Tasty Burger - North Station

Popular Items

THE BIG TASTY*
CHEESEBURGER*
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER*

BURGERS

HAMBURGER*

HAMBURGER*

$6.25

Beef hamburger topped with lettuce, pickles, ketchup and mustard, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

CHEESEBURGER*

CHEESEBURGER*

$7.05

Beef cheeseburger topped with lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

BACON CHEESEBURGER*

BACON CHEESEBURGER*

$9.35

Beef cheeseburger topped with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER*

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER*

$10.35

Two beef cheeseburgers topped with lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

THE BIG TASTY*

THE BIG TASTY*

$8.25

Beef cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mayo and Tasty Sauce, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

SPICY JALAPENO BURGER*

SPICY JALAPENO BURGER*

$8.25

Beef hamburger topped with pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos and spicy habanero & jalapeno aioli, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

RISE N' SHINE BURGER*

RISE N' SHINE BURGER*

$8.25

Beef cheeseburger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon and Tasty Spicy Ketchup, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

PATTY MELT*

PATTY MELT*

$8.25

Beef cheeseburger topped with sauteed onions, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

BBQ ONION BURGER*

BBQ ONION BURGER*

$8.25

Beef cheeseburger topped with BBQ sauce, sauteed onions and crispy fried onions, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

GORGONZOLA BURGER*

GORGONZOLA BURGER*

$8.25

Beef hamburger topped with gorgonzola blue cheese and crispy smoked bacon, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

MUSHROOM BURGER*

MUSHROOM BURGER*

$8.25

Beef cheeseburger topped with sauteed mushrooms, steak sauce and truffle oil, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

HUBBA BURGER*

HUBBA BURGER*

$8.25

Beef hamburger topped with Tasty Chili, cheese sauce and freshly-sliced scallions, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun. Our beef burger is cooked medium (pink on the inside), unless requested otherwise.

OUR FAMOUS TURKEY BURGER

OUR FAMOUS TURKEY BURGER

$8.25

All-natural turkey burger topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$8.25

Our vegan-friendly patty topped with guacamole, field greens, tomato and red onion, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.

CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$8.25

Crispy chicken breast topped with zesty buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.

CRISPY CHICKEN

CRISPY CHICKEN

$8.25

Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$8.25

Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.

CHICKY CHICKY PARM PARM

CHICKY CHICKY PARM PARM

$8.95

Crispy chicken breast topped with fried mozzarella, melted mozzarella and tomato marinara, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.

KID'S MEALS

KID CHEESEBURGER MEAL

KID CHEESEBURGER MEAL

$4.30
KID HOT DOG MEAL

KID HOT DOG MEAL

$4.30
KID CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL

KID CHICKEN NUGGET MEAL

$4.30
KID GRILLED CHEESE MEAL

KID GRILLED CHEESE MEAL

$4.30

HOT DOGS

ALL BEEF DOG

ALL BEEF DOG

$4.25

100% all-natural beef hot dog in a toasted non-GMO potato bun.

ZUM ZUM

ZUM ZUM

$4.75

All Beef Dog, sauerkraut, grain mustard and celery salt in a toasted potato bun.

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

BOTTLED SODA

BOTTLED SODA

DASANI WATER 16.9 OZ

DASANI WATER 16.9 OZ

$2.50
RASPBERRY LIME RICKEY

RASPBERRY LIME RICKEY

$4.05
CHEERWINE

CHEERWINE

$3.85
NATALIE'S LEMONADE

NATALIE'S LEMONADE

$4.43
POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH

POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00
CANADA DRY LEMON LIME

CANADA DRY LEMON LIME

$3.19
GOLD PEAK ICED TEA

GOLD PEAK ICED TEA

$3.25
2% MILK

2% MILK

$2.25
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
APPLE JUICE BOX

APPLE JUICE BOX

$2.50
FRUIT PUNCH JUICE BOX

FRUIT PUNCH JUICE BOX

$2.50

SUPER SIDES

TOTCHOS

TOTCHOS

$8.99

Tater Tots topped with Tasty chili, cheese sauce, sour cream, tomatoes and scallion.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$5.25

Fresh mix of field greens, tomato, cucumber and carrot served with choice of dressing on the side.

CHICKEN NUGGETS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.50

Crispy all-natural chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce

FRIED MOZZARELLA BITES

FRIED MOZZARELLA BITES

$7.59

Crispy Fried Mozzarella with a side of tomato sauce for dipping.

FRENCH FRIES

Small French Fries

Small French Fries

$3.25
Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$4.25
Large French Fries with Chili

Large French Fries with Chili

$7.25
Large French Fries with Cheese Sauce

Large French Fries with Cheese Sauce

$7.25
Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce

Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce

$7.25

ONION RINGS

Small Onion Rings

Small Onion Rings

$4.25
Large Onion Rings

Large Onion Rings

$5.75
Chili Ring

Chili Ring

$8.75
Cheese Rings

Cheese Rings

$8.75
Chili Cheese Rings

Chili Cheese Rings

$8.75

TATER TOTS

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.25
Chili Tots

Chili Tots

$7.25
Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$7.25
Chili Cheese Tots

Chili Cheese Tots

$7.25

50/50 FRIES & RINGS

50/50 Fries & Rings

50/50 Fries & Rings

$5.75
Chili 50/50

Chili 50/50

$8.75
Cheese 50/50

Cheese 50/50

$8.75
Chili Cheese 50/50

Chili Cheese 50/50

$8.75

SWEETS

APPLE PIE

APPLE PIE

$1.99Out of stock
WHOOPIE PIE

WHOOPIE PIE

$2.99

Chocolate with vanilla cream

RETAIL GOODS

Fry Spice, Shaker

Fry Spice, Shaker

$5.00
Spicy Ketchup, Bottle

Spicy Ketchup, Bottle

$5.00

😎 SUMMER GEAR 😎

Shirt, Camo Burn Out Short Sleeve

Shirt, Camo Burn Out Short Sleeve

$29.95+

A super soft 50/50 blend with a slight burnout effect t-shirt featuring the Tasty Burger black & white rising burger logo. Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL

Shirt, Long Sleeve Sun Shirt (UPF 50)

Shirt, Long Sleeve Sun Shirt (UPF 50)

$34.95+

This mint green long sleeve shirt is 100% recycled, using 15 plastic bottles that were diverted from landfills. It also protects skin from harmful UV rays with its UPF 50. A linear sunset pattern is across the chest with a simple Tasty bowtie on the back. Sizes: S, M, L, XL and 2XL

Hat, Rising Burger

Hat, Rising Burger

$27.95

Crafted from plastic bottles, this 100% recycled ball cap has a sweat-wicking sweatband, sporty rear laser cut ventilation and Velcro closure. The black & white Tasty Burger rising burger logo is featured on a front patch. Sizes: one size

Vintage Tank

Vintage Tank

$22.95+

This gold tank has a racerback fit, slightly scalloped hemline, and vintage Tasty Burger bowtie logo across the chest. Sizes: S, M, L, XL

SHIRTS

Shirt, Free Tibet

Shirt, Free Tibet

$14.95+
Shirt, Green Burger Stripe

Shirt, Green Burger Stripe

$14.95+
Shirt, 100% Tasty Boston

Shirt, 100% Tasty Boston

$17.95+
Shirt, Kid's Blue

Shirt, Kid's Blue

$9.95+
Shirt, Kid's Pink

Shirt, Kid's Pink

$9.95+

HATS

Trucker Hat, Black/Black

Trucker Hat, Black/Black

$17.95
Trucker Hat, Navy/Navy

Trucker Hat, Navy/Navy

$17.95
Trucker Hat, Navy/White

Trucker Hat, Navy/White

$17.95
Winter Pom Pom Hat

Winter Pom Pom Hat

$24.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood burger joint with soul🤘

Website

Location

1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON, MA 02114

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

