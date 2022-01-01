Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen

940 Reviews

$$

318 Harvard Street

Brookline, MA 02446

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyoza Pork
Kara-age Original
Crispy kara-age

Ramen -TakeOut

Tan-Tan

Tan-Tan

$15.00

"NOTE" The soup will not be creamy as in-dinning services. Separation of the soup will occur for takeout. Seasoned tan-tan ground pork, Spicy garlic oil, Wakame, Corn, Cilantro, Scallions.

Miso

Miso

$15.00

Sliced Cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Corn, Scallions, Wakame.

Gankara Miso

Gankara Miso

$16.00

Spicy Miso, Sliced cha-shu, Sauteed bean sprouts, Nappa cabbage, Corn, Aji-tama, Tan-tan pork, Wakame, Scallions.

Gantetsu Shoyu

Gantetsu Shoyu

$16.00

Sliced cha-shu, Bean sprouts, Aji-tama, Menma, Diced onions, Scallions.

Pescatarian Tan Tan

$15.00

"NOTE" The soup will not be creamy as in-dinning services. Separation of the soup will occur for takeout. Sesame sauce, Spicy garlic oil, Wakame, Cilantro, Scallions.

Veggie Miso

$15.00

Veggie Gankara Miso

$16.00
Shio-Paitan

Shio-Paitan

$15.00

Sea salt with dashi, Sliced cha-shu, Aji-tama, Nappa cabbage, Corn, Menma, Iwa-nori, Scallions, Pink pepper.

Shoyu V.2

$15.00
Karai Shoyu

Karai Shoyu

$16.00

Spicy shoyu with our fresh made noodle. Sliced cha-shu pork, scallions, diced onion, menma, aji-tama, iwa-nori.

Side

Gyoza Pork

Gyoza Pork

$9.95

In-house, hand made pork gyoza. 5 pieces.

Kara-age Original

Kara-age Original

$9.50

Japanese traditional deep fried soy marinated chicken thigh meat. Served with garlic ponzu. Available Wednesday to Sunday.

Crispy kara-age

$9.50

Gyoza Chicken

$9.95

Additional Sauce

Garlic Ponzu

$1.00

Thai Curry Remoulade

$1.00

Oppa Spicy!

$1.00

Add on

Cha-shu

$3.00

Egg

$1.00

Black Garlic Oil

$1.00

Spicy Garlic Oil

$1.00

Gan Kara paste

$1.00

Crunchy Garlic

$1.00

Tan-Tan Pork

$1.00

Menma

$1.00

Napa Cabbage

$1.00

Bean Sprouts

$1.00

Scallions

$1.00

Corn

$1.00

Kid Extra Noodles

$2.00

Gotsu Noodle

$2.00

Noren Noodles

$2.00

Drink - Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Green Tea Bottle

$3.50

Ramune Original

$3.50

Ramune Lychee

$3.50

Apparel

T-shirts

$22.00

Apron

$48.00

Hoodie

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Gallery
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen image
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen image

