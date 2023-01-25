Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kapow Thai Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

2257 Dorchester Avenue

Boston, MA 02124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starter

Crispy Roll

$6.00

Crispy veggie spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Wing

$8.00

House batter fried chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Wing Zapp

$9.00

House batter fried chicken wings tossed in Thai style spicy powder.

Rangoon

$6.00

Crispy wonton skin filled with crème cheese, onion, carrot served with sweet chili sauce.

Thai Nuggets

$8.00

Batter fried boneless chicken served with sweet chili sauce.

Fried Gyoza

$6.00

Deep fried dumpling stuffed with shrimp and pork served with house ginger sauce.

Tod Mun

$8.00Out of stock

Thai herb mixed with red curry paste with fish served with cucumber sweet chili sauce with crushed peanut.

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Coconut batter fried shrimps served with sweet chili sauce.

Blanket Shrimp

$9.00

House seasoned shrimp crispy pancake served with sweet chili sauce.

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Served with house ginger sauce.

Tofu Triangle

$6.00

Golden fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce with crushed peanut.

Soup

Tom Yum

$5.00

Thai spicy and sour soup with onion, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.

Tom Kha

$5.00

Coconut soup with onion, mushroom and cilantro.

Tofu Soup

$5.00

Veggie broth with napa cabbage, bean thread noodle, carrot, scallion and cilantro.

Salad

Som Tum

$9.00

Green papaya string, carrot, garlic, tomato tossed with spicy lime dressing.

Larb Kai

$12.00

Minced chicken, roasted rice powder, lemongrass, shallot, scallion, cilantro tossed in house spicy lime dressing.

Yum Nuea

$14.00

Sliced steak, cucumber, shallot, tomato tossed in house spicy lime dressing, served on lettuce bed.

Green Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Garden vegetable, served with house peanut sauce dressing.

Kapow

Kapow Kai Tod

$16.00

Kapow Kai Sup

$14.00

Minced chicken, string bean, chili, garlic. fresh basil leaf.

Kapow (Basil Stri-fried)

$13.00

Choice of meat, pepper, onion, carrot, chili, garlic, fresh basil leaf. *Choice of crispy chicken come with japlapenõ, chili, garlic and basil leaf.

Kapow Fried Rice (Basil Fried Rice)

$13.00

Choice of meat, jasmine rice, egg, chili, garlic, pepper, onion and fresh basil leaf.

Kapow Noodle (Drunken Noodle)

$13.00

Choice of meat, rice noodle, egg, chili, garlic, pepper and fresh basil leaf.

Noodle & Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$13.00

Choice of meat, rice noodle, egg, flat chive, beansprout and crushed peanut on top.

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Choice of meat, flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli stir-fried with house dark soy sauce.

Kua Kai

$13.00

Chicken, flat rice noodle, egg, garlic, radish served on lettuce bed.

Train Fried Rice

$13.00

Choice of meat, jasmine rice, egg, chinese broccoli, tomato, onion stir-fried with house soy sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Choice of meat, jasmine rice, egg, pineapple, pea, carrot, onion stir-fried with house soy sauce.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$14.00

Choice of meat, jasmine rice, shallot, lemongrass, galangal, tomato, chili jam stir-fried with house tom yum sauce served with crispy chicken on top.

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Crab meat, jasmine rice, egg, pea, carrot, onion stir-fried with house soy sauce.

Curry & Stir-Fried

Red Curry

$13.00

Choice of meat, bamboo shoot, pea, carrot, bell pepper, fresh basil leaf.

Green Curry

$13.00

Choice of meat, bamboo shoot, Chinese eggplant, pea, carrot, bell pepper, fresh basil leaf.

Cashew nut

$13.00

Choice of meat, onion, carrot, pepper, celery, tomato, pineapple, scallion and cashew nut stir-fried with our chef's special sauce.

Eggplant

$13.00

Choice of meat, Chinese eggplant, onion, carrot, pepper, and fresh basil leaf.

Broccoli

$13.00

Choice of meat, broccoli, carrot, mushroom stir fried with house brown sauce.

Ginger

$13.00

Choice of meat, ginger, carrot, onion, bell pepper, celery, scallion, mushroom stir fried with house brown sauce.

Dessert

Roti

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Banana

$6.00

Donut

$6.00Out of stock

Drink

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cha Manao

$4.00

Mango Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Geg Huay

$5.00Out of stock

Krajeab

$5.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Side

White Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Vegetable

$2.00

Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2257 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA 02124

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lower Mills Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2269 Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Yellow Door Taqueria - Lower Mills
orange starNo Reviews
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Madre Osteria - 88 Wharf Street
orange starNo Reviews
88 Wharf Street Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
Steel & Rye - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
95 Eliot Street Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
Steel & Rye / S&R Bakery - Milton, Lower Mills
orange star4.5 • 2,454
95 Eliot Street Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
Dorchester-Dorchester-Dorchester - American Provisions-Dorchester
orange starNo Reviews
1971 Dorchester Avenue Boston, MA 02124
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston