Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN IN SPICY GARLIC SAUCE 鱼香鸡片$18.95
with green and red peppers, black fungus, and bamboo slices
More about The Q
anoush'ella - South End image

 

anoush'ella - South End

35 W Newton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
za’atar chicken + garlic sauce$5.95
More about anoush'ella - South End
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Black Garlic Glazed Chicken$25.00
Pan seared black garlic chicken breast & thigh served over wild mushrooms with an herb & sherry jus.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Garlic Chicken$18.50
鱼香鸡丝 - Chicken, onion, peppers, bamboo shoot with spicy garlic sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Fattoush Salad

Mango Lassi

Egg Fried Rice

Seafood Soup

Fried Chicken Salad

Sea Urchins

Brownie Sundaes

Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston