Mediterranean

Taberna de Haro

752 Reviews

$$$

999 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02446

Popular Items

Gambas
Espinacas
Croquetas (3)

Aceitunas

$5.00
Albóndigas - Madrid meatballs

Albóndigas - Madrid meatballs

$24.00

Madrid-style meatballs made with River Rock Farm beef, pork, veal, bread, and traditional spices in an irresistible sauce.

Alcachofas

$11.00

Artichoke hearts sautéed with jamón ibérico

Almejas

Almejas

$18.00

Local clams simmered with EVOO, spicy chorizo, white wine, and garlic.

Arroz negro

Arroz negro

$39.00

Traditional black paella made with squid and her ink. Garlic mayonnaise, lemon, roasted red pepper garnish.

BAR Oysters

$2.00
Berengena

Berengena

$14.00

Grilled eggplant topped with house-made cheese (similar to ricotta) and saffron-honey syrup

Bienmesabe

Bienmesabe

$16.00

Local haddock bites, marinated & fried. Traditional Andalusian tapa

Buñuelos (4)

Buñuelos (4)

$11.00

Traditional salt cod, saffron, and potato puffs, fried.

Calamares

$15.00

Fresh squid, floured and fried; black mayonnaise (squid ink).

Carre de cordero (1/2 rack)

$36.00

1/2 rack of lamb, grilled: little leaf farm salad, French fries

Choricitos

Choricitos

$16.00

Little red Spanish sausages braised in hard cider. Addictive!

Coca

$14.00

Catalan flat bread with onions & olives

Cookbook - conejo

$30.00

Rabbit leg braised w orange, olives, and marcona almonds

Croquetas (3)

Croquetas (3)

$9.00

Deep fried bechamel & ham croquettes. Spanish comfort food! (3)

Ensalada mixta

Ensalada mixta

$12.00

Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, tuna, green peppers, olives, onions and sherry-EVOO vinagreta

Espinacas

Espinacas

$10.00

Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic, pine nuts, and golden raisins. A staple since 1998!

Gambas

Gambas

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with garlic , hot pepper, and lots of olive oil for dipping.

Habas

$12.00

Fava beens sautéed with garlic and smoked bacon

Jamón ibérico

Jamón ibérico

$28.00

2 ounces of imported Spanish ham from Iberian pigs, sliced to order

Jarrete

$36.00

Braised lamb shank; Norwiss fries

Matrimonio

Matrimonio

$14.00

White & brown anchovies with anchovy-stuffed olives.

Orejas

Orejas

$10.00

Crispy pig ears, cooked on the plancha

Paella

$39.00

This week's paella: Chicken & Fall vegetables

Papas arrugadas

$12.00

Canary island potatoes , toasted cumin spicy dipping sauce

Patatas fritas

Patatas fritas

$7.50

French fries! Peeled and cut here! Never frozen, never from a bag, our fries are made from Norwiss potatoes from Maine and fried in canola oil (never shortening!!)

Pescado - Langostinos

$36.00

Large, shell-on Langostinos (Gulf of Mexico) cooked on the plancha with 2 Al I olis- lemon and pimentón

Pinchos morunos

Pinchos morunos

$15.00

4 skewers of pork marinated in Moorish spices, grilled.

Piquillos

Piquillos

$14.00

3 imported piquillo peppers, stuffed with brandade, pan fried in olive oil

Plancha - txistorra y brandada

$14.00

Basque chorizo with brandada, for dipping

plato combinado

plato combinado

$24.00

Pork loin in adobo, grilled, two fried eggs (free range), Norwis fries.

Pollo al ajillo

Pollo al ajillo

$17.00

Bone-in chicken (Copicut Farms) sautéed with garlic, browned with brandy.

Pollo asado

$30.00

Roasted Copicut chicken; rosemary, white wine, lemon; little potatoes

Pulpo

Pulpo

$18.00

Cold octopus with EVOO, and finely diced peppers & onions

Queso de cabra (2)

Queso de cabra (2)

$12.50

2 goat cheese toasts on thick tomato bread with Spanish EVOO & oregano

Quesos

Quesos

$16.00

5 cheeses imported from Spain; membrillo, marconas, honey

Setas - mushrooms & duck egg

Setas - mushrooms & duck egg

$18.00

Fat moon oyster mushrooms with parsley garlic oil and a fried duck egg

Tabla de ibericos

Tabla de ibericos

$38.00

Thinly sliced ibérico chorizo, salchichón, and lomo; manchego cheese and tomato bread.

Tortilla

Tortilla

$12.00

Spain's potato & onion omelette, made to order. Delicious the next day, so consider getting two!

Postre Eat & Drink

americano

$5.00

Amontillado La Cigarrera

$20.00

Balvenie 14 yr

$24.00

Brandy, Lustau

$16.00

cafe con leche

$6.50

cafe solo

$5.00

Capataza

$14.00

carajillo

$10.00

cortado

$6.00

Dark bamboo

$13.00

Dorado

$7.00

Duende

$13.00

Dulce Venganza

$9.00

El Maestro Sierra PX

$7.00

Finca Moncloa tintilla de rota

$12.00

Flan

$9.00

Frambuesas

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh strawberries from Ward's Berry Farm with lightly whipped cream

fruta - peach

$12.00

granita

$12.00

mel i mató

$7.00

natillas

$10.00

Olivares monastrell

$10.00

Oloroso Don Gonzalo

$11.00

Palo Cortado Leonor

$9.00

Palo Cortado Pena de Aguila

$22.00

PC Península

$7.00

Plating fee for outside dessert / per person

$5.00

Quesos

$16.00

Sherry Flip

$13.00

trufas

$12.00

$5.00

Valdespino Quina

$8.00

Zurracapote

$12.00

To-go discounted Drinks

Raventós i Blanc Reserva 2018 Brut (Conca; sparkling)

$36.00

III Lustros Gran Reserva 2011 (Corpinat; sparkling)

$68.00

Nosis verdejo

$32.00

Desig xarel-lo

$36.00

Viñiatigo gual

$38.00

Supernova moll (blanco)

$44.00

Trasto albarin

$33.00

Do Ferreiro albariño

$40.00

Conasbrancas white blend 2015

$40.00

Envidia Cochina albariño

$40.00

Les Argiles garnatxa blanc

$40.00

Kiki y Juan blanco macabeo, garnacha blanca (liter)

$36.00

Viña Gravonia 2006

$80.00

Viña Tondonia Blanco Reserva 2003

$125.00

Vega del Rayo

$20.00

Mibal tinto fino

$32.00

Orlegi tempranillo

$32.00

Rayos Uva tempranillo blend

$34.00

Prima tinta de toro

$35.00

Cono 4 monastrell

$33.00

Zeta garnacha

$39.00

Trasto tinto prieto picudo

$39.00

La Flor y la Abeja sousón

$32.00

Dido La Universal garnatxa, cariñena

$45.00

Gorrondona hondarrabi beltza

$36.00

Montrubí Gaintus Radical sumoll

$35.00

La Bruja de Rozas garnacha

$42.00

Can Feixes ull de llebre blend

$40.00

Marques de Tomares Crianza tempranillo blend

$39.00

Muga Reserva tempranillo blend

$47.00

Finca Capeliños mencia blend

$105.00

Manzanilla Orleans Borbón (375 ml)

$24.00

Manzanilla Papirusa (750 ml)

$28.00

Manzanilla Deliciosa (750 ml)

$32.00

Manzanilla Fina Callejuela (375 ml)

$32.00

Manzanilla en Rama Deliciosa (375 ml)

$24.00

Manzanilla San Leon (500 ml)

$25.50

Manzana Pasada Blanquito (500 ml)

$60.00

Fino El Maestro Sierra (375 ml)

$26.00

Fino Inocente (750 ml)

$27.00

Fino Tio Pepe en Rama (750 ml)

$42.00

Fino-Amontillado 4 Palmas (500 ml)

$140.00

Amontillado Cruz del Mar (375 ml)

$29.00

Amontillado Tio Diego (750 ml)

$36.00

Palo Cortado Península (750 ml)

$32.00

Oloroso Don Nuño (750 ml)

$36.00

Oloroso Don Gonzalo VOS (750 ml)

$60.00

Moscatel Dorado (375 ml)

$24.00

Kiki y Juan tinto bobal, tempranillo (liter)

$36.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1998 Taberna de Haro has served Boston's most authentic Spanish cuisine, including an extensive menu of tapas and entrees. The wine list includes over 320 Spanish wines, including 95 sherries, carefully chosen by chef-owner-sommelier Deborah Hansen. The bar has an impressive focus on gin, with over 30 fine offerings. Warm hospitality unites all these exciting features

Website

Location

999 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446

Directions

