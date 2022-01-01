Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bar Mezzana

3,010 Reviews

$$$

360 Harrison Ave

Boston, MA 02118

Popular Items

Orecchiette*
Tagliolini Bolognese*
Cacio e Pepe*

Crudo*

carrot, ginger, lime

Tuna*

$22.00

Sliced tuna is dressed with pomegranate juice and topped with a pomegranate relish of pomegranate, toasted pepitas, apple, and sugar pumpkin tossed in a cider vinaigrette. Contains: -Seed

Salmon*

Salmon*

$19.00

Salmon lightly topped with our thai basil pesto finished with cucumber juice and fried garlic. Contains: -Allium -Finfish -Nightshade

Yellowtail*

Yellowtail*

$19.00

Yellowtail hamachi is cured in citrus salt, sliced, and topped with grapefruit oil topped with a grapefruit vinaigrette. Garnished with chopped lightly pickled fresno chili. Contains: -Finfish -Nightshade

Shima Aji*

$19.00

Cured in citrus salt and sliced thick. Garnished with horseradish oil, black Hawaiian salt, lemon juice and zest, and minced chives. Contains: -Finfish -Allium

Striped Bass*

$19.00

Leche de tigre, serrano, red onion, cilantro. Contains: -Allium -Nightshade

Antipasti & Salads*

Burrata*

Burrata*

$17.00

Burrata is produced by Belgioso from Wisconsin. It is drizzled with olive oil and topped roasted chestnut, honey and fried rosemary. Contains: -Dairy -Nut

DOP Parmigiano Reggiano*

DOP Parmigiano Reggiano*

$14.00

Aged cow's milk cheese drizzled with aged balsamic. Contains: -Dairy

Buffalo Mozzarella*

Buffalo Mozzarella*

$14.00

Fresh Caseificio Mozzarella, produced in Campania and flown in fresh, is made from water buffalo milk giving it a stronger flavor and creamier texture. Topped with tomato confit and fresh basil.

Prosciutto di San Daniele*

Prosciutto di San Daniele*

$18.00

Thinly sliced cured ham consisting of salt and pork leg. It is made in San Daniele, a small village located in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy.

Kale & Delicata Squash Salad

$18.00

Mixed color kale is tossed with roasted delicata squash, sliced Bartlett pears, pickled red onion, and a white balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with Bayley Hazen Blue cheese (unpasteurized raw cow's milk) and finished with a seeded maple crumble. Contains: -Allium -Dairy -Seeds

Mixed Greens*

$15.00

Local mesclun greens, tossed with fresh herbs and sherry vinaigrette. Contains: -Allium (dressing)

Celery Root & Apple Salad

$18.00

Julienne celery root, apple, celery, and fennel are all mixed with our world famous Bar Mezzana herb trio and tossed with a reduced apple cider vinaigrette. Garnished with freshly grated Piave Vecchio cheese and sunflower seeds. Contains: -Dairy -Seed

Grilled Octopus*

Grilled Octopus*

$23.00

A 3oz portion of Spanish octopus is grilled and placed on top of a hazelnut romesco sauce and warm fingerling potatoes marinated in EVOO and lemon zest. It is topped with a salad of pickled hungarian peppers, celery, parsley, and red onion. Contains: -Shellfish -Nightshade -Allium -Nut

Roasted Caulifllower Salad

$18.00

Roasted Cauliflower is toasted with garbanzo beans, lentils, toasted almonds, white anchovy, and caramelized leeks. The salad is garnished with pomegranate seeds. Contains: -Allium -Nut -Finfish

Giardiniera*

$6.00

Traditional Italian dish of mixed slightly pickled vegetables. Ours come with cauliflower, carrot, celery, and fennel with the addition of rotating seasonal pickled vegetables. Contains: -Allium -Gluten -Dairy -Nut

Chopped Antipasti Salad*

Chopped Antipasti Salad*

$16.00

Romaine, radicchio, Tuscan salami, pecorino, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, red onion, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers all tossed in a red wine vinegar dressing. Contains: -Allium -Nightshade -Dairy

