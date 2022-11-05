Nud Pob Thai Cuisine 738 Commonwealth Avenue
738 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02215
Popular Items
Appetizers
A1. Spring Roll
Mixed vegetables wrapped with crispy wonton served with sweet chili sauce.
A2. Tofu Triangle
Deep fried fresh tofu served with ground penuts in sweet chili sauce.
A3. Satay
Marinated chicken fried on bamboo skewers served with our signature homemade peanut sauce.
A4. Golden Wing
Chicken wings deep fried until crispy brown, served with sweet chili sauce.
A5. Pancake
Pan-fried flat bread stuffed with scallions served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
A6. Gyoza
Choice of steamed or fried pork dumplings served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
A7. Shumai
Choice of steamed or fried shrimp dumplings served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
A8. Crab Rangoon
Shredded crabmeat miced with minced onions and cream cheese wrapped in a crispy wonton skin served with sweet chili sauce.
A9. Tod Mun
Deep fried spicy fish cakes served with ground peanuts in sweet chili sauce.
A10. Veggie Dumpling (Fried)
Choice of steamed or fried mixed vegetable dumplings served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
Chicken Dumpling
Choice of steamed or fried homemade dim-sum style chicken dumplings served with a special dumpling sauce.
Vegetable Samosa
Deep fried vegetables stuffed thin crispy wonton served with sweet chili sauce
Shrimp in the blanket
Saulted strimps wrapped chispy skins.
Soups
Salad
Veggie Salad
Fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, fried tofu, and egg slices with a peanut sauce dressing.
Satay Salad
Chicken satay on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and egg slices served with peanut dressing.
Yum Nuah (Spicy Beef Salad)
Grilled slices beef mixed with chili paste, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, red onions, and scallions with lime juice dressing. (contain shrimp)
Yum Seafood (Spicy Seafood Salad)
Fresh seafood on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, red onions, and scallions with lime juice dressing. (contain shrimp)
Yum Woonsen (Bean Thread Salad)
Spicy bean thread mixed shrimp, squid, ground chicken, red onions, scallion, cilantro, lime juice, and chili.
Nam Sod
Choice of ground meat mixed with chili, peanut, ginger and lettuce. (contain shrimp)
Laab
A local street salad allow you to choose a ground meat that mixed with red onion, chilli, cilantro spicy lime juice serve in a bowl of lettuce
Fried Rice
Indonesian Fried Rice
Special Spicy fried rice with egg and peppers topped with crispy chicken and fried egg. (contain shrimp)
House Fried Rice
Fried rice with onions, carrots, egg, tomatoes and green peas.
Prik Pow Fried Rice
Fried rice with onions, scallions, and peppers in a roasted chili paste. (contain shrimp)
Basil Fried Rice
Aromaic favor hidden within fried rice with ground meat, peppers, and basil leaves in chili garlic sauce.
Roast Pork Fried Rice
Fried rice with roast pork, onions, scallions, egg, green peas, and tomatoes.
Roast Duck Fried Rice
Fried rice with roast duck, onions, scallions, egg, green peas, and tomatoes.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, raisins, egg, green peas, onions, scallions, carrots, and a touch of curry powder.
Mango Fried Rice
Mango, cashew nuts, peppers, onions, scallions, carrots, and egg.
Bangkok Fried Rice
Fried rice in Thai style with Chinese broccoli, onion, and tomato topped with fried egg
Tom Yum Fried Rice
house fried rice with a kick of tom yum favor, lemongrass and other spices. (contain shrimp)
Prik Khing Fried Rice
Fried rice incoperate with ginger curry favor
Thai Sausage Fried Rice
American made Sweet Thai Sausage serve shrimp & crab source.
Chili Boat Fried Rice
Your choice of meat stir fry with Thai chili paste fried rice. (contain shrimp)
Salted Fish Fried Rice
Salted Fish Fried Rice
Kimchi Fried Rice
Kimchi, onions, scallions, egg, kimchi, and fried egg.
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Served with real crab meat, fried egg, and cucumber. (contain shrimp)
Boston Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple and raisins in tomato sauce topped with fried egg, crispy chicken, and sausage.
Noodles
Pad Thai
A popular Thai noodle dish, Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.
Thai Style Pad Thai
A level up of Pad Thai with a signature premium flavor
Tom Yum Pad Thai
Pad Thai combine with Tom Yum spice offer a bold flavor to its peak, with a kick of lime, it bring you back from heaven. (contain shrimp)
Basil Pad Thai
A spicy sweet and sourly pad thai with an aroma of basil
Lo Mein
Stir fired egg noodles with snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots, beansprout, and scallions.
Pad See You
Pan-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, egg and sweet soy sauce.
Rad Nah
Flat rice noodles and Chinese broccoli in Thai gravy sauce.
Pad Kee Mao/ Drunken Noodle
Spicy Pan-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, broccoli and sweet soy sauce.
Goi See Me
Fried egg crispy noodles with onions, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots, and scallions in a gravy sauce.