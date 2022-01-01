Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Picco

1,225 Reviews

$$

513 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02116

Popular Items

Hand Packed Pint
LG Cheese
LG Pepperoni

Soup

CUP Curried Pumpkin

$5.50

cilantro crème fraiche

BOWL Curried Pumpkin

$11.00

cilantro crème fraiche

Salads

Arugula

Arugula

$9.50

Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)

Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash & Walnut

$13.50

radicchio, apple, fennel, Parmigiano Reggiano, herbs & cider vinaigrette

Bread

Bread

$0.75

½ Arugula Salad

$5.00

Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon juice & olive oil

½ Caesar Salad

$7.50

Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)

Snacks

Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.00

ragu & Parmigiano Reggiano

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$6.00

braised pork, cabbage slaw, avocado, red onion & cilantro crema

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

Roasted Broccoli & Cauliflower

$6.50

sun dried tomato pesto

Lamb Slider

$6.25

house made roll, special sauce, pickled red onion, & cilantro

Bread

Bread

$0.75

Pasta

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

cheddar, gruyere, provolone & gorgonzola

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$20.00

gremolata & Parmigiano Reggiano

Baked Roasted Vegetable, Prosciutto & Fontina

$16.00

shells, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, mushrooms, white wine, onion sage cream & preserved lemon

½ Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$6.50

Pizzas & Calzones

SM Cheese

SM Cheese

$13.75

**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!

SM Pepperoni

SM Pepperoni

$15.75

tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella

SM Alsatian

SM Alsatian

$15.75

sauteed onions, shallots, garlic, creme fraiche, bacon & gruyere

SM Sausage, Fennel & Ricotta

SM Sausage, Fennel & Ricotta

$15.75

parmesan cream, provolone, spinach pesto & fresh basil

SM Mushroom, Radicchio & Tallegio

$15.75

parmesan cream, olives & gremolata

SM Spicy Capicola & Kimchi

$15.75

miso aioli, sesame seeds & arugula

SM Half & Half Specialty Pizza

$15.75

want a ½ Alsatian ½ Margarita or another specialty pizza? This is what you're looking for!

SM Personal

$9.75

start w/ dough and choose the rest!

LG Cheese

LG Cheese

$22.25

**Formerly known as the Margarita** Same pizza you love, with tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella... just with a new name!

LG Pepperoni

LG Pepperoni

$25.25

tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella

LG Alsatian

LG Alsatian

$25.25

sauteed onions, shaollots, garlic, creme fraiche, bacon & gruyere

LG Sausage, Fennel & Ricotta

LG Sausage, Fennel & Ricotta

$25.25

parmesan cream, provolone, spinach pesto & fresh basil

LG Mushroom, Radicchio & Tallegio

$25.25

parmesan cream, olive & gremolata

LG Spicy Capicola & Kimchi

$25.25

miso aioli, sesame seeds & arugula

LG Half & Half Specialty Pizza

$25.25

want a ½ Alsatian ½ Margarita or another specialty pizza? This is what you're looking for!

LG Personal

$16.25

start w/ dough and choose the rest! **For a half specialty pizza, use the Half & Half menu item**

Calzone

$15.75

homemade ricotta cheese & three fillings from the toppings list below, served with side of tomato sauce

Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza

9in GLUTEN FREE Crust by ItalCrust. Slightly smaller than our small pizza.

Ice Cream & Baked Goods

You can get two flavors in ANY SIZE!
Hand Packed Pint

Hand Packed Pint

$9.25
Brownies (2)

Brownies (2)

$5.00

Sugar Cones (4)

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce (8oz)

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$3.00

Drinks

Root Beer by Hank's

Root Beer by Hank's

$3.00

12oz glass bottle

Cola by Maine Root

$3.00

Orange San Pellegrino

$3.00

Sides

Bread

Bread

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Chili Pepper Flakes

Grated Parmesan

Olive Oil

Utensils

Fork

Knife

Spoon

Napkin

Plate

Merch

PICCO T-Shirt

PICCO T-Shirt

$25.00

PICCO Baseball Hat

$25.00
PICCO Ice Cream Pint Koozie

PICCO Ice Cream Pint Koozie

$2.75

Catering

Chicken Wings (Tray)

$36.00

Serves 8-10 people

Mac & Cheese (Tray)

$50.00

serves 8-10 people when served as a side dish

Meatballs (Tray)

$34.00

serves 8-10 people when served as a side dish

Arugula

$36.00

serves 8-10 people when served as a side dish

Caesar

$45.00

serves 8-10 people when served as a side dish

Frozen Meals

Chicken Parm (FROZEN)

$14.00

Best defrosted in refrigerator 6-8 hours or more, before baking at 375 degrees for 15- 20 minutes until chicken is hot and cheese is melted and blistered, Cover with foil for part of baking to reduce cheese browning. * The chicken is fully cooked before packaging.

Marinara 16oz (FROZEN)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Pizza & Ice Cream Company.

Location

513 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116

Picco image
Picco image
Main pic

