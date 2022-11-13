Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Centro

200 Reviews

$$

472 Shawmut Ave

Boston, MA 02118

Order Again

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE
Taco Asada
Enchiladas

Antojitos Mexicanos

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$9.00

Elotero

$8.00

Elotero Desgranado

$10.00

TAMAL

$5.00

TOSTADA

$7.00

EMPANADAS

$6.00

SOPES

$7.00

Chips and salsa

$3.00

Quesadilla Don Pedro

$8.00

Quesadilla ahogada

$9.00

Sopa de tortilla

$8.00

Quesadilla en Salsa de Frijoles

$9.00

Salsa

$1.00

Quesadilla de Birria

$16.00

Spcy Tuna

$15.00

Quesadilla Especial

$9.00

Plato Mexicano Dinner

$16.00

Ensaladas

Ensalada Frida Kahlo con Carne Asada

$13.00

Ensalada Frida Kahlo Con Pastor

$13.00

Ensalada Frida Kahlo Con Pollo

$13.00

Ensalada Frida Kahlo

$13.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Ensalada Frida Kahlo Cochinita

$13.00

Esalada Frida Kahlo Barbacoa

$13.00

Birria salad

$15.00

Molcajete

Chicken Molcajete

$18.00

Carne Molcajete

$19.00

Salmon Al Molcajete

$20.00

Shrimp Molcajete

$19.00

Classicos

Shrimp Chipotle

$20.00

Chicken Al Chipotle

$20.00

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Flautas

$17.00

Chicken Mole

$20.00

Bistek Ranchero

$17.00

Arrachera TAMPIQUENA

$28.00

Aguacate Relleno

$13.00

Rib Eye Tacos

$23.00

Cochinita Pibil

$18.00

Pollo Ranchero

$17.00

Carne Con Chile

$16.00

Enfrijoladas Oaxaquenas

$17.00

Calabacitas Con Queso

$14.00

Chimichanga

$17.00

Enchiladas

$17.00

Carnitas Verdes

$17.00

Camarones Papantla

$22.00

Carne Asada

$26.00

Camarones Huevones

$18.00

Sides and Extras

Side of RICE

$3.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$3.00

SMALL SIDE GUAC

$3.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Extra CHEESE

$1.00

Small Salad

$3.00

Side Tortillas Harina (3)

$2.00

Side Tortilla Maiz (3)

$1.50

Chips and salsa

$3.00

Side 1 Enchilada

$3.00

sour cream

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side pico de gallo

$1.00

Extra chips

$1.00

Side of meat

$5.00

Chipotle mayo

$0.50

Chorizo

$1.00

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Empanada Dressing

$0.50

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake And Churros

$10.00

TACOS

Taco Asada

$5.00

Taco Caramelo

$6.00

Taco Pastor

$6.00

Taco Campechano

$6.00

TACO Barbacoa

$5.00

Taco Pollo

$5.00

Taco Fish

$5.00

Taco Light

$5.00

Taco Lorenza

$5.00

Quesadilla Gringa

$8.00

Taco Camaron

$7.00

Taco Vegetales

$5.00

Taco Pibil

$5.00

Juntos

Solo

3 Tacos de Birria

$18.00

Taco de birria

$7.00

Taco Especial

$6.00

Burritos

Burrito Asada

$15.00

Burrito Pastor

$15.00

Burrito Barbacoa

$15.00

Burrito Cochinita

$15.00

Burrito Pollo

$15.00

Burrito Carnitas

$15.00

Burrito Vegetales

$15.00

Burrito Fish

$19.00

Burrito Camaron

$19.00

Burrito Birria

$19.00

Burrito chorizo

$18.00

Burrito queso

$12.00

Burrito bowl

$15.00

Especialidades

Aguacate Relleno Asada

$12.00

Aguacate Relleno Pastor

$12.00

Aguacate Relleno Cochinita

$12.00

Aguacate Relleno Barbacoa

$12.00

Aguacate Relleno Pollo

$12.00

Aguacate Relleno Vegetales

$12.00

Aguacate Relleno Camaron

$14.00

Carnitas Verdes

$16.00

Salmon Yaqui

$18.00

Camarones Huevones

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
El Centro - Boston, MA image
Banner pic
El Centro - Boston, MA image

