Roslindale restaurants you'll love

Roslindale restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Roslindale

Roslindale's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Indian
Caterers
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Roslindale restaurants

PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

4254 Washington Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bucket Mocha Iced$5.25
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!
$1 Hot Coffee Large House Blend$1.00
16oz
Jumbo Mocha Iced$4.20
Try one of our many flavors, brewed right into the beans, mixed with our delicious mocha, no syrups!
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Exodus Bagels image

 

Exodus Bagels

2 McCraw Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Cheese$6.50
Fried egg served with sharp cheddar and salted butter on your choice of bagel. *FYI - we use salted butter on our griddle which cannot be removed.
YOUR Choice Dozen (12)$25.00
Let us know your preferences and we will do our best to honor your requests. When fully stocked we have Plain, Salt, Sesame, Everything, Poppy, Onion, Garlic, Garlic/Asiago, Jalapeño/Cheddar, Dark Rye and Cinnamon Raisin. Egg on the weekends! Requests are not guaranteed.
Monumental$7.00
Hard Egg, plain cream cheese, caramelized onion jam, and greens
(add bacon or avocado or both)
More about Exodus Bagels
Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering image

SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering

4337 Washington St, Roslindale

Avg 4.6 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetables Empanada$2.00
Latin turnovers stuffed with seasonal mixed vegetables
Homemade Caramel Flan$4.00
Creamy custard with homemade caramel
Toasted Dominican Sub$6.00
Toasted sub roll with ham, melted cheese, green tomatoes, red onions, and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli. Add french fries
More about Las Palmas Restaurant & Catering
Arboretum Pizza Grill image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Arboretum Pizza Grill

4025 Washington Street, Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks
With Marinara Sauce
Steak & Cheese
Comes with American Cheese
Fresh Chicken Finger Dinner
All Dinners are served with French Fries or Rice & Salad or Coleslaw
More about Arboretum Pizza Grill
Shanti image

 

Shanti

4197 Washington St, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Aloo Gobi$14.95
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF)Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Vegetable Samosa$5.95
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes and spices. ( VEG )
More about Shanti
The Square Root image

 

The Square Root

2 Corinth St., Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.25
Shots of espresso with steamed milk
Sausage Egg And Cheese$5.61
Made with Farm Fresh eggs
Bagels/Toast/Toasted Croissants$2.10
Our bagels or English Muffins from OMG! Bakery or croissants and breads from Pain D'Avignon toasted to your liking.
More about The Square Root
Online Ordering image

 

Online Ordering

3867 Washington Street, Roslindale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Online Ordering
Restaurant banner

 

Tony's Market - Roslindale

4381 WASHINGTON STREET, ROSLINDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tony's Market - Roslindale
Restaurant banner

 

La Taqueria - Roslindale

636 Hyde Park Ave, Roslindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Taqueria - Roslindale
