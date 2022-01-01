Latin American
Vejigantes Restaurant
2,108 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine in the heart of Boston... Come in and enjoy!
Location
57 W Dedham St, Boston, MA 02118
Gallery