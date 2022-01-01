Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Vejigantes Restaurant

2,108 Reviews

$$

57 W Dedham St

Boston, MA 02118

Order Again

Popular Items

Maduros Tradicionales
Pastelisto de Res
Arroz con Gandules

ENTRADITAS

Appetizers

Alcapurrias de Res

$8.00

Ground beef filled fritters made from a mixture of taro root and green bananas.

Alcapurrias de Jueyes

$9.00

Crabmeat filled fritters made from a mixture of taro root and green bananas.

Platanutres con Guacamole

$8.00Out of stock

Green plantain chips with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Arañitas de Plátanos de Doña Felita

$7.00

Dona felita oyola's shredded green plaintain fritters.

Yuca Frita con Mojo Isleño

$6.00

Fried cassava with mojo isleno.

Rellenos de Papa

$7.00

Stuffed potato with ground beef.

Calamares Fritos con Salsa de Aguacate Picante

$12.00

Fried calamaries with avocado spicy sauce.

Pinchos de Pollo

$7.00

Grilled chicken kabobs with vejigantes BBQ sauce.

Bacalaitos Fritos

$7.00

Codfish fritters.

Pastellillos de Pollo

$6.00

Chicken Empanadas.

Pastelisto de Res

$6.00

Beef Empanadas

Pastelillos de Queso

$7.00

Cheese Empanadas

Pastelillos de Jueyes

$6.00

Crabmeat Empanadas

Pastelillos de Camarones

$9.00

Shrimp Empanadas

Trio Cevichero

$16.00Out of stock

Ceviche de Mero

$11.00Out of stock

Grouper ceviche.

Ceviche de Camarones

$11.00

Shrimp Ceviche

Ensalada de Carrucho

$11.00Out of stock

Conch Meat Salad

Ensalada de Pulpo

$12.00

Octopus Salad

Ensalada Verde

$5.00

Green Salad

Ajili Mojili Ensalada de Pollo a la Plancha

$12.00

Ajili mojili grilled chicken salad.

Camarones Aplatanados

$12.00

Shredded plantains and shrimp.

Camarones con Coco Rayado

$12.00

Shredded Coconut Plantains.

Sorullitos

$7.00

Cornmeal Sticks.

Pasteles en Hoja

$8.00

Grated green banana, green plaitain, taro root and squash filled with pork.

Canoa

$9.00

Sweet plaintain canoes filled with ground beef and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Canasta de Pernil

$10.00

Roasted pulled prok served in a green plaintain shell.

Guineitos en Escabeche

$5.00

Baked green bananas with garlic and onions.

Tostones Salmorejo de Jueyes

$10.00

Crunchy green plantains topped with crab meat stew.

Variedad de Luquillo / Luquillo Sampler

$25.00

House Sampler with Codfish Fritters, Mini Mashed Plantains, Cornmeal Sticks, Breadfruit Chips & Alcapurrias (Ground Beef Fritters made from a mixture of Taro Root and Green Bananas)

Alcapurrias de Camaron

$9.00Out of stock

SOPAS

Crema de Plátano de Doña Carmen

$7.00Out of stock

Doña Carmen’s Special Recipe Cream of Plantains

Sopa del Día

$12.00

Soup of the Day

Asopao de Mariscos

$34.00

Traditional SeaFood gumbo

Sopa de Camarones

$27.00

traditional Shrimp soup

Sopa de langosta

$37.00

Traditional Lobster Soup

Sopa de Mariscos

$34.00

Traditional SeaFood soup

Asopao de Camarones

$27.00

Asopao de Langosta

$37.00

DE LA FINCA

Churrasco con Salsa Chimichurri

$28.00

Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce.

Bistec a la Jardinera

$16.00

Thin cut marinated steak topped with onions and peppers.

Ensalada de Churrasco

$23.00

Skirt Steak Salad

Bistec Empanizado

$16.00

Breaded thin cut steak.

Chicharrón de Cerdo

$14.00

Fried Pork Skins.

Chuletas a la Jardinera

$15.00

Center cut pork Chops With onions and Peppers

Bistec Encebollado

$16.00

Thin cut marinated steak topped with onions

Chuletas de Cerdo Frita

$14.00

Center cut pork Chops

Pollo Frito

$14.00

Chicharrón de Pollo

$15.00

Fried breaded chicken chunks.

Chuletas Encebolladas

$15.00

Center cut pork Chops with Onions

Masitas de Cerdo Encebolladas

$15.00

Fried pork lean topped with onions.

Pechuga Empanizada

$16.00

Breaded Chicken Breast

Pechuga a la Mojo Isleño

$16.00

Boneless Chicken Breast with mojo Isleno saulce

Pechuga al Ajillo

$16.00

Boneless Chicken Breast with Garlic Sauce

Pechuga al Grill

$16.00

Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast

Chuleta Kan-Kan

$25.00Out of stock

Pechuga Rellena

$18.00

DEL HUERTO

Chayote con Berenjena Guisada

$13.00

Eggplant stew over chayote squash and topped with watercress

Quimbombo en Salsa Criolla

$11.00

Breaded quimbombo in Vejigantes creole sauce.

Berenjena Empanizada con Salsa Chimichurri

$12.00

Breaded eggplant topped with chimichurri sauce.

DEL PILON

Mofongo Tradicional de Plátano

$9.00

Traditional mashed plantains with pork or chicken inside.

Mofongo de Yuca

$10.00

Traditional mashed with pork or chicken inside.

Trifongo

$11.00

Traditional mashed plantains green and sweet and cassava.

Mofongos Relleno de Pechuga

$21.00

Traditional mashed plantains Stuffed with Chicken Breast

Mofonguito Sampler

$27.00

3 small mofonguitos stuffed with garlic or creole sauce, churrasco, shrimp and lobster.

Mofongo Relleno de Churrasco

$29.00

Traditional mashed plantains Stuffed with Skirt Steak

Mofongo Relleno de Camarones

$27.00

Traditional mashed plantains Stuffed with Shrimp

Mofongo Relleno de Langosta

$40.00

Traditional mashed plantains Stuffed with Lobster

Mofongo Rell. de Mariscos

$37.00

Traditional mashed plantains Stuffed with Seafood

ESPECIALES

Caserola de Mariscos

$32.00

Seafood Casserole w/ Lobster, Shrimp, Calamari, Baby Octopus, & Clams served w/ Green Plantains

Chillo Entero Emperrao

$33.00

Whole Red Snapper w/ Shrimp cooked with “Mojo Isleño” served w/ Malanga puree

Churrasco Volcán

$32.00

Our delicious and tender Churrasco wrapped in Mofongo with Creole Sauce

Cola de Langosta a la Parrilla con Mofongo de Yuca

$35.00

Grilled Lobster Tail accompanied w/ Mashed Cassava

El Tren de Langosta Y Camarones

$35.00

Lobster and Shrimp cooked in Garlic Sauce Topping Cassava Puree

Paella Marinera Artesanal

$49.00

For 2 people Traditional Lobster, Shrimps, Calamari and clams.

Paella Marinera Tradicional

$32.00

Traditional Lobster, Shrimps, Calamari and clams.

Paella Valenciana

$25.00

Chicken and Spanish chorizo paella.

Paella Valenciana Artesanal

$45.00

For 2 people Artesanal Chicken and Spanish chorizo paella.

El Morro

$33.00

DE LA ISLA

Camarones en Salsa

$25.00

Shrimps in Vejigante creole sauce or garlic sauce.

Cola de Langosta en salsa

$37.00

Lobster in Vejigantes Creole Sauce or Garlic Sauce.

Filete de Chillo

$25.00

Red Snapper Filet

Filete de Dorado

$25.00

Mahi Mahi Filet

Filete de Salmón

$26.00

Salmon Filet

SIDES

Tostones de Panapén

$4.00Out of stock

Tostones de Plátanos

$5.00

Traditional green plantains.

Maduros Tradicionales

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

Papas Fritas

$5.00

French Fries

Puré de Malanga

$5.00Out of stock

Malanga Puree

Habichuelas

$3.00

Beans

Arroz

$3.00

White Rice

Arroz con Gandules

$4.00

Spanish Rice with Green Pigeon Peas.

Yuca Frita con Mojo Isleño

$6.00

Cassava Fried with Mojo Isleno

Aguacate

$4.00Out of stock

Avocado

Side de Ensalada

$2.50

Green Salad Side

Vegetales Salteados

$4.50

Roasted Vegetables

Salsa de Ajo

$2.00

Garlic Sauce

Salsa Criolla

$2.00

creole Sauce

Arroz Manposteado

$4.00

ALGO DULCE

Flan de Frieda

$5.00

Vanilla Flan

Pie de Maduro con Matecado de Vainilla

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream with sweet plantain pie.

Helado de Coco

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Sorbet

Tembleque

$5.00

Coconut pudding.

Arroz con Leche

$5.00

Rice with milk pudding.

Flancocho

$8.00

Chocolate cake combined with custard pie.

Flan de Queso

$6.00

Cream cheese Custard.

Tres Leches

$6.00

Tres Leches de La Perla

$7.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Agua de Coco

$4.00

coconut Water

Malta

$3.00

Carbonated malt beverage.

Cola Champagne

$2.00

Sodas

$2.00

Agua Mineral

$3.00

Agua Embotellada

$2.00Out of stock

Maví

$4.00Out of stock

Jugos Naturales

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Batidos de Frutas Virgin

$4.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine in the heart of Boston... Come in and enjoy!

Location

57 W Dedham St, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

