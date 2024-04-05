Seafood
Bars & Lounges
B&G Oysters
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Located in Boston’s South End, B&G Oysters is Chef Barbara Lynch’s modern take on a classic oyster bar and has a decidedly neighborhood vibe, combining friendly service with fantastically fresh oysters from both coasts, inspired seasonal seafood dishes, New England classics including the celebrated lobster roll, and a food-friendly wine list created by Executive Wine Director Cat Silirie. B&G Oysters has received many accolades over the years for its cuisine and wine program from publications including Boston Magazine, Food & Wine, and The Boston Globe.
Location
550 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116
Gallery