Egg benedict in Boston

Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Eggs Benedict*
|$14.50
Two poached eggs on an English muffin with
Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise,
and served with home fries
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Eggs Benedict
|$20.00
2 poached eggs, buttery biscuit, hollandaise
|Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
|$26.00
2 jonah lump crab cakes, 2 poached eggs, buttery biscuit, home fries
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE EGG BENEDICT
|$12.95
ENGLISH MUFFIN TOPPED WITH CANADIAN BACON, TWO POACHED EGGS & HOLLANDAISE SAUCE SERVED WITH HOME FRIES
|D TRADITIONAL EGGS BENEDICT
|$11.95
ENGLISH MUFFIN TOPPED WITH CANADIAN BACON, TWO POACHED EGGS & HOLLANDAISE SAUCE SERVED WITH HOME FRIES
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Eggs Benedict Florentine
|$15.00
Poached Eggs on a Toasted English Muffin with Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Hollandaise Sauce.
Served with crushed potatoes
Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$15.00
English Muffin, Poached Eggs, Smashed Avocado, Cajun Hollandaise, Home fries.
Worden Hall
22 West Broadway, Boston
|Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Crispy bacon, sauteed spinach, poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise
