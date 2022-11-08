Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

La Voile Brookline

1,305 Reviews

$$$

1627 Beacon Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Les Escargots
Le Canard
Le Bourguignon

Appetizers

La Salade Verte

$13.00

Green salad, rosemary and thyme wrapped goat cheese & balsamic dressing.

Les Asperges

$17.00

Green asparagus & haricots verts, poached egg, prosciutto Di Parma & truffle vinaigrette.

La Charcuterie

$20.00

Duck rillettes, truffled Brie, smoked duck breast, prosciutto, onion compote & cornichons.

Le Saumon Fumé

$17.00

Young leaves of arugula, multicolor cauliflower, smoked salmon & lemon olive oil.

La Terrine (Volaille)

$13.00

Chicken liver mousse, cornichons, shallots compote & field green salad

Les Huîtres

$14.00

6 oysters from Maine & mignonette sauce.

La Terrine de Foie Gras

$16.00

Foie gras terrine. Served with fresh marmalade and toasted country bread.

Le Foie Gras Poele

$18.00

Pan seared foie gras. Served with fresh marmalade and toasted country bread.

La Soupe à L'Oignon

$12.00

French onion soup, croûtons & Emmental Cheese

La Soupe de Poisson

$15.00

Fish soup in aromatic tomato broth, garlic aioli & Swiss cheese

Les Escargots

$14.00

Escargots bourguignons cooked in garlic & parsley butter

La Quiche

$14.00

Warm sun dried tomatoes & spinach pie, field green salad.

Le Risotto

$15.00+

Al dente arborio rice, mixed mushroom & sautéed spinach, mascarpone & parmesan.

No Ha Llegado Appetizers

Special Burrata

$15.00

Main Course

Le Saumon

$28.00

Pan seared salmon filet, pesto mashed potatoes, red bell pepper coulis.

Les St Jacques

$35.00

Pan seared sea scallops over celery mashed, mixed mushrooms & lobster bisque.

La Sole Meunière

$44.00

Dover sole meunière seared in hazelnut butter, capers & lemon, accompaniment of basmati rice.

Les Moules Frites

$25.00

P.E.I mussels, choose your flavor, traditional marinière sauce, spicy saffron o provençale in pesto butter., side of pommes frites.

Le Canard

$28.00

Roasted duck breast*, fingerling potatoes, Brussels sprouts, poach pear & red berries sauce.

L'Agneau

$43.00

Pan seared rack of lamb*, tiny ratatouille provençale.

Le Bourguignon

$28.00

Braised beef shoulder in a red wine aromatic broth, pearl onions, mushrooms, baby carrots & mashed potatoes.

Le Filet de Boeuf

$39.00

Pan seared beef tenderloin*, gold potato boulangère, top with bacon & crème fraiche, haricots verts & truffle mirepoix.

La Volaille

$28.00

Half roasted free range Crystal Valley Chicken, chickpeas, artichoke fricassée, green beans & garlic thyme sauce.

Duck Confit

$28.00

Duck Confit, Gratin Dauphinois, Green Salad & Red Berries Sauce.

No Ha Llegado Main Couse

Dessert

Raspberry Sorbet

$10.00

Three scoops showered with champagne, lemon wheel & mint. (Can be served without alcohol)

Le Millefeuille

$11.00

Multilayers of puff pastry & vanilla cream.

La Mousse au Chocolat

$11.00

Traditional chocolate mousse

L'ile Flottante

$11.00

French meringue floating on crème anglaise, toasted almond & caramel.

La Creme Brulée

$12.00

Smooth vanilla custard topped with caramelized brown sugar

La Tarte Tatin

$12.00

Warm caramelized upside down apple tart, vanilla ice cream.

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$7.00

Special Dessert

$15.00

No Ha Llegado Dessert

Taste Of France

T.O.F Le Saumon Fumé

$52.50

Young Leaves Of Arugula, Multicolor Cauliflower, Smoked Salmon & Lemon Olive Oil.

T.O.F Le Terrine

$52.50

Foie Gras Terrine, Apple Compote & Green Salad.

T.O.F Squash Soup

$52.50

Warm Cream Of Butternut Squash, Chestnut Crumbs & Parmesan.

...

...

T.O.F Le Confit

Duck Confit, Gratin Dauphinois, Green Salad & Red Berries Sauce.

T.O.F Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon Fillet, Pesto Mashed Potatoes, Red Bell Pepper Coulis.

T.O.F Le Risotto

Al Dente Arborio Rice, Mixed Mushroom & Sautéed Spinach, Mascarpone & Parmesan.

T.O.F Les Moules

P.E.I Mussels, Marinière Sauce, White Wine, Shallots & Parsley, Pomme Frites.

...

...

T.O.F Le Millefeuille

Multilayers Of Puff Pastry & Vanilla Cream.

T.O.F La Mousse au Chocolat

Traditional Chocolate Mousse.

Sides

Mushrooms

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Sautéed spinach

Le Gratin Dauphinois

$6.00

Potato gratin

Rice

$6.00

Pommes Frites

$6.00

French Fries

Sautéed Baby Carrots

$6.00

Ratatouille

$6.00

Basmati rice

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Sautéed green beans

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mashed potatoes

Fingerling Potatos

$6.00

Haricots Verts

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Sautéed mushrooms

La Baguette

$3.50

Whole fresh French baguette

Mother's Day

M.D Velouté

$68.00

M.D Chicken Liver

$68.00

M.D Salade

$68.00

...

...

M.D Filet de Boeuf

M.D Le Canard

M.D Les St Jacques

M.D L’Agneau

...

M.D Cafe Gourmet

...

No ha llegado appetizer

No ha llegado main course

No ha llegado dessert

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bonjour et Bienvenue à La Voile !

Location

1627 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

Gallery
La Voile image
La Voile image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grand Tour
orange star4.5 • 167
314 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02115
View restaurantnext
Rochambeau
orange starNo Reviews
900 Boylston Place Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Juliet
orange star4.1 • 358
263 Washington street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Elephant Walk - South End - South End - South End
orange star4.5 • 1,473
1415 Washington St Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext
Colette Wine Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1924 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brookline

Paris Creperie
orange star4.3 • 2,324
278 Harvard St Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
La Morra - Brookline
orange star4.4 • 2,076
48 Boylston St Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
JP Licks - Coolidge
orange star4.6 • 1,312
311 Harvard St Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen
orange star4.5 • 940
318 Harvard Street Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
Pure Cold Press
orange star4.3 • 910
326 Harvard st Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
Taberna de Haro
orange star4.0 • 752
999 Beacon St Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brookline
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston