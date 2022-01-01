Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Latin American

Burro Bar South End

2,000 Reviews

$$

1357 Washington St

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pork Carnitas Taco
Crispy Chicken Taco
Guacamole & Chips

To Go Margaritas

De La Casa Margarita (Single)

$12.00

gran agave blanco tequila, combier, lime, demerara

Spicy El Diablo Margarita (Single)

$12.00

jalapeno infused tequila, combier, lime, demerara

Cucumber Margarita (Single)

$12.00

cucumber infused tequila, lime, demerara

Luna Suprema Margarita (Single)

$16.00

lunazul reposado, pierre ferrand orange curacao, lime, agave nectar

Burro Cadillac Margarita (Single)

$18.00

casa noble blanco, grand marnier, citrus, agave

Hibiscus Margarita (Single)

$12.00

hibiscus infused tequila, elderflower liqueur, citrus

Mezcarita (Single)

$12.00

bahnez mezcal, agavero damiana, lime, demerara

De La Casa Margarita Can (12oz)

De La Casa Margarita Can (12oz)

$15.00Out of stock

Two servings of De La Casa Margarita -canned, chilled, and ready to drink! Gran Agave Tequila, Combier, Lime. Gently shake before opening.

Appetizer

Kale Salad

$13.00

apples, pears, carrots, toasted corn nut crumble, cotija, cheesy whole grain mustard dressing

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

crispy corn tortilla chips and housemade oven-roasted tomato salsa

Chips Only

$2.00

crispy corn tortillas chips

Salsa Only

$2.00

Quart of House Salsa

$15.00

32oz of housemade oven-roasted tomato salsa

Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

fresh avocados, cilantro, sea salt & white onion

Mango Guacamole

$16.00

guacamole with mango + habanero salsa

Dos Empanadas

$14.00

braised beef, kale, tres quesos, poblano, radish & frisée salad, cotija, thousand islands, salsa verde

Burro Birria Quesadilla

$17.00

adobo braised beef, tres quesos, pico de gallo, sour cream, adobo dipping salsa

Cholo Corn Cob

$11.00

chipotle mayo, cayenne, cotija cheese

Fried Sweet Plantains

$9.00

refried beans, mexican crema, cotija, pickled red onions

Nachos

$15.00

corn tortilla chips, tres quesos, pork charro beans, cabbage and jalapeño slaw, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole, baja and chipotle mayo.

Chorizo & Roasted Apple Fundido

$15.00

melted oaxaca, chihuahua+ monterrey cheese, chorizo de la casa, apple mole, candied walnuts

Queso Dip

$15.00

american & pepper jack cheese, house salsa , pico de gallo, scallions, cilantro & chorizo

Tortilla Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cucumber, tres quesos, avocado, chipotle ranch, crispy corn tortillas

Yuca Fries

$10.00

smoked chipotle aioli, tomatillo & avocado salsa, cotija

Mexican Meatballs

$13.00

chipotle ranchero sauce, stone ground corn grits, cotija

Del Mar

Shrimp Al Ajillo

$14.00

garlic, mezcal, chipotle butter, tres quesos, stone ground corn

Tuna Ceviche

$19.00

passion fruit + sesame soy sauce, watermelon + mango + avocado, jalapeño, scallions, crispy plantain chips

Charred Octopus

$17.00

toasted almond + apricot mole, roasted grapes, frisée + radish salad , fingerling potato, chili oil

Tacos

Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

$8.00

whipped avocado, celery slaw, cotija, pepitas

Calamari Taco

$9.00

guacamole, purple cabbage slaw, roasted jalapeño aioli 8

Crispy Chicken Taco

$8.00

jicama + sprouts + pear slaw, apricot + chili glaze, avocado cream, cotija

Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco

$8.50

savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro

Pork Carnitas Taco

$8.50

salsa verde, grilled pineapple salsa, mexican crema, cotija, flour tortilla

Short Rib "Double Stack" Taco

$9.00

crunchy + soft tortillas, tres quesos, beef carnitas, poblano + onions, mexican crema, cotija

Shrimp "Diablo Rojo" Taco

$8.00

guacamole, mango + habanero salsa, pickled red onion

Steak Taco

$9.00

guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo, crispy onions, cotija, flour tortilla

Swordfish Taco

$9.00

avocado & jalapeno puree, pineapple & jicama, cilantro & lime aioli, frisee radish salad

Crispy Fingerling & Brussel Sprout

$8.50

red onion, apple mole, valentina crema, tajin, honey crisp salsa

MAKE IT A MEAL

$5.00

Add rice + pork charro beans to your choice of tacos for $5

MAKE IT A MEAL -Vegetaritan

$5.00

Add rice + vegetarian refined beans to your favorite taco for $5

Entrées

Chicken Enchiladas

$23.00

smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro

Pork Enchiladas

$23.00

red wine + cola mole, tomatillo + cilantro bechamel, tres quesos, cotija, cilantro

Fajitas

$27.00

roasted peppers & pickled herbs, chimichurri, avocado, crispy onions, flour tortillas

Street Cart Chicken

$26.00

1/2 roaster, achiote-citrus marinade, kale & fried plantain, creamy poblano rice, tamarind butter

Street-Style Hot Dog

$15.00

All-beef pearl dog, cabbage, jalapeño slaw, chicharron, chipotle ketchup, agave mustard, and grilled roll

Vegetable Enchiladas

$22.00

roasted butternut squash + brussel sprout, shiitake mushrooms, apple + poblano mole, tres quesos, mexican crema, pickled onion + apple + arugula salad, cotija, spiced pepitas

Chicken Chimichanga

$26.00

crispy fried flour burrito, stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, black beans, tres quesos, topped with melted cheese, smoky ranchero sauce, guacamole, baja crema & chipotle mayo

Roasted Tamarind Duck

$30.00Out of stock

fingerling potatoes, kale + red onions, chile tamarind glaze, candied kumquats

Roasted Cod

$24.00

served over corn & shrimp chowder, roasted fingerling potato & brussel sprout, crispy onions, chili oil

Sides

Side Adobo Birria Side

$1.00

Quart of House Salsa

$15.00

32oz of housemade oven-roasted tomato salsa

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Creamy Poblano Rice

$5.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Kale & Plantains

$7.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tortillas

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Flour Tortilla x3

$3.00

Single Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$4.00

Side Tortillas (Copy)

$3.00

Kids Dinner

Kid's Dos Tacos

$8.00

two corn tortillas with tres quesos and choice of protein, served with watermelon, half corn cob and beans

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.00

griddle flour tortilla with tres quesos and choice of protein, served with watermelon, half corn cob and beans

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

griddled hot dog + bun served with watermelon, half corn on the cob + beans

Desserts

Burro Churros

$8.00

brown butter churros, cinnamon sugar, spicy dark chocolate sauce

Non-Alcoholic

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sister restaurant of the Painted Burro, serving up inspired tacos, loaded nachos, tasty margaritas and more in Boston's South End!

Website

Location

1357 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

