Pavement Coffeehouse - Boston University
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
We feel a deep connection with BU that dates back to the late 90s when our founder was a student. The space is designed to be a crossroads of the campus. It offers the quick bite you need while you’re running to a class or has a “library” space where you can settle in to try to actually get some work done. .
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215
