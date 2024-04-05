Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

B&G Oysters

review star

No reviews yet

550 Tremont Street

Boston, MA 02116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Retail

B&G T Shirt

B&G T Shirt

$25.00

S-XXL. Available in Men’s and Women’s. Navy or Black. Thank you for your support!

Out of Line

Out of Line

$16.00

Paperback

Stir Cookbook

Stir Cookbook

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Boston’s South End, B&G Oysters is Chef Barbara Lynch’s modern take on a classic oyster bar and has a decidedly neighborhood vibe, combining friendly service with fantastically fresh oysters from both coasts, inspired seasonal seafood dishes, New England classics including the celebrated lobster roll, and a food-friendly wine list created by Executive Wine Director Cat Silirie. B&G Oysters has received many accolades over the years for its cuisine and wine program from publications including Boston Magazine, Food & Wine, and The Boston Globe.

Website

Location

550 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116

Directions

Gallery
B & G Oysters image
B & G Oysters image
B & G Oysters image
B & G Oysters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Lamb South End
orange star4.4 • 2,375
571 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Picco
orange star4.0 • 1,225
513 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
KAVA neo-taverna
orange starNo Reviews
315 Shawmut Avenue Boston, MA 02218
View restaurantnext
Cosmica
orange star4.5 • 24
40 Berkeley St Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Burro Bar South End
orange star4.5 • 2,000
1357 Washington St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Elephant Walk - South End - South End - South End
orange star4.5 • 1,473
1415 Washington St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

South End Buttery
orange star4.5 • 5,906
314 Shawmut Avenue Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Ink Block
orange star4.6 • 4,510
352 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Bar Mezzana
orange star4.5 • 3,010
360 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Black Lamb South End
orange star4.4 • 2,375
571 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Bar Lyon
orange star5.0 • 2,142
1750 Washigton Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Vejigantes Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,108
57 W Dedham St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston