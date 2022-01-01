- Home
- /
- Boston
- /
- South End
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Fuji at Ink Block
Fuji at Ink Block
4,510 Reviews
$$
352 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soups
Salads
House Salad
Avocado Salad *(G)(V)
Avocado, fresh crab meat, cherry tomato, and supreme tobiko tossed in light sweet mayo served over mixed greens with chips on the side
Fuji Seaweed Salad (V)
Assorted seaweed in a light sesame dressing
Blackened Tuna Salad *(G)
Sliced sashimi-grade tuna drizzled in balsamic vinegar reduction served over mixed greens with avocado slices and wasabi mayo on the side
Seafood Salad *(G)
Scallop and shrimp seared in butter, spicy crab mix, and avocado slices served over mixed greens with house ginger dressing on the side
Appetizers
Assorted Seafood Tempura
Tempura-battered shrimp, scallop, salmon, shiromi, Japanese unagi, and shiso-wrapped uni served with tangy tempura sauce on the side
Beef Teriyaki
Premium flank steak marinated in sweet soy and grilled with fresh pineapple, pickled daikon and carrots
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Satay chicken with carrots, bean sprouts and rice noodles, served with crunchy lettuce wraps and two spicy and savory house sauces
Deconstructed Chili Soy Wings
Wings you can eat with a fork and knife tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey and chili sauce, topped with scallions
Ebiten
Tempura-battered shrimp and assorted vegetables served with tangy tempura sauce on the side
Edamame (G)(V)
Salted steamed soybeans
Fried Handmade Spring Rolls
Enoki mushrooms, Chinese turnip, shrimp, scallions, and carrots rolled inside a light and flaky wrapper and fried. Served with sweet and sour sauce and house-special soy sauce.
Hamachi Kama (G)
Broiled yellowtail collar served with wakame, julienned cucumber, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce [Limited Amount Daily]
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed or fried crab meat dumplings [contains pork]
Lobster Rangoon
Lobster and cream cheese in golden and crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
Potstickers (V)
Japanese-style chicken and pork or vegetarian dumplings [Steamed, Fried, or Pan-Seared]
Salmon Wonton Chips *(G)
A fine mixture of salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips
Salt and Pepper Calamari (G)
Spicy tempura-fried calamari wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salt and Pepper Shrimp (G)
Spicy tempura-fried shrimp wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Salt and Pepper Tofu (G)(V)
Spicy tempura-fried tofu wok-tossed in sea salt and fresh chili peppers
Spicy Edamame (V)
Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices
Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)
Spicy tuna served in crunchy lettuce wraps topped with house sweet pepper sauce and fresh pineapple
Noodles & Rice
Wagyu Beef Clay Pot (G)
Award-winning Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef over tobiko and egg fried rice served in sizzling buttered clay pot
Char Siu Pork Clay Pot
Soy-braised Char Siu over a bed of decadent tobiko and egg fried rice served in sizzling buttered clay pot
Duck
Ink Block Fried Rice (G)
Shrimp, char siu pork, chicken, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion
Crispy Soy Noodles
Thin egg noodles flash fried and wok-tossed with sesame seeds, soy sauce, bean sprouts, and succulent whole shrimp
Singapore Vermicelli (G)(V)
Julienned red and green pepper, scallions, bean sprouts, char siu pork, shrimp, scallop, and onion sautéed with savory thin rice noodles and a touch of curry powder
Tempura Udon
Crunchy shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with succulent udon noodle soup on the side
XO Chicken Udon
Chicken, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce
XO Beef Udon
Beef, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce
XO Seafood Udon
Shrimp, scallop, scallions, squid, peppers, onion, and tender udon noodles wok-tossed in house XO sauce
Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)
Onion, asparagus, peas, red and green pepper, and zucchini
Seafood Fried Rice (G)
Shrimp, scallop, scallions, peas, zucchini, egg whites, asparagus, and onions
Unagi Kabayaki
Grilled eel drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce over tobiko and egg fried rice served in a sizzling buttered clay pot, topped with nori, premium tobiko, oshinko, and avocado slices [May Contain Small Bones]
Wok-Tossed
Spicy Deconstructed Chicken Leg (G)
A new take on the classic Cantonese dish. Dark leg meat is stir-fried with julienned peppers, onions, red chili peppers, and scallions
Clams in Black Bean Sauce (G)
Little neck clams wok-tossed in classic Cantonese-style black bean sauce with garlic and peppers
General Gao Chicken (G)
Tender white meat lightly breaded, fried, and glazed in a tangy and mild spicy sauce, served with Choy Sum
Kung Pao Chicken (G)
Savory chicken diced and stir-fried with carrots, celery, and crunchy peanuts in a spicy sauce
Spicy Dry Stir-Fried Beef (G)
Premium flank steak stir-fried with lotus roots, celery, pepper, zucchini, and smoky chili oil
Deconstructed Fried Whole Fish
Fried whole sea bass swimming in tangy mango sauce with julienned peppers, onions, and mango
Vegetarian Delight (G)(V)
Lotus root, celery, carrots, zucchini, assorted mushroom, tofu, asparagus, yu choy, snow pea, green and red pepper
Lobster
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki (G)
Grilled white meat drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce and served on a hot plate
Ishiyaki Wagyu *(G)
Disassembled Japanese hot stone cooking of award-winning Miyazaki A5 Wagyu beef sliced and served with ginger, scallion, ponzu sauce, and teriyaki sauce
Ribeye Teriyaki (G)
Grilled prime ribeye served on a hot plate with sweet and savory teriyaki sauce on the side
Sake Teriyaki (G)
Grilled salmon drizzled in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce and served on a hot plate
Nigiri / Sashimi
Ama-Ebi Nigiri *(G)
sweet shrimp
Asparagus Nigiri (G)(V)
asparagus
Avocado Nigiri (G)(V)
avocado
Ebi Nigiri (G)
shrimp
Hamachi Nigiri *(G)
yellowtail
Ika Nigiri *(G)
squid
Ikura Nigiri *(G)
salmon roe
Inari Nigiri
Kanikama Nigiri
imitation crab stick
Kappa Nigiri (G)(V)
cucumber
Maguro Nigiri *(G)
tuna
Red Crab Nigiri (G)
red crab
Saba Nigiri *(G)
mackerel
Sake Nigiri *(G)
salmon
Scallops Nigiri *(G)
scallops
Seared Hamachi Nigiri *
Seared Hamachi Toro Nigiri *
seared yellowtail belly
Seared Maguro Nigiri *
seared tuna
Seared Sake Nigiri *
seared salmon
Seared Sake Toro Nigiri *
seared salmon bell
Shiromi Nigiri *(G)
white fish
Smoked Salmon Nigiri *(G)
smoked salmon
Suzuki Nigiri *(G)
white fish
Suzuki Toro Nigiri
Tako Nigiri *(G)
octopus
Tamago Nigiri
sweetened egg
Tobiko Nigiri *(G)
flying fish roe
Toro Nigiri *(G)
fatty tuna
Toro Sampler Nigiri *(G)
hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro
Unagi Nigiri [China]
freshwater eel
Unagi Nigiri [Japan]
freshwater eel
Uni Nigiri [Maine] *(G)
sea urchin
Uni Nigiri [Cali] *(G)
Uni Nigiri [Japan] *(G)
sea urchin
Uni Nigiri [Mexico] *(G)
Uni Nigiri [Peru] *(G)
sea urchin
Ama-Ebi Sashimi *(G)
sweet shrimp
Asparagus Sashimi (G)(V)
asparagus
Avocado Sashimi (G)(V)
avocado
Ebi Sashimi (G)
shrimp
Hamachi Sashimi *(G)
yellowtail
Ika Sashimi *(G)
squid
Ikura Sashimi *(G)
salmon roe
Inari Sashimi
Kanikama Sashimi
imitation crab stick
Kappa Sashimi (G)(V)
cucumber
Maguro Sashimi *(G)
tuna
Red Crab Sashimi (G)
red crab
Saba Sashimi *(G)
mackerel
Sake Sashimi *(G)
salmon
Scallops Sashimi *(G)
scallops
Seared Hamachi Sashimi *
Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *
seared yellowtail belly
Seared Maguro Sashimi *
seared tuna
Seared Sake Sashimi *
seared salmon
Seared Sake Toro Sashimi *
seared salmon belly
Shiromi Sashimi *(G)
white fish
Smoked Salmon Sashimi *(G)
smoked salmon
Suzuki Sashimi *(G)
white fish
Suzuki Toro Sashimi
Tako Sashimi *(G)
octopus
Tamago Sashimi
sweetened egg
Tobiko Sashimi *(G)
flying fish roe
Toro Sashimi
Toro Sampler Sashimi *(G)
hamachi, sake, and shiromi toro
Unagi Sashimi [China]
freshwater eel
Unagi Sashimi [Japan]
freshwater eel
Uni Sashimi [Maine] *(G}
Uni Sashimi [Cali] *(G)
Uni Sashimi [Japan] *(G)
sea urchin
Uni Sashimi [Mexico] *(G)
Uni Sashimi [Peru] *(G)
sea urchin
Foie Gras Sashimi
Wagyu Truffle Sashimi
Sushi Entrees
Chirashi *(G)
Assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]
Ikura Don *(G)
Ikura [salmon roe] over a bed of sushi rice
Oyako Don *(G)
Fresh salmon and ikura sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]
Seared Sake Toro Don *
Seared salmon belly sashimi over a bed of sushi rice
Sake Don *(G)
Fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]
Tekkadon *(G)
Fresh tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice [add 2.00 for Fuji’s spicy topping]
Makimono Combo Regular *
Spicy Tuna, Una Avo, Negihama Maki
Makimono Combo Deluxe *
Spicy Tuna, Scorpion Maki, Rainbow Maki
Makimono Combo Super *
Miss Waldorf, SOWA, The Pink Chanel
Sashimi Moriawase – Regular *(G)
15 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]
Sashimi Moriawase – Deluxe *(G)
25 pieces of sashimi [Chef’s choice of fresh raw fish only]
Sushi – Regular *(G)
8 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki
Sushi – Deluxe *(G)
10 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki
Sushi – Super *(G)
12 pieces of chef’s choice nigiri sushi and 6 pieces of tuna maki
Makimono (Rolls)
Boston Maki *(G)
Smoked salmon and avocado
California Maki
Kanikama, cucumber and avocado
Caterpillar Maki
Freshwater eel, thinly sliced avocado, unagi sauce, and sesame seeds
Cucumber Wrapped Maki *(G)
Tuna, salmon, avocado, and kanikama wrapped in fresh cucumber and drizzled in house special ponzu sauce
Dragon Maki *
[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, tobiko, cucumber, and avocado covered with thinly sliced unagi and avocado then lightly drizzled with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Eel Bomb Maki
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Negihama Maki *(G)
Yellowtail and scallions
Philly Maki *(G)
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado
Rainbow Maki *
Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, and assortment of thinly sliced sashimi
Sake Maki *(G)
Salmon
Salmon and Avocado Maki *(G)
Salmon with avocado
Salmon Skin and Avocado Maki *(G)
Salmon skin and avocado
Salmon Skin and Kyu Maki *(G)
Salmon skin and cucumber
Scorpion Maki *
Eel, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, thinly sliced shrimp, unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Maki *(G)
Salmon, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Spicy Tempura Maki Katsu Style *
Katsu style fried shrimp, cucumber, and avocado, spicy mayo and tobiko
Spicy Tuna Maki *(G)
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits and spicy mayo
Spider Maki *
[4 pieces] Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
Tekka Maki *(G)
Tuna
Tempura Maki *
[4 pieces] Tempura-fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
Tuna and Avocado Maki *(G)
Tuna with avocado
Una Avo Maki
Freshwater eel and avocado
Una Kyu Maki
Freshwater eel and cucumber
Volcano Maki *(G)
[4 pieces] Tuna, avocado, red crab, supreme tobiko, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes
Vegetarian Maki / Temaki
Asparagus Maki (G)(V)
Asparagus
Avo Kyu Maki (G)(V)
Avocado and Cucumber
Avocado Maki (G)(V)
Avocado
Kappa Maki (G)(V)
Cucumber
Mango Avocado Maki (G)(V)
Mango and avocado
Mango Kyu Maki (G)(V)
Mango and cucumber
Sweet Potato Maki (G)(V)
Tempura sweet potato roll drizzled with sweet sauce
Vegetarian Maki (G)(V)
[4 pieces] Tempura sweet potato, asparagus, and cucumber
Oshinko Maki (V)
The Finer Maki
Miss Waldorf *(G)
Spicy salmon and mango, topped with seared salmon, drizzled with torch sauce, ponzu, unagi sauce and topped with micro greens
Prism Dream *(G)
Spicy crab mix and avocado, topped with seared tuna, seared salmon, rainbow tobiko, torch sauce, and unagi sauce
Black Truffle Maki *
Tuna, unagi, and avocado, topped with tuna, avocado, micro greens, shaved truffle, beet truffle oil, balsamic reduction and unagi sauce
Dear Hyung *
Unagi and mango, topped with salmon, grilled striper, spicy scallop, tobiko, unagi sauce, and mango purée
The Pink Chanel *(G)
Spicy scallop and avocado, topped with seared calamari, micro greens, strawberry cream, and sweet chili sauce
Ming’s Mango Maki *(G)
Shrimp, asparagus, and mango topped with spicy tuna
Open Face Maki *(G)
[4 pieces] Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and cucumber tossed in a house-special soy sauce served over tempura nori rice crisps and topped with assorted tobiko
Public Relations *(G)
Asparagus, tempura bits, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with seared toro, fried taro, beet truffle oil, and unagi sauce
Shogun Maki *(G)
Seared calamari, cucumber, and scallion, topped with uni, ikura, gold flakes, and sweet pepper sauce
SOWA *(G)
Tamago, cream cheese, and green apple, topped with seared tuna, jalapeno, and sriracha
Sunshine in a Makimono *(G)
Tobiko, cucumber and crunch tempura bits, topped with tuna, mango, and a citrus vinaigrette
The Queen’s Roll *(G)
Spicy tuna and popcorn shoots, topped with Japanese Wagyu beef, jalapeño, and osetra caviar
Toro Toro *(G)
[8 pieces] Toro, cucumber, and scallion, topped with toro, gold flakes, scallion, caviar and soy sauce foam
The Finer Nigiri
4 Piece Set *(G)
Toro: Caviar, fresh wasabi, gold flakes // Uni: Scallions, fresh wasabi, black truffle, beet truffle oil // Seared Sake Toro: Soy glaze, crunchy sesame soy, wasabi greens // Scallop: Caviar, fresh wasabi, basil jalapeno oil, scallions
6 Piece Set *
Toro: Caviar, fresh wasabi, gold flakes // Japanese Unagi: Ikura, crunchy sesame soy, micro wasabi greens // Hamachi Toro: Sweet chili sauce, fresh wasabi, scallions, uni // Saba: Scallions, ginger, beet truffle oil // Seared Shiromi Toro: Crunchy sesame soy, scallions, soy glaze, miso // Maguro: Mustard ponzu, black truffle, fresh wasabi, scallions
Boats
Boat 1 *
Sashimi [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, shiromi, hamachi // Nigiri [4 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, ebi // Maki [16 pieces]: Spicy Tuna, Tempura, Una Avo
Boat 2 *
Sashimi [10 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, uni, ama-ebi, shiromi // Nigiri [8 pieces]: Seared sake toro, tuna, sake, hamachi, tobiko, tako, unagi, shiromi // Maki [24 pieces]: Dear Hyung, Scorpion, California, Prism Dream
Fuji Boat *
Sashimi [18 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, uni, tako, ama-ebi, ika // Nigiri [12 pieces]: Tuna, sake, hamachi, shiromi, unagi, seared sake toro, ebi, tobiko // Maki [36 pieces]: Black Truffle Maki, SOWA, Rainbow, Spicy Tuna, Spider, Toro Toro
Sides
Rice
Sushi Rice
Steamed Udon Noodles
Extra Wonton Chips
Steam Broccoli
Salt & Pepper Flakes
Bowl of Ginger
Bowl of Wasabi
Side Jalapeños
Side XO Sauce
Chili Soy Wing Sauce
Duck Sauce
Eel Sauce
Ginger
Ginger Dressing
Gyoza Sauce
Hoisin Sauce
Hot Oil
Ponzu Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Spicy Mustard
Spring Roll Sauce
Sriracha
Sweet Chili Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Wasabi
Wasabi Mayo Dressing
Extra Regular Soy Sauce
Low Sodium Soy Sauce
Gluten Free Soy Sauce
Settings
No Utensils
No Ginger
No Wasabi
10¢ Bags Fee
Deliver:
Side Char Siu
Side Of Duck
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
352 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118