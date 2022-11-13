Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Five Horses Tavern South End

2,263 Reviews

$$

535 COLUMBUS AVE

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
Fried Chicken Salad
Chicken Sammy

Starters

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

fried yukon potatoes, chili aioli, lime, cotija

Cornbread

Cornbread

$13.00

Fresh baked cornbread with honey butter

Hummus

Hummus

$14.00

Cannelloni beans, herbs, chili, garlic, choice of flat bread, fresh veggies or half and half

Tavern Nachos

Tavern Nachos

$18.00

Dirty cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black beans, lime crema, cilantro, guacamole, pickled jalapeno.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Buttermilk tenders served with red dragon chili sauce and buttermilk scallion sauce

Pretzel

Pretzel

$13.00Out of stock

Hausmade pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard

Wings & Tacos

7 wings

7 wings

$16.00

choice of: Drunken - chili, beer, lime, salt K-Town - tossed in korean bbq Honey Hot - tossed in honey hot sauce

15 wings

15 wings

$30.00

choice of: Drunken - chili, beer, lime, salt K-Town - tossed in korean bbq Honey Hot - tossed in honey hot sauce

One Taco

One Taco

$8.00

Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion- Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema- Korean Fried Chicken Taco with kimchi and k-town sauce, Shrimp Taco - buttermilk marinated shrimp, pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime

Two Tacos

Two Tacos

$15.00

Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion- Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema- Korean Fried Chicken Taco with kimchi and k-town sauce, Shrimp Taco - buttermilk marinated shrimp, pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime

Three Tacos

Three Tacos

$21.00

Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion- Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema- Korean Fried Chicken Taco with kimchi and k-town sauce, Shrimp Taco - buttermilk marinated shrimp, pineapple salsa, cilantro, lime

Soups/Salads

Tavern Chili

$11.00+
Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mesclun greens, avocado, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, buttermilk scallion sauce

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$17.00

Farro, kale, roasted mushrooms, avocado, radish, herb vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$15.00

Sandwiches

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$21.00

8 oz. beef burger, crispy onions strings, dirty cheese sauce, lettuce, pickled cucumber, tomato preserves, kewpie mayo

Chicken Sammy

Chicken Sammy

$19.00

KFC Style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce

South End B.L.T

South End B.L.T

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon, herb marinated tomatoes, lettuce, chipotle aioli, onion jam

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Entrees

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Add: Grilled chicken ($5), fried chicken ($5), pulled pork ($5), pork belly ($4), bacon ($4), spinach ($3)

Hanger Steak

$28.00

garlic herb fingerling potatoes, cremini mushrooms, broccoli rabe, pan jus

Glazed Salmon

Glazed Salmon

$26.00

Faroe Island salmon, wild rice pilaf, glazed rainbow carrots, scallions

Fish and Chips

$22.00

Sides

Cheddar Jalapeño Mashed

$5.00

Cucumber Dill Salad

$5.00

Side Mesclun Greens

$4.00

Regular Mashed

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Tater Tots

Side Wild Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Bacon

$5.00

Patatas Bravas Side

$7.00

Dessert

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$11.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Food Specials

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Rodeo Burger

$20.00

Merchandise

FH Hoodie

$35.00

FH Hat

$20.00

FH Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located on Columbus Avenue in Boston’s historic South End. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch. Our bar offers a wide variety of craft beers from around the world, boasting 40 draft beers, 60 bottles, signature cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list. Guests can enjoy dining on one of the largest patios in the South End.

Website

Location

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
Five Horses Tavern image
Five Horses Tavern image
Five Horses Tavern image
Five Horses Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

MIDA - Boston
orange star4.6 • 1,543
782 Tremont St. Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
ILONA
orange star4.3 • 367
783 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
604 Columbus Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
El Centro
orange star4.3 • 200
472 Shawmut Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Toro Boston - 1704 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
1704 Washington Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Picco
orange star4.0 • 1,225
513 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston