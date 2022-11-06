Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mecha Brookline

review star

No reviews yet

285 Harvard st

Brookline, MA 02445

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho Ga
KFC Bao
Beef Bun Noodle

Baos

KFC Bao

KFC Bao

$9.00

(Korean fried chicken) - gochujang, pickled daikon-carrot, kewpie Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame, Egg, Soy

Pork Belly Bao

Pork Belly Bao

$10.00

hoisin, pickled daikon-carrot, kewpie Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate)

Shiitake Bao

Shiitake Bao

$8.00

hoisin, scallions, kewpie, cucumber Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Mushroom, Sesame

Snacks

Red Oil Dumplings

Red Oil Dumplings

$12.00

pork, shrimp, sichuan vinegar, cilantro Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Fish, Shrimp, MSG, Sesame, Seeds

Mushroom Dumplings

Mushroom Dumplings

$11.00

brown butter miso, arugula Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Soy (can accommodate)

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$9.00

ground pork, lettuce wraps, nouc mam, mint Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Fish, MSG

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

garlic confit, rosemary, sage, sea salt Allergies: Soy, Dairy (can accommodate)

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$10.00

fresh & crispy kale, miso vinaigrette Allergies: Gluten (can accommodate), Soy (can accommodate)

Buddha Banh Mi

Buddha Banh Mi

$10.00

crispy coconut tofu, avacado sauce, pickled carrots, herbs

Wings

Wings

$11.00

togarashi, tamarind, sichuan peppercorn Allergies: Fish, MSG, Sesame

General Tso Shrimp

General Tso Shrimp

$16.00

coconut shrimp, sweet chili, sticky rice, micro greens, scallions Allergies: Gluten, Soy, Shrimp, Sesame, Egg, Dairy, Tree Nut (coconut)

Beef Bun Noodle

Beef Bun Noodle

$13.00

beef and garlic, cold rice noodle, herb salad, peanut, nouc cham dressing

KimChi Fried Rice

KimChi Fried Rice

$14.00

chicken, scallion, bacon, fried egg Allergies: Fish, Pork (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate)

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

chicken, scallions, fried egg Allergies: Fish "sauce" (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate), Soy (can accommodate), Gluten (can accommodate)

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.00

veggies and scallions Soy (can accommodate), Gluten (can accommodate)

Beef Fried Rice

$14.00

sliced flank steak, scallions, fried egg Allergies: Fish "sauce" (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate), Soy (can accommodate), Gluten (can accommodate)

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

shrimp, scallions, fried egg Allergies: Fish "sauce" (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate), Sesame/Seeds (can accommodate), Soy (can accommodate), Gluten (can accommodate)

Pho

Baby Pho

$7.00

kids rice noodles and pho broth Allergies: Fish, MSG

Pho Bo Vien

Pho Bo Vien

$13.00

rare beef, beef meatballs, 'authentic' Allergies: Fish, MSG, Egg (can accommodate)

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$12.00

chicken slices, 'hangover cure' Allergies: Fish, MSG

Pho King

Pho King

$15.00

fermented bean short ribs, 'fit for a king' Allergies: Fish, MSG, Soy

Pho Sizzle

$15.00

grilled flank steak, onion, cilantro, scallions Allergies: Fish, MSG, Gluten, Shellfish (can accommodate)

Pho Tai

Pho Tai

$12.00

rare beef slices, 'classic' Allergies: Fish, MSG

Pho Tofu

$11.00

tofu, onions, cilantro, scallion

Pho Shrimp

$15.00

shrimp, onion, cilantro, scallions Allergies: Fish, MSG, Gluten, Shellfish

Ramen

Tonkotsu 2.0

Tonkotsu 2.0

$14.50

Hakata style 24-hour pork broth, chashu (roasted pork belly), corn, butter, scallions, tamago (egg) Allergies: Gluten (can accommodate), Dairy (can accommodate), Egg (can accommodate) Sesame, MSG, Soy

Paitan

Paitan

$14.50

chicken ramen, black garlic, nori, scallion, egg, menma (bamboo shoots) Allergies: Gluten (can accommodate), Fish / seafood (can accommodate), Soy, MSG, Egg (can accommodate)

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$15.50

red miso, chicken broth, chashu (pork belly), wood ear mushrooms, chili oil Allergies: Soy, Gluten, Sesame, MSG, Egg (can accommodate) Seeds (can accommodate)

Kinoko Ramen

Kinoko Ramen

$14.50

mushroom dashi, shiitake salad, king trumpet, shio kombu(marinated seaweed), brown butter Allergies: Mushrooms, MSG, Sesame, Soy, Gluten (can accommodate), Dairy (can accommodate)

Chibi Ramen

$7.00

kids chicken broth, and ramen noodles Allergies: Egg (can accommodate)

Soda

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fever Tree Gingerale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Once Upon Coconut

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

285 Harvard st, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

