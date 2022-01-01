Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict*$14.50
Two poached eggs on an English muffin with
Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise,
and served with home fries
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$20.00
2 poached eggs, buttery biscuit, hollandaise
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$26.00
2 jonah lump crab cakes, 2 poached eggs, buttery biscuit, home fries
More about South End Buttery
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE EGG BENEDICT$12.95
ENGLISH MUFFIN TOPPED WITH CANADIAN BACON, TWO POACHED EGGS & HOLLANDAISE SAUCE SERVED WITH HOME FRIES
D TRADITIONAL EGGS BENEDICT$11.95
ENGLISH MUFFIN TOPPED WITH CANADIAN BACON, TWO POACHED EGGS & HOLLANDAISE SAUCE SERVED WITH HOME FRIES
More about North Street Grille
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict Florentine$15.00
Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin with Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Hollandaise Sauce.
Served with crushed potatoes
Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EGGS BENEDICT$15.00
English Muffin, Poached Eggs, Smashed Avocado, Cajun Hollandaise, Home fries.
More about Local 149
Worden Hall image

 

Worden Hall

22 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$17.00
Crispy bacon, sauteed spinach, poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise
More about Worden Hall
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict Florentine$15.00
Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin with Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Hollandaise Sauce.
Served with crushed potatoes
Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens
More about Cafe Landwer

