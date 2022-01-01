French fries in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve french fries
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|SD French Fries
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|French Fries
|$5.00
Cut from russet potatoes, our fries are tossed with a little togarashi (a Japanese spice blend) and salt. *Togarashi contains SESAME. Can be made without togarashi.
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|French Fries
|$3.50
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)
|$3.99
Even our fries take on a little Mediterranean flavor! Try dipping them in any of our unique sauces!
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)
|$3.99
Even our fries take on a little Mediterranean flavor! Try dipping them in any of our unique sauces!
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|French Fries (v, gf, sf)
|$4.00
seasoned with sea salt or togarashi
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|French Fries
|$7.00
choose from plain, parmesan-garlic or truffle fries with lemon-garlic, chipotle, curry or truffle aioli
|French Fries
|$7.00
choose from plain, parmesan-garlic or truffle fries with lemon-garlic, chipotle, curry or truffle aioli
Tasty Burger
48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON
|Small French Fries
|$2.99
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Large French Fries
|$3.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Drink
348 Congress Street, Boston
|French Fries
|$7.00
Hand Cut French Fries, Malt Vinegar Aioli, Ketchup
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|Small French Fries
|$2.99
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Large French Fries
|$3.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|French Fries
|$3.79
Sebastians
1 Harborside Drive, East Boston
|French Fries
|$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.00
plain (v), cheesy +1, spicy (v), or truffle +2 (vg)
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|Small French Fries
|$2.99
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Large French Fries
|$3.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Papa Gino's
748 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester
|French Fries
|$3.19
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|French Fries
|$4.95
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Fish & Chips With French Fries & Onion Rings
|$26.95
|French Fries
|$7.95
Hand Cut Potato French Fries.
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Vegan French Stir-Fry (V)
|$16.00
Soy Strips Sautéed with Red Wine, Date Honey, Diced Carrots, Celery, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Garlic & Parsley.
Served with Landwer’s Rice
Tasty Burger
1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston
|Large French Fries
|$3.99
|Small French Fries
|$2.99
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.