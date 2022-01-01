  • Home
Santarpio's Pizza 111 Chelsea Street, East Boston

No reviews yet

111 Chelsea Street

Boston, MA 02128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Italian Cheese and Pepperoni
Lamb Skewer
Shrimp Scampi

BBQ

Lamb Skewer

$12.50

Steak Tip Skewer

$12.50

Sausage

$9.00

Chicken Tip Skewer

$10.00

Combo Lamb, Sausage (one full skewer of each meat)

$21.50

Combo Lamb, Steak (one full skewer of each meat)

$25.00

Combo Lamb, Chicken (one full skewer of each meat)

$22.50

Combo Steak, Sausage (one full skewer of each meat)

$21.50

Combo Steak, Chicken (one full skewer of each meat)

$22.50

Combo Sausage, Chicken (one full skewer of each meat)

$19.00

Double Lamb

$25.00

Double Steak

$25.00

Double Sausage

$18.00

Double Chicken

$20.00

Side of Anchovies

$2.50

Set Up

$2.00

Create Your Own

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

FAVORITES

Italian Cheese

$12.00

Italian Cheese and Pepperoni

$14.50

Italian Cheese, Sausage & Garlic

$16.00

Italian Cheese, Pepperoni, Garlic & Hot Pepper

$18.00

CBG

$18.00

chicken, broccoli and garlic. Served white.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

shrimp and garlic served WHITE

The Works

$22.00

mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic, sausage, pepperoni, extra cheese and anchovies

The Works without Anchovies

$20.00

Italian Cheese, Sausage, Mushroom & Pepper

$18.00

Meat Lovers

$18.00

sausage, pepperoni, and ground beef

Italian Cheese, Ground Beef & Onion

$16.00

Italian Cheese, Mushroom, Onion & Pepper

$17.00

Side of Anchovies

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 Chelsea Street, Boston, MA 02128

Directions

