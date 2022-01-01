Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Fuji at Ink Block

4,510 Reviews

$$

352 Harrison Ave

Boston, MA 02118

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)
Potstickers (V)

Soups

Miso Soup (G)

$5.50

Seaweed, tofu, and scallions

Foie Gras Chawanmushi (G)

Foie Gras Chawanmushi (G)

$23.00

Light and decadent egg custard with foie gras [Please allow 30 minutes upon ordering]

Salads

House Salad

$7.00+

Avocado Salad *(G)(V)

$16.00

Avocado, fresh crab meat, cherry tomato, and supreme tobiko tossed in light sweet mayo served over mixed greens with chips on the side

Fuji Seaweed Salad (V)

$11.00

Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing

Blackened Tuna Salad *(G)

Blackened Tuna Salad *(G)

$31.50

Sliced sashimi-grade tuna drizzled in balsamic vinegar reduction served over mixed greens with avocado slices and wasabi mayo on the side

Seafood Salad *(G)

Seafood Salad *(G)

$23.00

Scallop and shrimp seared in butter, spicy crab mix, and avocado slices served over mixed greens with house ginger dressing on the side

Appetizers

Assorted Seafood Tempura

$30.50

Tempura-battered shrimp, scallop, salmon, shiromi, Japanese unagi, and shiso-wrapped uni served with tangy tempura sauce on the side

Beef Teriyaki

$13.50

Premium flank steak marinated in sweet soy and grilled with fresh pineapple, pickled daikon and carrots

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$19.00

Satay chicken with carrots, bean sprouts and rice noodles, served with crunchy lettuce wraps and two spicy and savory house sauces

Deconstructed Chili Soy Wings

$10.00

Wings you can eat with a fork and knife tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce, topped with scallions

Ebiten

$16.00

Tempura-battered shrimp and assorted vegetables served with tangy tempura sauce on the side

Edamame (G)(V)

Edamame (G)(V)

$9.00

Salted steamed soybeans

Fried Handmade Spring Rolls

$11.50

Enoki mushrooms, Chinese turnip, shrimp, scallions, and carrots rolled inside a light and flaky wrapper and fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce and house-special soy sauce.

Hamachi Kama (G)

$30.00

Broiled yellowtail collar served with wakame, julienned cucumber, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce [Limited Amount Daily]

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$10.00

Steamed or fried crab meat dumplings [contains pork]

Lobster Rangoon

$14.00

Lobster and cream cheese in golden and crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce

Potstickers (V)

Potstickers (V)

$11.00

Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]

Salmon Wonton Chips *(G)

Salmon Wonton Chips *(G)

$16.00

A fine mixture of salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips

Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)

$18.00

Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Salt and Pepper Shrimp (G)

Salt and Pepper Shrimp (G)

$19.00

Spicy tempura-fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Salt and Pepper Tofu (G)(V)

Salt and Pepper Tofu (G)(V)

$16.50

Spicy tempura-fried tofu wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers

Spicy Edamame (V)

$9.00

Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices

Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)

Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)

$16.00

Spicy tuna served in crunchy lettuce wraps topped with house sweet pepper sauce and fresh pineapple

Noodles & Rice

Wagyu Beef Clay Pot (G)

$52.00

Award-winning Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef over tobiko and egg fried rice served in sizzling buttered clay pot

Char Siu Pork Clay Pot

$27.00Out of stock

Soy-braised Char Siu over a bed of decadent tobiko and egg fried rice served in sizzling buttered clay pot

Duck

Out of stock

Ink Block Fried Rice (G)

$22.00

Shrimp, char siu pork, chicken, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion

Crispy Soy Noodles

Crispy Soy Noodles

$22.00

Thin egg noodles flash fried and wok-tossed with sesame seeds, soy sauce, bean sprouts, and succulent whole shrimp

Singapore Vermicelli (G)(V)

