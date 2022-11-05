Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

MIDA Boston

1,543 Reviews

$$

782 Tremont St.

Boston, MA 02118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

MIDA is an Italian influenced neighborhood restaurant by Chef/ Owner Douglass Williams. We have two locations in Boston and Newton, MA.

Website

Location

782 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02118

Directions

Gallery
MIDA image
MIDA image
MIDA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Five Horses Tavern South End
orange star4.5 • 2,263
535 COLUMBUS AVE Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
ILONA
orange starNo Reviews
783 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
604 Columbus Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Toro Boston - 1704 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
1704 Washington Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Picco
orange star4.0 • 1,225
513 Tremont Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Black Lamb South End
orange star4.4 • 2,375
571 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boston

South End Buttery
orange star4.5 • 5,906
312 Shawmut Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Ink Block
orange star4.6 • 4,510
352 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Bar Mezzana
orange star4.5 • 3,010
360 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Black Lamb South End
orange star4.4 • 2,375
571 Tremont St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Bar Lyon
orange star5.0 • 2,142
1750 Washigton Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Vejigantes Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,108
57 W Dedham St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston