Enchiladas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salvadorian Enchiladas
Deep fried tortilla topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, Salvadorian cheese, sliced hard-boiled egg, beans, and sour cream
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Mexican Enchilada$15.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Enchilada Verde image

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Enchilada$4.75
Enchilada de Plantains Mole$19.00
Enchilada Verde$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Casa Romero
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI & CHEESE ENCHILADAS$11.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
AL PASTOR ENCHILADA (MARINATED PORK)$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
CARNITAS ENCHILADA (PORK)$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
More about La Neta
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$21.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
Vegetable Enchiladas$20.00
charred broccoli + red bell pepper, caramelized onions, corn + potato,
carrot & guajillo mole, tres quesos, mexican crema,
pickled carrot + avocado salad
Pork Enchiladas$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
More about Burro Bar
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Lunch$13.00
Side 1 Enchilada$3.00
Enchiladas$17.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Chicken Enchilada image

TAPAS

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada$17.00
Hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheese, rice + beans, topped with savory chili sauce + even more cheese!
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas - Pasilla Roasted Mushrooms_$21.00
Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, Chihuahua cheese, crema, queso fresco. Choice of salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Enchilada Trio$32.00
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice.
Choose Protein for each
cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck
Choose Sauce for each
mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
More about Rosa Mexicano
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway image

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

92 Peterborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Enchiladas$7.75
Chicken Enchiladas$7.75
Pork Enchiladas$7.75
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada's$17.00
More about Alma Cantina
The Quiet Few image

HAMBURGERS

The Quiet Few

331 Sumner St, East Boston

Avg 4.8 (178 reviews)
"Enchilada" Black Bean Burger$14.00
Poblano-Mole sauce, cumin crema, salsa, cheddar, pickled onion, cilantro,
crispy corn tortilla, Adela's bun.
*ALLERGY NOTE: Poblano-Mole sauce contains peanut & sesame!
More about The Quiet Few

