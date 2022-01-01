Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve thai tea

Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea
More about Dudley Cafe
Coco Leaf Dorchester image

 

Coco Leaf Dorchester

1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea Milk Tea
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Item pic

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea$3.95
Spiced black Ceylon tea with milk.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Trident Booksellers & Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chai Bubble Tea$6.50
Chai tea blended with vanilla ice cream, milk and cinnamon
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THAI ICED TEA 泰奶茶$4.50
More about The Q
Item pic

 

Rootastes - Boston Public Market

100 Hanover st, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oat Milk Thai Tea Latte$4.50
Emshika's Thai tea oat milk latte is rich yet light, fragrant yet delicate. Sip on a can and explore the natural ingredients of this uniquely-flavored. It provides some additional sweetness with monk fruit and creaminess, while remains dairy-free.
More about Rootastes - Boston Public Market
Thai Tea image

 

Reign Drink Lab

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea$3.95
Spiced black Ceylon tea with milk and sweetener
More about Reign Drink Lab
Rutchada Thai Cuisine image

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
THAI ICE TEA$4.50
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea (Cha-Yen) w/Nugget Ice$4.85
(Served w/ Nugget Ice) Thai iced tea or "Cha-Yen" is usually known as a Thai drink made from Ceylon tea, milk and sugar. It is popular in Southeast Asia and is served in many restaurants that serve Thai food.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