$21.00

Julienned red and green pepper, scallions, bean sprouts, char siu pork, shrimp, scallop, and onion sautéed with savory thin rice noodles and a touch of curry powder

Tempura Udon

$21.00

Crunchy shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with succulent udon noodle soup on the side

XO Chicken Udon

$25.50

Chicken, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce

XO Beef Udon

$25.50

Beef, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce

XO Seafood Udon

XO Seafood Udon

$27.50

Shrimp, scallop, scallions, squid, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce

Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)

$19.00

Onion, asparagus, peas, red and green pepper, and zucchini

Seafood Fried Rice (G)

$22.00

Shrimp, scallop, scallions, peas, zucchini, egg whites, asparagus, and onions

Unagi Kabayaki

Unagi Kabayaki

$31.50

Grilled eel drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce over tobiko and egg fried rice served in a sizzling buttered clay pot, topped with nori, premium tobiko, oshinko, and avocado slices [May Contain Small Bones]

Wok-Tossed

Spicy Deconstructed Chicken Leg (G)

$18.00

A new take on the classic Cantonese dish. Dark leg meat is stir-fried with julienned peppers, onions, red chili peppers, and scallions

Clams in Black Bean Sauce (G)

Clams in Black Bean Sauce (G)

$29.00

Little neck clams wok-tossed in classic Cantonese-style black bean sauce with garlic and peppers

General Gao Chicken (G)

General Gao Chicken (G)

$22.00

Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce, served with Choy Sum

Kung Pao Chicken (G)

$20.00

Savory chicken diced and stir-fried with carrots, celery, and crunchy peanuts in a spicy sauce

Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Beef (G)

Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Beef (G)

$22.00

Premium flank steak stir-fried with lotus roots, celery, pepper, zucchini, and smoky chili oil

Deconstructed Fried Whole Fish

$70.00

Fried whole sea bass swimming in tangy mango sauce with julienned peppers, onions, and mango

Vegetarian Delight (G)(V)

$21.00

Lotus root, celery, carrots, zucchini, assorted mushroom, tofu, asparagus, yu choy, snow pea, green and red pepper

Lobster

Entrees

Served with your choice of 2: miso soup, salad, or rice

Chicken Teriyaki (G)

$30.00

Grilled white meat drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce and served on a hot plate

Ishiyaki Wagyu *(G)

$75.00

Disassembled Japanese hot stone cooking of award-winning Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef sliced and served with ginger, scallion, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce

Ribeye Teriyaki (G)

$38.00

Grilled prime ribeye served on a hot plate with sweet and savory teriyaki sauce on the side

Sake Teriyaki (G)

Sake Teriyaki (G)

$34.00

Grilled salmon drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce and served on a hot plate

Nigiri / Sashimi

Ama-Ebi Nigiri *(G)

$9.00

sweet shrimp

Asparagus Nigiri (G)(V)

$7.50

asparagus

Avocado Nigiri (G)(V)

$7.50

avocado

Ebi Nigiri (G)

$9.00

shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri *(G)

$9.00

yellowtail

Ika Nigiri *(G)

$9.00

squid

Ikura Nigiri *(G)

$10.50

salmon roe

Inari Nigiri

$5.50

Kanikama Nigiri

$7.50

imitation crab stick

Kappa Nigiri (G)(V)

$6.50

cucumber

Maguro Nigiri *(G)

$10.00

tuna

Red Crab Nigiri (G)

$13.00

red crab

Saba Nigiri *(G)

Saba Nigiri *(G)

$9.00

mackerel

Sake Nigiri *(G)

$9.00

salmon

Scallops Nigiri *(G)

$13.00

scallops

Seared Hamachi Nigiri *

$10.50

Seared Hamachi Toro Nigiri *

$12.00

seared yellowtail belly

Seared Maguro Nigiri *

$11.00

seared tuna

Seared Sake Nigiri *

$9.00

seared salmon

Seared Sake Toro Nigiri *

$12.00

seared salmon bell

Shiromi Nigiri *(G)

$9.00

white fish

Smoked Salmon Nigiri *(G)

$9.00

smoked salmon

Suzuki Nigiri *(G)

$7.50

white fish

Suzuki Toro Nigiri

$8.50

Tako Nigiri *(G)

$9.00

octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$6.50

sweetened egg

Tobiko Nigiri *(G)

$10.00

flying fish roe

Toro Nigiri *(G)

Toro Nigiri *(G)

$22.00

fatty tuna

Toro Sampler Nigiri *(G)

$26.00

hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro

Unagi Nigiri [China]

$12.00

freshwater eel

Unagi Nigiri [Japan]

$15.50Out of stock

freshwater eel

Uni Nigiri [Maine] *(G)

$14.00

sea urchin

Uni Nigiri [Cali] *(G)

$26.00Out of stock

Uni Nigiri [Japan] *(G)

$40.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Uni Nigiri [Mexico] *(G)

$19.00Out of stock

Uni Nigiri [Peru] *(G)

$18.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

sweet shrimp

Asparagus Sashimi (G)(V)

$10.00

asparagus

Avocado Sashimi (G)(V)

$9.50

avocado

Ebi Sashimi (G)

$11.50

shrimp

Hamachi Sashimi *(G)

$11.50

yellowtail

Ika Sashimi *(G)

$11.50

squid

Ikura Sashimi *(G)

$13.00

salmon roe

Inari Sashimi

$5.50

Kanikama Sashimi

$10.00

imitation crab stick

Kappa Sashimi (G)(V)

$8.50

cucumber

Maguro Sashimi *(G)

$12.50

tuna

Red Crab Sashimi (G)

$14.50

red crab

Saba Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

mackerel

Sake Sashimi *(G)

$11.50

salmon

Scallops Sashimi *(G)

$15.00

scallops

Seared Hamachi Sashimi *

$13.50

Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *

$14.50

seared yellowtail belly

Seared Maguro Sashimi *

$13.50

seared tuna

Seared Sake Sashimi *

$11.50

seared salmon

Seared Sake Toro Sashimi *

$14.50

seared salmon belly

Shiromi Sashimi *(G)

$11.50

white fish

Smoked Salmon Sashimi *(G)

$11.50

smoked salmon

Suzuki Sashimi *(G)

$10.50

white fish

Suzuki Toro Sashimi

$11.50

Tako Sashimi *(G)

$11.50

octopus

Tamago Sashimi

$9.00

sweetened egg

Tobiko Sashimi *(G)

$12.50

flying fish roe

Toro Sashimi

$24.00

Toro Sampler Sashimi *(G)

$26.00

hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro

Unagi Sashimi [China]

$15.50

freshwater eel

Unagi Sashimi [Japan]

$18.00Out of stock

freshwater eel

Uni Sashimi [Maine] *(G}

$17.00

Uni Sashimi [Cali] *(G)

$29.00Out of stock

Uni Sashimi [Japan] *(G)

$43.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Uni Sashimi [Mexico] *(G)

$22.00Out of stock

Uni Sashimi [Peru] *(G)

$21.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Foie Gras Sashimi

$32.00

Wagyu Truffle Sashimi

$30.00

Sushi Entrees

Chirashi *(G)

$33.00

Assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]

Ikura Don *(G)

$33.00

Ikura [salmon roe] over a bed of sushi rice

Oyako Don *(G)

$35.00

Fresh salmon and ikura sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]

Seared Sake Toro Don *

$35.00

Seared salmon belly sashimi over a bed of sushi rice

Sake Don *(G)

$33.00

Fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]

Tekkadon *(G)

Tekkadon *(G)

$33.00

Fresh tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]

Makimono Combo Regular *

$27.50

Spicy Tuna, Una Avo, Negihama Maki

Makimono Combo Deluxe *

$42.00

Spicy Tuna, Scorpion Maki, Rainbow Maki

Makimono Combo Super *

$65.00

Miss Waldorf, SOWA, The Pink Chanel

Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)

Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)

$46.00

15 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]

Sashimi Moriawase – Deluxe *(G)

$77.00

25 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]

Sushi – Regular *(G)

$36.00

8 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki

Sushi – Deluxe *(G)

$44.00

10 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki

Sushi – Super *(G)

$51.00

12 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki

Makimono (Rolls)

Boston Maki *(G)

Boston Maki *(G)

$11.50

Smoked salmon and avocado

California Maki

$10.50

Kanikama, cucumber and avocado

Caterpillar Maki

$16.00

Freshwater eel, thinly sliced avocado, unagi sauce, and sesame seeds

Cucumber Wrapped Maki *(G)

$17.50

Tuna, salmon, avocado, and kanikama wrapped in fresh cucumber and drizzled in house special ponzu sauce

Dragon Maki *

$19.00

[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, tobiko, cucumber, and avocado covered with thinly sliced unagi and avocado then lightly drizzled with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Eel Bomb Maki

$19.00

Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds

Negihama Maki *(G)

$10.00

Yellowtail and scallions

Philly Maki *(G)

$11.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado

Rainbow Maki *

$19.00

Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, and assortment of thinly sliced sashimi

Sake Maki *(G)

$9.00

Salmon

Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)

$11.50

Salmon with avocado

Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki *(G)

$10.00

Salmon skin and avocado

Salmon Skin and Kyu Maki *(G)

$10.00

Salmon skin and cucumber

Scorpion Maki *

$19.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, thinly sliced shrimp, unagi sauce and sesame seeds

Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)

Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)

$11.50

Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo

Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style *

$16.00

Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, spicy mayo and tobiko

Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)

$11.50

Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo

Spider Maki *

$18.00

[4 pieces] Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko

Tekka Maki *(G)

$9.00

Tuna

Tempura Maki *

Tempura Maki *

$13.00

[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber and tobiko

Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)

Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)

$11.50

Tuna with avocado

Una Avo Maki

$11.00

Freshwater eel and avocado

Una Kyu Maki

$11.00

Freshwater eel and cucumber

Volcano Maki *(G)

$21.00

[4 pieces] Tuna, avocado, red crab, supreme tobiko, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes

Vegetarian Maki / Temaki

Asparagus Maki (G)(V)

$6.50

Asparagus

Avo Kyu Maki (G)(V)

$9.00

Avocado and Cucumber

Avocado Maki (G)(V)

$7.50

Avocado

Kappa Maki (G)(V)

$6.50

Cucumber

Mango Avocado Maki (G)(V)

$10.00

Mango and avocado

Mango Kyu Maki (G)(V)

$10.00

Mango and cucumber

Sweet Potato Maki (G)(V)

$10.00

Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce

Vegetarian Maki (G)(V)

$11.00

[4 pieces] Tempura sweet potato, asparagus, and cucumber

Oshinko Maki (V)

$7.50

The Finer Maki

Miss Waldorf *(G)

Miss Waldorf *(G)

$23.00

Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, ponzu, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens

Prism Dream *(G)

Prism Dream *(G)

$23.00

Spicy crab mix and avocado, topped with seared tuna, seared salmon, rainbow tobiko, torch sauce, and unagi sauce

Black Truffle Maki *

Black Truffle Maki *

$35.00

Tuna, unagi, and avocado, topped with tuna, avocado, micro greens, shaved truffle, beet truffle oil, balsamic reduction and unagi sauce

Dear Hyung *

Dear Hyung *

$23.00

Unagi and mango, topped with salmon, grilled striper, spicy scallop, tobiko, unagi sauce, and mango purée

The Pink Chanel *(G)

The Pink Chanel *(G)

$23.00

Spicy scallop and avocado, topped with seared calamari, micro greens, strawberry cream, and sweet chili sauce

Ming’s Mango Maki *(G)

