FOOD MENU

BURRITOS

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Choice of 1 Protein

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$9.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pinapple

BIRRIA BURRITO

$11.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$11.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Grilled steak

CARNITAS BURRITO

$9.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.

CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO

$9.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Shredded Chicken & onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$9.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pollo a la parrilla

GRILLED FISH BURRITO

$11.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pescado (seasonal)

GRILLED SHRIMP BURRITO

$11.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Camarones a la parrilla

LENGUA BURRITO

$9.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Beef tongue

PAPAS CON CHORIZO BURRITO

$9.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Potatoes & Mexican chorizo comes with pico

PORK EN CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$9.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pork simmered in salsa verde

VEGGIES BURRITO

$9.99+

Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.

NO PROTEIN BURRITO

$9.99+

NAKED BURRITO (BOWL)

(NAKED BURRITO) Choice of 1 protein. Rice, beans, cheese and pico

AL PASTOR BOWL

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

BIRRIA BOWL

$12.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

CARNE ASADA BOWL

$12.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

CARNITAS BOWL

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

CHICKEN TINGA BOWL

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

GRILLED FISH BOWL

$11.98

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

GRILLED SHRIMP BOWL

$11.98

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

LENGUA BOWL

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

PAPAS CON CHORIZO BOWL

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

PORK EN CHILE VERDE BOWL

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

VEGGIES BOWL

$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese and pico

NO MEAT BOWL

$10.99

TACOS

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla with choice of 1 protein. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.

AL PASTOR TACO

$4.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, pico de pineapple and radish.Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple

BIRRIA TACOS COMBO

$16.99

3 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, melted cheese and broth.

CARNE ASADA TACO

$5.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Grilled steak

CARNITAS TACO

$4.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.

CHICKEN TINGA TACO

$4.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Shredded chicken and onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO

$4.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Pollo a la parrilla

GRILLED FISH TACO

$5.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, pineapple, chipotle mayo and radish. Pescado (seasonal)

GRILLED SHRIMP TACO

$5.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish. Camarones a la parrilla

LENGUA TACO

$4.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla . Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Beef tongue

PAPAS CON CHORIZO TACO

$4.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish and pico.Potatoes and Mexican chorizo comes with pico

PORK EN CHILE VERDE TACO

$4.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.Simmer in salsa verde

VEGGIES TACO

$4.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.

GROUND BEEF TACO

$5.99

1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish.

GUEROS TACOS (CRUNCHY)

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico and a choice of 1 protein

AL PASTOR GUERO TACO

$4.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple

CARNITAS GUERO TACO

$4.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

CARNE ASADA GUERO TACO

$5.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Grilled steak

CHICKEN TINGA GUERO TACO

$4.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Shredded chicken and onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN GUERO TACO

$4.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Pollo a la parrilla

GRILLED FISH GUERO TACO

$5.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Pescado (seasonal)

GRILLED SHRIMP GUERO TACO

$5.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Camarones a la parrilla

GROUND BEEF GUERO TACO

$4.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico., lettuce, sour cream and cheese

LENGUA GUERO TACO

$4.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Beef tongue

PAPAS CON CHORIZO GUERO TACO

$4.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Potatoes and Mexican chorizo comes with pico

PORK EN CHILE VERDE GUERO TACO

$4.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Simmer in salsa verde

VEGGIES GUERO TACO

$4.99

1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese

QUESADILLA

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce and 1 choice of protein.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

BIRRIA QUESADILLA

$13.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$14.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

GRILLED FISH QUESADILLA

$14.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

GRILLED SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$14.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

LENGUA QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

PAPAS CON CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

PORK EN CHILE VERDE QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

VEGGIES QUESADILLA

$12.99+

Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce

Quesabirria

$15.99

ENCHILADAS

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream and a choice of 1 protein. Sides of : rice, refried beans

ENCHILADA TRIO

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

AL PASTOR ENCHILADA

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

BIRRIA ENCHILADAS

$16.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

CARNE ASADA ENCHILADAS

$16.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

CARNITAS ENCHILADAS

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

CHICKEN TINGA ENCHILADA

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

GRILLED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

GRILLED FISH ENCHILADAS

$16.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

GRILLED SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$16.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

LENGUA ENCHILADAS

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

PAPAS CON CHORIZO ENCHILADA

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

PORK EN CHILE VERDE ENCHILADAS

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

VEGGIES ENCHILADAS

$14.99

3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$14.99

TACO PLATE

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas choice of filling + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

AL PASTOR TACO PLATE

$14.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

BIRRIA TACO PLATE

$16.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

CARNE ASADA TACO PLATE

$16.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

CARNITAS TACO PLATE

$14.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

CHICKEN TINGA TACO PLATE

$14.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO PLATE

$14.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

GRILLED FISH TACO PLATE

$16.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

GRILLED SHRIMP TACO PLATE

$16.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

LENGUA TACO PLATE

$14.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

PAPAS CON CHORIZO TACO PLATE

$14.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

PORK EN CHILE VERDE TACO PLATE

$14.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

VEGGIES TACO PLATE

$14.99

3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish

TACO SALAD

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

MEATLESS TACO SALAD

$8.99

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

AL PASTOR TACO SALAD

$11.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

BIRRIA TACO SALAD

$13.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

CARNE ASADA TACO SALAD

$13.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

CARNITAS TACO SALAD

$11.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

CHICKEN TINGA TACO SALAD

$11.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

GRILLED CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$11.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

GRILLED FISH TACO SALAD

$13.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

GRILLED SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$13.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

LENGUA TACO SALAD

$11.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

PAPAS CON CHORIZO TACO SALAD

$11.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

PORK EN CHILE VERDE TACO SALAD

$11.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

VEGGIES TACO SALAD

$11.50

Lettuce + black beans + corn pico + lime dressing + cheese tostada

TORTA

Choice of 1 protein, rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

AL PASTOR TORTA

$12.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

CARNE ASADA TORTA

$14.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

CARNITAS TORTA

$12.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

CHICKEN TINGA TORTA

$12.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

GRILLED CHICKEN TORTA

$12.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

GRILLED FISH TORTA

$14.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

GRILLED SHRIMP TORTA

$14.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

LENGUA TORTA

$12.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

PAPAS CON CHORIZO TORTA

$12.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

PORK EN CHILE VERDE TORTA

$12.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

VEGGIES TORTA

$12.99

Rice, bean, cheese, pico de gallo

TOSTADA

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado, tomatillos. 1 protein

AL PASTOR TOSTADA

$6.99

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

BIRRIA TOSTADA

$7.98

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

CARNE ASADA TOSTADA

$7.98

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

CARNITAS TOSTADA

$6.99

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA

$6.99

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN TOSTADA

$6.99

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

GRILLED FISH TOSTADA

$7.98

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

GRILLED SHRIMP TOSTADA

$7.98

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

LENGUA TOSTADA

$6.99

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

PAPAS CON CHORIZO TOSTADA

$6.99

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

PORK EN CHILE VERDE TOSTADA

$6.99

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

VEGGIES TOSTADA

$6.99

Hard Shell corn tortilla, refried beans, pico, lettuce, queso fresco, crema de avocado dressing.

SIDES

RICE 12 OZ

$4.99

BEANS 12 OZ

$4.99

REFRIED BEANS 12 OZ

$4.99

RICE & BEANS 12 OZ

$4.99

RICE & REFRIED BEANS 12 OZ

$4.99

CHEESE

$0.99

GUACAMOLE

$2.00+

SOUR CREAM

$1.50+

4 onz LETTUCE

$0.99

PICO DE GALLO

$1.50+

PICO DE PIÑA

$1.50+

SALSA

$2.99+

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$0.99

CHIPS

$3.99

TAMALES

$5.99

Tamales of your choice that come with a side of pico (2oz)

ELOTES

$5.99

Corn comes with mayo, cotija cheese, and chili powder.

CHURROS

$5.99

CHIPS & GUAC (4oz)

$7.99

CHIPS & SALSA (4oz)

$6.50

SOFT HANDMADE CORN TORTILLA

$0.90

MADUROS

$4.50

KIDS

CHAVITO BURRITO

$6.99

RICE & BEANS

$4.99

CHAVITO QUESADILLA

$6.99

DESSERTS

MEXICAN FLAN

$6.00

TRES LECHES CAKE

$4.00

DRINK MENU

DRINKS

MEXICAN SODA

$3.00

HORCHATA

$3.49

PASSION FRUIT

$3.49

JAMAICA

$3.49

WATER

$1.25

CAN SODAS

$1.50

CATERING

APPETIZERS

TAMALES

$5.00

Minimum order of 10. Steamed corn husk stuffed with cornmeal. Served with Pico de Gallo

ELOTES

$50.00+

Mayo, Mexican Cheese & Chili Powder

CHIPS

$15.00

Full Chip Tray

CHIPS & SALSA

$35.00

Full Chip Tray & 32 oz Salsa

CHIPS & GUAC

$45.00

Full Chip Tray & 32 oz Guac

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.99

BREAKFAST TORTA

$10.99

QUESADILLA SINCRONIZADA

$9.00

BREAKFAST TACO

$3.50

HUEVOS DIVORCIADOS

$10.99

CHILAQUILES

$9.99

EVENT PLATTERS

Chavito size feeds about 25 people Patron sized feeds about 50 people

CARNITAS

$90.00+

PORK EN CHILE VERDE

$90.00+

CHICKEN TINGA

$90.00+

GRILLED CHICKEN

$90.00+

AL PASTOR

$90.00+

STEAK

$120.00+

SHRIMP

$120.00+

FISH

$120.00+

RICE

$45.00+

BEANS

$45.00+

VEGGIES

$80.00+

SALAD

$45.00+

TAQUISA

10 TACOS

$44.90

20 TACOS

$89.80

30 TACOS

$134.70

40 TACOS

$179.60

50 TACOS

$212.50

60 TACOS

$255.00

70 TACOS

$297.50

80 TACOS

$340.00

90 TACOS

$382.50

100 TACOS

$400.00

BURRITOS

MINIMUM ORDER OF 20!!

BURRITO TRAY REG

$10.00

MINIMUM ORDER OF 20. With your choice of protein or vegetables, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo

PREMIUM BURRITO TRAY

$12.00

MINIMUM ORDER OF 20! With your choice of protein or vegetables, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo

ENCHILADAS

30 Corn tortillas, with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Up to 3 fill ins!

ENCHILADA TRAY

$95.00

QUESADILLAS

MINIMUM ORDER OF 20! Flour tortilla, comes with lettuce, guac, pico and sour cream.

QUESADILLA

$12.50

MINIMUM ORDER OF 20! Flour tortilla, comes with lettuce, guac, pico and sour cream.

SIDES

GUACAMOLE

$15.00+

PICO DE GALLO

$8.00+

SOUR CREAM

$8.00+

CHEESE

$8.00+

LIME

$7.00+

LETTUCE

$5.00+

PICO DE PIÑA

$8.00+

ROASTED TOMATO SALSA

$9.00+

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$7.50+

HANDMADE CORN TORTILLAS

$0.90

DRINKS

HORCHATA

$48.00+

PASSION FRUIT

$48.00+

JAMAICA

$48.00+

WATER

$1.25

JARRITOS

$2.99