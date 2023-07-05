Main picView gallery

Pinky's 269 Newbury Street

269 Newbury Street

Boston, MA 02116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Raw Bar

East Coast Oysters

$21.00

Small Plates

Confit Chicken Wangs

$14.00

Empanadas

$16.00

Petite Steak

$28.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Charred Edamame

$12.00

Lobster Roll Slider

$29.00

Hummus Board

$16.00

Dippy Dawg

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Skins & Caviar

$24.00

Shroom Potsticker

$15.00

Falafel Bites

$13.00

Street Tacos

$13.00

Mini-Macs

$14.00

Frito Misto

$22.00

Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

3-Way Slider

$15.00

Flatbreads

Margarita

$16.00

Bianco Flatbread

$17.00

Sides

Handcut Fries

$10.00

Sweets

Crème Brulee

$10.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Brunch

Steak Egg & Cheese

$19.00

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Veggie Frittata

$16.00

Pancakes

$17.00

Lobster Benedict

$30.00

DRINK

Bottle Beer

Mich Ultra

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

FiddleHead IPA

$9.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$7.00

Corona

$8.00

Downeast

$9.00

Guinness

$8.00

High Noon

$9.00

Sam Seasonal

$8.00

Kronenbourg

$8.00

Rothaus

$8.00

Draft Beer

Castle Island

$10.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Cisco Shark Tracker

$8.00

Maine Lunch

$13.00

Sips

Aperitivo Spritz

$13.00

Smokin'Frida Rita

$15.00

Watermelon Blossom

$14.00

Streaking in Oaxaca

$15.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$15.00

Capri Negroni

$15.00

The World is YA Oyster

$16.00

Rose Sangria

$13.00

Gone Shellin’

$32.00

The OG Espresso Martini

$16.00

Jalisco Perk Espresso Martini

$16.00

Irish Strong Espresso Martini

$16.00

Aperitivo Pitcher

$52.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Add Caviar

$10.00

Zero Proof Cocktails

Zilch Spritz

$12.00

No Regrets Margarita

$12.00

Wine

Prosecco

$13.00

Brut Rose

$12.00

Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Vermentino

$12.00

Gruner-Riesling

$14.00

Chardonnay

$16.00

Maison Saleya

$12.00

Whispering Angel

$17.00

Pinot Noir

$17.00

Nebbiolo

$15.00

Cabernet Sauv

$13.00

CA 15

$15.00

Bottle Wine

BTL Prosecco

$52.00

BTL Brut Rose

$48.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$52.00

BTL Vermentino

$48.00

BTL Gruner-Riesling

$56.00

BTL Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$68.00

BTL Maison Saleya

$48.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$68.00

BTL Nebbiolo

$60.00

BTL Cabernet Sauv

$52.00

BTL CA 15

$60.00

Spirits

Deep Eddy

$12.00

Titos

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Ostrieda

$12.00

ST George Citrus

$12.00

Absolute

$12.00

Absolute Citron

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

St George Botanivore

$12.00

Bombay

$12.00

Appleton Signature

$12.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Gosling

$11.00

Malibu

$13.00

Clase Azul Plata

$35.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Clase Azul Repo

$40.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$12.00

Tante Jalapeno

$14.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

JW Black

$15.00

JW Blue

$60.00

Angels Envy

$20.00

Blantons

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Longbranch

$13.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Whistle Pig 10

$16.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Crown Apple

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Aperol

$13.00

Averna

$12.00

Campri

$12.00

Carolans Irish Cream

$10.00

Carpano Antica Vermouth

$10.00

Triple Sec

$10.00

Peach Schnaps

$10.00

Del Professore Vermouth

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Giffard Espelette

$12.00

Caffe Borghetti

$12.00

Giffard Framboise

$12.00

Creme de cacao

$12.00

Giffard ginger

$12.00

Giffard Passionfruit

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Lucano Cafe

$12.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Martini & Rossi Fiero

$12.00

St George Pear

$12.00

St George NOLA

$12.00

St Germain

$12.00

Splash

Cranberry

Coke

Diet Coke

Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

Sprite

Orange Juice

Pineapple

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull SF

$3.00

Tonic Water

Water

Lemonade

Lime Juice

Apple Juice

Grenadine

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

GingerBeer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Shots

Green Tea

$12.00

White Tea

$12.00

Pinky’s UP!

$12.00

Lemon drop

$12.00

Mixers

Apple Juice

Coke

Cranberry

Diet Coke

Ginger Ale

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Grapefruit

Grenadine

Lemonade

Lime Juice

Orange Juice

Pineapple

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull SF

$3.00

Splash

Sprite

Tonic Water

Water

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Spicy Bloody

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A local bar offering global comfort food and fun cocktails. Inspired by those well traveled parts of the world, we hope to bring it’s social dining culture to our little spot on Newbury Street

Location

269 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

