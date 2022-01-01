Enchiladas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Salvadorian Enchiladas
Deep fried tortilla topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, Salvadorian cheese, sliced hard-boiled egg, beans, and sour cream
|Mexican Enchilada
|$15.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
More about Casa Romero
Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St, Boston
|Extra Enchilada
|$4.75
|Enchilada de Plantains Mole
|$19.00
|Enchilada Verde
|$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
More about CITRUS & SALT
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|CHILI & CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$11.00
More about La Neta
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)
|$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
|AL PASTOR ENCHILADA (MARINATED PORK)
|$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
|CARNITAS ENCHILADA (PORK)
|$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
More about Burro Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$21.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
|Vegetable Enchiladas
|$20.00
charred broccoli + red bell pepper, caramelized onions, corn + potato,
carrot & guajillo mole, tres quesos, mexican crema,
pickled carrot + avocado salad
|Pork Enchiladas
|$21.00
red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Enchiladas Lunch
|$13.00
|Side 1 Enchilada
|$3.00
|Enchiladas
|$17.00
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
TAPAS
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Chicken Enchilada
|$17.00
Hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheese, rice + beans, topped with savory chili sauce + even more cheese!
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Enchiladas - Pasilla Roasted Mushrooms_
|$21.00
Shiitake, cremini, oyster blend, pasilla chile, Chihuahua cheese, crema, queso fresco. Choice of salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
|Enchiladas - Beef Brisket_
|$23.00
Classic red guajillo chile sauce, Cotija cheese, Chihuahua cheese, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
|Enchilada Trio
|$32.00
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice.
Choose Protein for each
cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck
Choose Sauce for each
mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
92 Peterborough St, Boston
|Steak Enchiladas
|$7.75
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$7.75
|Pork Enchiladas
|$7.75
More about The Quiet Few
HAMBURGERS
The Quiet Few
331 Sumner St, East Boston
|"Enchilada" Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Poblano-Mole sauce, cumin crema, salsa, cheddar, pickled onion, cilantro,
crispy corn tortilla, Adela's bun.
*ALLERGY NOTE: Poblano-Mole sauce contains peanut & sesame!
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.