegetables

Sail Loft Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fresh garden greens with our marinated grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, green beans and new potatoes

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

A tender chicken breast smothered in HOT buffalo sauce and served over our garden salad, topped with crumbled blue cheese

Small Caesar

$7.95

Large Caesar

$9.95

Entrees

8oz Fresh Scrod

$18.95

A fresh filet of cod topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping. Served with your choice of rice, baked or mashed potato and vegetable

10oz Fresh Scrod

$19.75

A fresh filet of cod topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping. Served with your choice of rice, baked or mashed potato and vegetable

Broiled Sea Scallops

$35.95

Tender sea scallops topped with a Ritz cracker crumb topping and broiled golden brown. Served with your choice of rice, baked or mashed potato and vegetable

Sauteed Seafood Portofino

$35.95

Lobster meat, scallops and shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, scallions and roasted red peppers in a garlic white wine sauce over a bed of linguini

Stir Fry W/ Vegetable

$11.50

Freshly sliced garden vegetables stir-fried with our special blend of spices. Served over rice pilaf

Stir Fry W/ Chicken

$14.95

Freshly sliced garden vegetables and chicken stir-fried with our special blend of spices. Served over rice pilaf

Stir Fry W/ Shrimp

$20.95

Freshly sliced garden vegetables and jumbo shrimp stir-fried with our special blend of spices. Served over rice pilaf

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$26.95

A blend of cheeses for our homemade macaroni and cheese, baked with fresh lobster meat. Served with a small garden salad

Seafood & Chicken

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.50

A generous portion of deep fried fresh cod topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders

Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders

$13.95

A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.95

Mounds of fresh cod fried golden brown, served with French fries and colelsaw

Fried Shrimp Plate

$19.95

Tender, popcorn shrimp, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Half & Half Plate

$36.95

A heaping combination of fresh whole belly clams and scallops. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Clam Plate

$35.95

Fresh whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fresh Fried Scallop Plate

$35.95

Fresh sea scallops lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Fried Fisherman’s Platter

$37.95

A generous combination of our clams, scallops, shrimp, calamari and cod lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Fresh chicken salad mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing. Served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Light tuna mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries

Grilled Dark Rye Reuben

$13.95

Lean corned beef grilled with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing served on dark rye bread. Served with French fries

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

A tender chicken breast, grilled or fried and topped with melted cheddar cheese on a bulky roll with lettuce and tomato and a pickle. Served with French fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

A boneless chicken breast fried and smothered in our signature housemade hot sauce and topped with blue cheese dressing. (Also available as a roll up). Served with French fries

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Chicken tenderloins baked with cajun spices and topped with melted cheddar cheese on a bulky roll. Served with French fries

Chicken Caesar Roll Up

$13.95

Grilled chicken and our caesar salad rolled up in a flour tortilla. Served with French fries

Turkey Club

$14.50

Freshly cooked and seasoned turkey, thickly sliced, with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries

Chicken Salad Club

$13.50

Chicken salad served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries

Tuna Club

$13.50

Tuna salad served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries

California Club

$13.95

Grilled chicken rolled in a flour tortilla with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. Served with French fries

BLT

$9.95

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Specials

Lobster Salad Roll

$33.95

A heaping portion of lobster meat chilled and lightly dressed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled roll. Served with French Fries and coleslaw

Single Lobster

Single Lobster

$35.95

A pound and a quarter lobster served with your choice of a small salad or mussels

Twin Lobster

$59.95

Two pound and a quarters lobsters served with your choice of a small salad or mussels.

TUNA PESTO MELT

$15.95

CAJUN FISH SAND

$15.95

BLACKENED CHIX CEASER ROLL UP

$14.95

PICCATTA

$21.95

STEAK TIPS

$24.95

HADDOCK DINNER

$24.95

SPECIAL STIR FRY

$28.95

Kids

Kids Ziti and Marinara

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Tenders

$7.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.25

Kids Hamburger

$7.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A waterfront staple since 1984, the Boston Sail Loft has established itself as a good to spot for classic New England seafood in the city.

Website

Location

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
The Boston Sail Loft image
The Boston Sail Loft image
The Boston Sail Loft image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tiki Rock
orange starNo Reviews
2 Broad Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
North Street Grille - 229 North
orange star4.7 • 1,279
229 North St Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Servia - Financial District, Boston
orange star4.5 • 98
126 State Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
65 Causeway Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
jm Curley's
orange star4.1 • 1,946
21 Temple Pl Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
The Tip Tap Room
orange star4.3 • 797
138 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Artu
orange star4.3 • 4,023
6 Prince Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Prezza
orange star4.8 • 2,562
24 Fleet Street Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Monica's Mercato
orange star4.6 • 1,842
130 Salem St Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Alcove
orange star4.5 • 1,367
50 Lovejoy Wharf Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
North Street Grille - 229 North
orange star4.7 • 1,279
229 North St Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston