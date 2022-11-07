Sebastians Cafe @ 1 Harborside Dr
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
1 Harborside Drive, East Boston, MA 02128
