Thai tea in Boston

Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Thai Tea
|$3.95
Spiced black Ceylon tea with milk.
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Thai Chai Bubble Tea
|$6.50
Chai tea blended with vanilla ice cream, milk and cinnamon
Rootastes - Boston Public Market
100 Hanover st, Boston
|Oat Milk Thai Tea Latte
|$4.50
Emshika's Thai tea oat milk latte is rich yet light, fragrant yet delicate. Sip on a can and explore the natural ingredients of this uniquely-flavored. It provides some additional sweetness with monk fruit and creaminess, while remains dairy-free.
Reign Drink Lab
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Thai Tea
|$3.95
Spiced black Ceylon tea with milk and sweetener
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Thai Iced Tea (Cha-Yen) w/Nugget Ice
|$4.85
(Served w/ Nugget Ice) Thai iced tea or "Cha-Yen" is usually known as a Thai drink made from Ceylon tea, milk and sugar. It is popular in Southeast Asia and is served in many restaurants that serve Thai food.
