  Boston
  Porters Bar and Grill - Home of Boston's Best Burger
Porters Bar and Grill Home of Boston's Best Burger

No reviews yet

173 Portland St

Boston, MA 02114

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger Build It - "Boston's Best"
BBQ Chicken Sandwich w/ Cheddar

SOUPS

N.E. Clam Chowder

$9.49

Classic New England Clam Chowder (gluten free)

Three Alarm Beef&Bean Chili

$8.49

Beef and Bean Chili w/ Cheese and Sour Cream Dollop

Soup du Jour

$7.49Out of stock

Soup of the Day - not available most days, just as a Special.

APPETIZERS

Chicken Wings - Buffalo

Chicken Wings - Buffalo

$15.49

NY-style Buffalo with homemade chunky bleu cheese

Chicken Wings - BBQ

$15.49

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ with homemade chunky bleu cheese

Chicken Wings - Caribbean Jerk

$15.49

Caribbean jerk dry rub with horseradish ranch

Chicken Wings - House Specialty

$15.49

House-specialty soy sauce with horseradish ranch

Chicken Wings - Plain

$15.49

Choice of Dipping Sauce

Boneless Chicken Tenders - Buffalo

$13.49

NY-style Buffalo with homemade chunky bleu cheese

Boneless Chicken Tenders - BBQ

$13.49

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ with homemade chunky bleu cheese

Boneless Chicken Tenders - House Specialty

$13.49

House-specialty soy sauce with horseradish ranch

Boneless Chicken Tenders - Plain

$13.49

Plain with homemade honey mustard on the side

Bruschetta

$7.49

Fresh mozzarella tossed with chopped tomatoes and fresh basil atop grilled ciabatta bread

Mediterranean Plate

$9.49

Toasted warm pita wedges served with roasted red pepper hummus. Perfect for dipping! Accompanied by marinated Greek olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet red peppers

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.49

Our shoestring fries, topped with our three alarm beef chili with cheese and a dollop of sour cream

Belgian-Style Fries

$10.49

Twice-cooked, crispy shoestring french fries served with three house specialty dipping sauces — chipotle mayo, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ, and Horseradish Ranch

Fried Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara

$10.49

Mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, served with a marinara dipping sauce

Macaroni and Cheese Nuggets

$10.49

Macaroni and cheese, breaded and fried, served with a marinara dipping sauce

Cajun Blackened Ahi Tuna Tacos

Cajun Blackened Ahi Tuna Tacos

$13.49

Two medium-rare Cajun-blackened Ahi tuna tacos with shredded red and white cabbage and spicy chipotle aioli

Bowl of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.49

Bowl of Onion Rings

$7.49

Bowl of Shoestring Fries

$8.49

Bowl of House-Fried Potato Chips

$7.49

SALADS & DINNER SALADS

House Salad

$8.49

Romaine hearts, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onion, and herbed croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine hearts with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and herb croutons

Greek Salad

$11.49

Romaine hearts with fresh feta cheese, Greek olive medley, tomatoes, and red onion served with Greek dressing

Chicken Chopped Salad

$14.49

Romaine hearts with seasoned chicken, carrots, celery, cucumbers, bacon, and gouda cheese chopped together with a side of Porters’ house balsamic dressing, topped with grape tomatoes and parmesan

Cajun Chicken Salad

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.49

Grilled Cajun-spiced chicken breast, sliced and served with sweet roasted red peppers over fresh romaine hearts, with feta and Porters’ fresh lemon basil olive oil dressing

Taco Salad

$14.49

Romaine hearts, tomatoes, red onions, and deep-fried tortilla strips with shredded cheese, spicy ranch dressing, and guacamole. Choice of spiced ground beef or Cajun-spiced chicken

FLATBREAD PIZZAS

Pizza - Build Your Own

$10.49

Plain pizza or with...:

Pizza - Margherita

$10.49

With mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, and marinara sauce

Pizza - Meat Lovers

$13.49

Pepperoni and sausage with mozzarella cheese and red pizza sauce

Pizza - Buffalo Chicken

$13.49

Crispy Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, and bleu cheese with our NY-style Buffalo wing sauce

SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken on Foccacia w/ Gouda

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast with smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and herbed mayo, served on focaccia bread

Turkey Club on Ciabatta

$13.49

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on ciabatta bread served with your choice of mayonnaise, spicy chipotle mayonnaise, or guacamole

Tuna Melt w/ Bacon and Cheddar on Marble Rye

$13.49

Tuna salad with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese oven melted on marble rye bread

BBQ Chicken Sandwich w/ Cheddar

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served on a brioche bun with a side of cole slaw

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ Cheddar

$16.49

Slow-roasted pulled pork smothered in Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, with red onion, cole slaw and cheddar cheese served on a sourdough bun

Porters' "Cubano" Sandwich

Porters' "Cubano" Sandwich

$16.49

Our take on the classic - sliced smoked turkey breast, slow roasted pulled pork, cheddar cheese, and zesty chipotle aioli, served on a pressed ciabatta roll

Grilled Cajun Chicken Roll-Up/Wrap

$15.49

Cajun-seasoned grilled chicken breast with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sweet roasted red peppers, served in a tortilla wrap

Chicken Clucker Sandwich (No Cheese)

$13.49

Breaded fried chicken breast with a honey chipotle sauce, and pickle chips, served on a brioche bun. This item doesn't come with cheese or lettuce or tomato or onion but those can be added.

BURGERS

Burger Build It - "Boston's Best"

$16.49

Porters’ award-winning 1⁄2 lb burger, cooked to order, garnished with red onion, lettuce, and tomato - with your choice of cheese. Use this item to build a burger of your choice.

Burger - Smokey

$18.49

Porters’ award-winning 1⁄2 lb burger, cooked to order and topped with smoked gouda cheese, roasted balsamic onions, and bacon. (No Lettuce, Tomato, Onion) Use Burger Build It to create a burger versus modifying this one to death...

Burger - Spicy Buffalo

$18.49

Porters’ award-winning 1⁄2 lb burger, cooked to order and basted in our buffalo wing sauce, topped with crumbled bleu cheese, and garnished with red onion, lettuce, and tomato Use Burger Build It to create a burger versus modifying this one to death...

Burger - BBQ

$18.49

Porters’ award-winning 1⁄2 lb burger, cooked to order with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and garnished with a beer battered onion ring. (No Lettuce, Tomato, Onion) Use Burger Build It to create a burger versus modifying this one to death...

Burger - Jalapeno

$18.49

Porters’ award-winning 1⁄2 lb burger, cooked to order and topped with pepper jack cheese, a grilled, fresh jalapeno, guacamole, and garnished with red onion, lettuce, and tomato Use Burger Build It to create a burger versus modifying this one to death...

Burger - Steakhouse

$18.49

Porters’ award-winning 1⁄2 lb burger, cooked to order and topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, lettuce, and tomato on a sourdough bun Use Burger Build It to create a burger versus modifying this one to death...

ENTREES+ SPECIALS

Fish Tacos

$15.49

Two soft tacos: Allagash White Ale-battered cod with shredded red and white cabbage and chipotle-spiced aioli in a flour tortilla. With french fries and guacamole on the side

Marinated Steak Tips

Marinated Steak Tips

$20.49

Our popular flame-grilled steak tips in a chipotle pepper marinade and cooked to order, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and peppers

Teriyaki Ahi Tuna Steak

$16.49

Teriyaki glazed grilled Ahi tuna 8oz, served over seasoned rice

Classic Fish & Chips

$18.49

Allagash White Ale-battered cod fillets, served over french fries with homemade tartar sauce, fresh cole slaw, and lemon wedge (malt vinegar recommended)

DESSERTS+KIDS

Warm Brownie Sundae with Vanilla Ice Cream

$11.49

G/F Brownie

Dessert of the Week

$8.49

White Chocolate Orange Creamsicle Cake (7/6/22)

Warm Plain Brownie

$6.49

G/F Brownie

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Fountain Bev with Ice

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Fountain Bev with Ice

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Fountain Bev with Ice

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fountain Bev with Ice

Root Beer

$2.50

Comes in a Bottle or Can - this is not a choice it's just one or other, whatever we have in house

Cucumber Sprindrift Seltzer

$2.75

12oz Can

Lemonade

$3.50

Fountain Bev with Ice

Iced Tea

$3.50

Fountain Bev with Ice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Just juice no Ice

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Fountain Bev with Ice

Milk

$3.50

Just Milk no Ice

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Just Milk no Ice with Choc Syrup Added

Red Bull

$7.75

Can

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Can

Soda Water

$3.00

Fountain Water with Bubbles and with Ice

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Fountain Bev with Ice and Grenadine and a Cherry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Casual West End pub w/ award-winning burgers, friendly staff, and a full bar - located near TD Garden and North Station

Website

Location

173 Portland St, Boston, MA 02114

Directions

