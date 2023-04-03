Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aceituna Grill Newbury St.

No reviews yet

267-269 Newbury Street

Boston, MA 02116

RICE PLATE (Online Order)

Rice Plate

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Customize your order by adding the protein of your choice, plus any two sides. Enjoy!
Beef & Lamb Plate

Beef & Lamb Plate

$12.75

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$12.75

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.

Spicy Chicken Plate

Spicy Chicken Plate

$12.75

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.

Falafel Plate

$12.75

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.

Additional Sauce

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50

SALAD PLATE (Online Order)

Salads

Start with one of our three authentic Mediterranean salads, choose the protein of your choice, and add any two sides.
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.75

Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.

Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

$12.75

Finely chopped parsley is the main ingredient in our freshly made tabbouleh. Mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cracked wheat, this Mediterranean classic is tossed in a lemony olive oil dressing.

Fattoush Salad

$12.75

The distinctive taste of fattoush comes from our zesty house-made sumac dressing that draws out the flavors of tomatoes, green peppers, and other hearty vegetables in this Mediterranean favorite. Optional toasted pita chips give it the perfect crunch!

Additional Sauce

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50

PITA ROLL-UP (Online Order)

PITA ROLL-UP

Beef & Lamb Shawarma

$9.95

Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$9.95

Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.

Spicy Chicken Shawarma

Spicy Chicken Shawarma

$9.95

We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.

Falafel Pita

$9.95

Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.

Additional Sauce

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50

SIDES/A La Carte (Online Order)

Sides

Finely chopped parsley is the main ingredient in our freshly made tabbouleh. Mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cracked wheat, this Mediterranean classic is tossed in a lemony olive oil dressing
Side Baba Ganoush (GF) (Vegan)

Side Baba Ganoush (GF) (Vegan)

$4.99

This traditional Mediterranean dip is made with roasted eggplant, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices. Smooth and smoky, the taste is distinctive and delicious!

Side Falafel (GF) (Vegan)

Side Falafel (GF) (Vegan)

$3.99

Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, and make for the perfect vegan complement to our hearty sides and salads. (Order comes with 6 small falafels)

Side Fattoush (GF) (Vegan)

Side Fattoush (GF) (Vegan)

$5.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, parsley, cucumbers, green onions, and mint tossed in a zesty sumac dressing with optional toasted pita chips.

Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)

Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)

$3.99

Even our fries take on a little Mediterranean flavor! Try dipping them in any of our unique sauces!

Side Fried Cauliflower (GF) (Vegan)

Side Fried Cauliflower (GF) (Vegan)

$5.99

Packed with Vitamin C, K, B6, and folate, cauliflower is one of nature's healthiest vegetables. Without any batter, we quick-fry our cauliflower to a perfectly soft consistency. Eat it alone or try it dipped in one of our delicious sauces!

Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)

Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)

$5.99

Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.

Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)

Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)

$4.99

Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.

Side Moussaka (GF) (Vegan)

Side Moussaka (GF) (Vegan)

$5.99

Slow-cooked eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, onions, chickpeas, olive oil, and spices make this classic dish exceptionally tender. The word moussaka means "chilled" in Arabic, which is the way it is traditionally served.

Side Rice With Lentils (GF) (Vegan)

Side Rice With Lentils (GF) (Vegan)

$4.99

Rich in fiber and packed with vitamins, lentils are one of the world's healthiest foods. Our rice and lentils dish is cooked with sautéed onions and our house-made spice blend then served chilled as a light and delicious side.

Side Spicy Potatoes (GF) (Vegan)

Side Spicy Potatoes (GF) (Vegan)

$3.99

Cooked with garlic and cilantro, our hand-cut spicy potatoes add just the right kick to any meal. Try them in your pita roll-up for some extra zing!

Side Tabbouleh (Vegan)

Side Tabbouleh (Vegan)

$5.99

Finely chopped parsley is the main ingredient in our freshly made tabbouleh. Mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cracked wheat, this Mediterranean classic is tossed in a lemony olive oil dressing.

Tzatziki (GF) (V)

Tzatziki (GF) (V)

$4.99

Creamy Greek yogurt, cucumber, dried mint, garlic, and salt.

Drinks (Online Order)

Drinks

Sodas

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Vimto

$2.50

Snapple

$2.99

Perrier LARGE

$2.99

Water

$2.50

Dessert (Online Order)

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$2.00

Extra Bread (Online Order)

Pita

Pita Bread

$0.50

Extra Sauce (Online Order)

Extra Sauce

Aceituna Spicy Pink Sauce (1 Oz) (GF) (V)

$0.50

Garlic Sauce (1 Oz) (GF) (V)

$0.50

Tahini Sauce (1 Oz) (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50
Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (V)

$6.00
Garlic Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (V)

$6.00
Tahini Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (Vegan)

$6.00

Extra Shawarma (Online Order)

Extra Shawarma

Extra Chicken Shawarma

$5.00

Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma

$5.00

Extra Beef/Lamb Shawarma

$5.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.

267-269 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

