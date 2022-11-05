  • Home
  Nud Pob Thai Cuisine - 738 Commonwealth Avenue
Nud Pob Thai Cuisine 738 Commonwealth Avenue

No reviews yet

738 Commonwealth Avenue

Boston, MA 02215

Appetizers

A1. Spring Roll

$6.54

Mixed vegetables wrapped with crispy wonton served with sweet chili sauce.

A2. Tofu Triangle

$6.54

Deep fried fresh tofu served with ground penuts in sweet chili sauce.

A3. Satay

$7.47

Marinated chicken fried on bamboo skewers served with our signature homemade peanut sauce.

A4. Golden Wing

$7.47

Chicken wings deep fried until crispy brown, served with sweet chili sauce.

A5. Pancake

$6.54

Pan-fried flat bread stuffed with scallions served with sweet ginger soy sauce.

A6. Gyoza

$6.54

Choice of steamed or fried pork dumplings served with sweet ginger soy sauce.

A7. Shumai

$6.54

Choice of steamed or fried shrimp dumplings served with sweet ginger soy sauce.

A8. Crab Rangoon

$7.47

Shredded crabmeat miced with minced onions and cream cheese wrapped in a crispy wonton skin served with sweet chili sauce.

A9. Tod Mun

$7.47

Deep fried spicy fish cakes served with ground peanuts in sweet chili sauce.

A10. Veggie Dumpling (Fried)

$6.54

Choice of steamed or fried mixed vegetable dumplings served with sweet ginger soy sauce.

Chicken Dumpling

$6.54

Choice of steamed or fried homemade dim-sum style chicken dumplings served with a special dumpling sauce.

Vegetable Samosa

$6.54

Deep fried vegetables stuffed thin crispy wonton served with sweet chili sauce

Shrimp in the blanket

$6.54

Saulted strimps wrapped chispy skins.

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

$5.61

Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, cilantro, scallions. (contain shrimp)

Tom Kah Soup

$5.61

Coconut soup with mushrooms, cilantro, and scallions.

Clear Noodle Soup

$5.61

Bean-thread noodles with ground chicken, mushrooms, celery, and scallions.

Miso Soup

$4.68

Soy bean soup.

Salad

Veggie Salad

$7.47

Fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, fried tofu, and egg slices with a peanut sauce dressing.

Satay Salad

$9.81

Chicken satay on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and egg slices served with peanut dressing.

Yum Nuah (Spicy Beef Salad)

$17.29

Grilled slices beef mixed with chili paste, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, red onions, and scallions with lime juice dressing. (contain shrimp)

Yum Seafood (Spicy Seafood Salad)

$17.29

Fresh seafood on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, lemongrass, red onions, and scallions with lime juice dressing. (contain shrimp)

Yum Woonsen (Bean Thread Salad)

$17.29

Spicy bean thread mixed shrimp, squid, ground chicken, red onions, scallion, cilantro, lime juice, and chili.

Nam Sod

$15.89

Choice of ground meat mixed with chili, peanut, ginger and lettuce. (contain shrimp)

Laab

$15.89

A local street salad allow you to choose a ground meat that mixed with red onion, chilli, cilantro spicy lime juice serve in a bowl of lettuce

Fried Rice

Indonesian Fried Rice

$14.02

Special Spicy fried rice with egg and peppers topped with crispy chicken and fried egg. (contain shrimp)

House Fried Rice

$11.68

Fried rice with onions, carrots, egg, tomatoes and green peas.

Prik Pow Fried Rice

$11.68

Fried rice with onions, scallions, and peppers in a roasted chili paste. (contain shrimp)

Basil Fried Rice

$11.68

Aromaic favor hidden within fried rice with ground meat, peppers, and basil leaves in chili garlic sauce.

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$12.62

Fried rice with roast pork, onions, scallions, egg, green peas, and tomatoes.

Roast Duck Fried Rice

$14.96

Fried rice with roast duck, onions, scallions, egg, green peas, and tomatoes.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.62

Pineapple, raisins, egg, green peas, onions, scallions, carrots, and a touch of curry powder.

Mango Fried Rice

$12.62

Mango, cashew nuts, peppers, onions, scallions, carrots, and egg.

Bangkok Fried Rice

$13.56

Fried rice in Thai style with Chinese broccoli, onion, and tomato topped with fried egg

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$13.56

house fried rice with a kick of tom yum favor, lemongrass and other spices. (contain shrimp)

Prik Khing Fried Rice

$13.56

Fried rice incoperate with ginger curry favor

Thai Sausage Fried Rice

$13.56

American made Sweet Thai Sausage serve shrimp & crab source.

Chili Boat Fried Rice

$13.56

Your choice of meat stir fry with Thai chili paste fried rice. (contain shrimp)

Salted Fish Fried Rice

$14.02

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.02

Kimchi, onions, scallions, egg, kimchi, and fried egg.

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$14.02

Served with real crab meat, fried egg, and cucumber. (contain shrimp)

Boston Fried Rice

$14.02

Fried rice with pineapple and raisins in tomato sauce topped with fried egg, crispy chicken, and sausage.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$11.68

A popular Thai noodle dish, Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, scallions, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.

Thai Style Pad Thai

$13.08

A level up of Pad Thai with a signature premium flavor

Tom Yum Pad Thai

$13.08

Pad Thai combine with Tom Yum spice offer a bold flavor to its peak, with a kick of lime, it bring you back from heaven. (contain shrimp)

Basil Pad Thai

$13.08

A spicy sweet and sourly pad thai with an aroma of basil

Lo Mein

$11.68

Stir fired egg noodles with snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots, beansprout, and scallions.

Pad See You

$11.68

Pan-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, broccoli, egg and sweet soy sauce.

Rad Nah

$11.68

Flat rice noodles and Chinese broccoli in Thai gravy sauce.

Pad Kee Mao/ Drunken Noodle

$11.68

Spicy Pan-fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, broccoli and sweet soy sauce.

Goi See Me

$11.68

Fried egg crispy noodles with onions, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots, and scallions in a gravy sauce.

Thai Noodle Soup

$11.68<