Grilled Mortadella*

$11.00

apple mostarda, salsa verde

Pasta*

Paccheri Pasta*

Paccheri Pasta*

$46.00

Paccheri is tossed with a lobster cream, green onion, tomato and Calabrian chili. The pasta is topped with fresh lobster meat and garnished with sliced scallions. Contains: -Allium -Dairy -Nightshade -Gluten -Shellfish

Tagliolini Bolognese*

Tagliolini Bolognese*

$28.00

Handmade tagliolini with our ragu Bolognese (veal, pork, beef, chicken liver) topped with butter, parmesan cheese and fried sage. Contains: -Gluten -Allium -Dairy (can be omitted)

Orecchiette*

Orecchiette*

$27.00

House made pork sausage with grilled radicchio, diced caramelized fennel, butter, parsley and garnished with parmesan and breadcrumb. Contains: -Allium -Gluten -Dairy -Seed

Mafaldine*

$30.00

Mafaldine pasta is tossed with toasted garlic, matsutake mushrooms, sesame, and a Madeira ricotta. CONTAINS: - Gluten - Dairy - Mushrooms - Sesame - Allium

Cacio e Pepe*

Cacio e Pepe*

$22.00

Roman Classic! Spaghetti with black pepper, garlic, pecorino, & parmesan reggiano. Contains: -Gluten -Dairy -Allium

Bucatini Amatriciana*

Bucatini Amatriciana*

$26.00

Bucatini is tossed with tomato sauce, red onion, chili flake, black pepper, guanciale, parmesan and pecorino cheese. Contains: -Gluten -Dairy -Allium -Nightshade

Secondi & Sides*

Chicken Under A Brick*

Chicken Under A Brick*

$33.00

Half a partially-deboned chicken is seasoned with pesto, then seared with a weight on top for a crispy skin and juicy, tender meat. Served on a bed of creamy polenta, topped with a shaved Brussels salad and finished with a chicken jus seasoned with garlic and calabrian chili. Contains: -Allium -Dairy -Nut -Nightshade

Grilled Heritage Pork Loin*

$38.00

A 4-5oz portion of heritage pork tenderloin is sliced and served on top of french green lentils. It is paired with a pork shoulder presse, topped with apple butter and garnished with a whole grain mustard pork jus and celery leaves. Contains: -Allium -Dairy

Side Fingerling Potato*

$11.00

Smashed and roasted fingerling potatoes topped with salsa verde. Contains: -Allium -Finfish

Side Broccoli Rabe*

Side Broccoli Rabe*

$11.00

Broccoli rabe is blanched and sauteed in olive oil with chili flake and garlic. Contains: -Allium -Nightshade

Side Fried Brussels Sprouts*

$11.00Out of stock

Brussel sprouts are cut in half, deep fried, and seasoned with salt. They are topped with tonnato sauce, fried capers, and lemon zest. Contains: -Allium -Gluten -Finfish

Side Squash

$12.00

Roasted with salt and EVOO then tossed with our sherry-shallot vinaigrette. Topped with Meredith Farms sheep & goat’s milk cheese, dill, and a spice mix of toasted coriander, sunflower seed, and fried garlic. Contains: -Allium -Dairy -Seed

Side Mushrooms

$11.00
Cheeseburger*

Cheeseburger*

$17.00

Bar Mezzana burger! Two patties on a sesame seed bun with caramelized onions, pickles, American cheese, dijonaise, ketchup & lettuce. Served with fries. Contains: -Gluten -Dairy -Allium -Seed

Kids*

Kids Pasta*

$12.00

Kids choice of pasta shape topped with tomato, butter & cheese, butter, or served plain

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Vegetarian/Vegan Menu*

Vegetarian Pasta*

$19.00

Chef's choice of vegetables, pasta, cheese and sauce.

Vegan Pasta*

$19.00

Vegan pasta with chef's choice of vegan accompaniments

Vegetarian Polenta*

$27.00

brussels sprouts, currants, almonds, pecorino *vegetarian

Vegetarian Bucatini*

$21.00

tomato, red onion, chili *vegan & vegetarian

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the South End’s Ink Block development, Bar Mezzana is Chef Colin Lynch's coastal Italian restaurant focusing on crudo, hand-made pasta, a compelling wine program, and craft cocktails.

Website

Location

360 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

