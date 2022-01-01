Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Black Lamb South End

2,375 Reviews

$$

571 Tremont St

Boston, MA 02118

Order Again

Reds

Senorio Rioja

$14.00

Camp Cab

$14.00

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Mas de Gourgonnier Rouge

$17.00

Scribe Cab

$57.00

Donkey & Goat

$34.00

Pink & Bubbly

Troupis

$12.00

Meyer-Fonne

$17.00

Cremant de Loire

$17.00

White

Southern Right Sauv B

$10.00

Drop by Drop

$11.00

Scribe Chardonnay

$23.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
An American Brasseire and Raw Bar from the team behind Boston's beloved restaurants Bar Mezzana and Shore Leave

571 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02118