$22.00

Shrimp, asparagus, and mango topped with spicy tuna

Open Face Maki *(G)

$20.50

[4 pieces] Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and cucumber tossed in a house-special soy sauce served over tempura nori rice crisps and topped with assorted tobiko

Public Relations *(G)

$35.00

Asparagus, tempura bits, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with seared toro, fried taro, beet truffle oil, and unagi sauce

Shogun Maki *(G)

Shogun Maki *(G)

$31.00

Seared calamari, cucumber, and scallion, topped with uni, ikura, gold flakes, and sweet pepper sauce

SOWA *(G)

SOWA *(G)

$23.00

Tamago, cream cheese, and green apple, topped with seared tuna, jalapeno, and sriracha

Sunshine in a Makimono *(G)

Sunshine in a Makimono *(G)

$23.00

Tobiko, cucumber and crunch tempura bits, topped with tuna, mango, and a citrus vinaigrette

The Queen’s Roll *(G)

$41.00

Spicy tuna and popcorn shoots, topped with Japanese Wagyu beef, jalapeño, and osetra caviar

Toro Toro *(G)

$46.00

[8 pieces] Toro, cucumber, and scallion, topped with toro, gold flakes, scallion, caviar and soy sauce foam

The Finer Nigiri

4 Piece Set *(G)

4 Piece Set *(G)

$40.00

Toro: Caviar, fresh wasabi, gold flakes // Uni: Scallions, fresh wasabi, black truffle, beet truffle oil // Seared Sake Toro: Soy glaze, crunchy sesame soy, wasabi greens // Scallop: Caviar, fresh wasabi, basil jalapeno oil, scallions

6 Piece Set *

$55.00

Toro: Caviar, fresh wasabi, gold flakes // Japanese Unagi: Ikura, crunchy sesame soy, micro wasabi greens // Hamachi Toro: Sweet chili sauce, fresh wasabi, scallions, uni // Saba: Scallions, ginger, beet truffle oil // Seared Shiromi Toro: Crunchy sesame soy, scallions, soy glaze, miso // Maguro: Mustard ponzu, black truffle, fresh wasabi, scallions

Boats

Boat 1 *

$65.00

Sashimi [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, shiromi, hamachi // Nigiri [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, ebi // Maki [16 pieces]: Spicy Tuna, Tempura, Una Avo

Boat 2 *

$148.00

Sashimi [10 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, uni, ama-ebi, shiromi // Nigiri [8 pieces]: Seared sake toro, tuna, sake, hamachi, tobiko, tako, unagi, shiromi // Maki [24 pieces]: Dear Hyung, Scorpion, California, Prism Dream

Fuji Boat *

$255.00

Sashimi [18 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, uni, tako, ama-ebi, ika // Nigiri [12 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, unagi, seared sake toro, ebi, tobiko // Maki [36 pieces]: Black Truffle Maki, SOWA, Rainbow, Spicy Tuna, Spider, Toro Toro

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Steamed Udon Noodles

$6.00

Extra Wonton Chips

$3.00

Steam Broccoli

$5.00

Salt & Pepper Flakes

$4.00

Bowl of Ginger

$5.00

Bowl of Wasabi

$5.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side XO Sauce

$5.00

Chili Soy Wing Sauce

$2.00

Duck Sauce

Eel Sauce

Ginger

Ginger Dressing

Gyoza Sauce

Hoisin Sauce

Hot Oil

Ponzu Sauce

Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mustard

Spring Roll Sauce

Sriracha

Sweet Chili Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

Wasabi

Wasabi Mayo Dressing

Extra Regular Soy Sauce

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

Gluten Free Soy Sauce

Settings

No Utensils

No Ginger

No Wasabi

10¢ Bags Fee

$0.10

Deliver:

Side Char Siu

$10.00

Side Of Duck

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

352 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
Fuji at Ink Block image
Fuji at Ink Block image
Fuji at Ink Block image

Map
