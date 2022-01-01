Pizza
Italian
Boston House of Pizza
325 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
956 American Legion Hwy, Roslindale, MA 02131
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
4.4 • 542
4025 Washington Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurant
The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
3.9 • 589
3712 washington st jamaica plain, MA 02130
View restaurant
More near Roslindale