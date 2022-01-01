Roslindale restaurants you'll love
Roslindale's top cuisines
Must-try Roslindale restaurants
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
PS Gourmet Coffee
4254 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Popular items
|Bucket Mocha Iced
|$5.25
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!
|$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend
|$1.00
16oz
|Jumbo Mocha Iced
|$4.20
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!
More about Exodus Bagels
Exodus Bagels
2 McCraw Street, Roslindale
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese
|$6.50
Fried egg served with sharp cheddar and salted butter on your choice of bagel. *FYI - we use salted butter on our griddle which cannot be removed.
|YOUR Choice Dozen (12)
|$25.00
Let us know your preferences and we will do our best to honor your requests. When fully stocked we have Plain, Salt, Sesame, Everything, Poppy, Onion, Garlic, Garlic/Asiago, Jalapeño/Cheddar, Dark Rye and Cinnamon Raisin. Egg on the weekends! Requests are not guaranteed.
|Monumental
|$7.00
Hard Egg, plain cream cheese, caramelized onion jam, and greens
(add bacon or avocado or both)
More about Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering
SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering
4337 Washington St, Roslindale
|Popular items
|Vegetables Empanada
|$2.00
Latin turnovers stuffed with seasonal mixed vegetables
|Homemade Caramel Flan
|$4.00
Creamy custard with homemade caramel
|Toasted Dominican Sub
|$6.00
Toasted sub roll with ham, melted cheese, green tomatoes, red onions, and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli. Add french fries
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Arboretum Pizza Grill
4025 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
With Marinara Sauce
|Steak & Cheese
Comes with American Cheese
|Fresh Chicken Finger Dinner
All Dinners are served with French Fries or Rice & Salad or Coleslaw
More about Shanti
Shanti
4197 Washington St, Roslindale
|Popular items
|Aloo Gobi
|$14.95
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF)Served with Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.95
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )
More about The Square Root
The Square Root
2 Corinth St., Roslindale
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.25
Shots of espresso with steamed milk
|Sausage Egg And Cheese
|$5.61
Made with Farm Fresh eggs
|Bagels/Toast/Toasted Croissants
|$2.10
Our bagels or English Muffins from OMG! Bakery or croissants and breads from Pain D'Avignon toasted to your liking.
More about Online Ordering
Online Ordering
3867 Washington Street, Roslindale
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
More about Tony's Market - Roslindale
Tony's Market - Roslindale
4381 WASHINGTON STREET, ROSLINDALE
More about La Taqueria - Roslindale
La Taqueria - Roslindale
636 Hyde Park Ave, Roslindale