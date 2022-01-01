Boston House of Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Boston House of Pizza

325 Reviews

$$

956 American Legion Hwy

Roslindale, MA 02131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CRUNCH BOWL
CAESAR SALAD
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

PIZZA

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

LARGE PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.50

LARGE MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$18.75

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.75

LARGE CHICKEN BROC ALF PIZZA

$18.75

LARGE PHILLY PIZZA

$18.75

LARGE VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.75

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.75

LARGE SPECIAL PIZZA

$18.75

FREE 2LTR

LARGE HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.75

LARGE GREEK PIZZA

$18.75

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00

SMALL PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.50

SMALL MEATLOVERS PIZZA

$14.00

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

SMALL CHICKEN BROC ALF PIZZA

$14.00

SMALL PHILLY PIZZA

$14.00

SMALL VEGGIE PIZZA

$14.00

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.00

SMALL SPECIAL PIZZA

$14.00

SMALL HAWAIIN PIZZA

$14.00

SMALL GREEK PIZZA

$14.00

FREE SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

SLICES

CHEESE SLICE

$2.33

RONI SLICE

$2.80

BUFFALO SLICE

$4.00

BBQ CHICKEN SLICE

$4.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO SLICE

$4.00

PHILLY STEAK SLICE

$4.00

MEATLOVERS SLICE

$4.00

VEGGIE SLICE

$4.00

#1 SPECIAL

$6.00

#2 SPECIAL

$7.00

SUBS & WRAPS

ITALIAN

$9.00+

HAM & CHEESE

$9.00+

AMERICAN

$9.00+

GENOA SALAMI

$9.00+

COOKED SALAMI

$9.00+

BLT

$9.00+

TUNA

$9.25+

TURKEY

$9.50+

PASTRAMI

$9.50+

MEATBALL PARM

$9.00+

SAUSAGE PARM

$9.00+

MEATBALL & SAUSAGE PARM

$9.25+

EGGPLANT PARM

$9.00+

VEAL PARM

$9.25+

CHICKEN PARM

$9.00+

CHICKEN CUTLET

$9.00+

VEGGIE

$7.50+

HAMBURGER

$9.00+

GYRO

$9.50

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.50+

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$9.95

CHICKEN MEDITTERANEO WRAP

$10.75

CHICKEN RANCHERO WRAP

$10.75

PEPPER & EGG

$8.95+

STEAK & CHEESE

$9.75+

STEAK & ONION

$10.00+

STEAK & PEPPER

$10.00+

STEAK & MUSHROOM

$10.00+

STEAK COMBO

$10.25+

STEAK & SAUSAGE

$10.25+

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$10.50

CHICKEN STIR FRY WRAP

$10.50+

TURKEY CLUB

$9.95+

CHICKEN GYRO

$9.50

RUEBEN

$10.75

LADDER 16

$10.75

FRIED FISH

$9.75+

STEAK TIPS

$10.95+

SAUSAGE & EGG

$10.00+

SHRIMP CEASAR WRAP

$12.95

SEAFOOD SUB

$9.00+

STEAK TIP CEASAR WRAP

$12.95

STEAK TIP MEDITERRIAN WRAP

$12.95

BACON & EGG

$10.00+

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$7.75

GREEK SALAD

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

FRIED FISH SALAD

$16.75

SPRING MIX

$7.75

GARDEN SALAD & WATER SPECIAL

$8.25

FREE SALAD

SIDE TUNA

$4.75

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

DINNERS

CHICKEN WING DINNER

$13.95

CHICKEN WINGS DINNER (FLATS)

$13.95

CHICKEN FINGER DINNER

$13.95

STEAK TIPS DINNER

$16.75

GYRO DINNER

$12.50

GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

$13.75

FISH AND CHIPS

$15.75

FISH AND ONION RINGS

$16.75

FISH AND SALAD

$16.75

SHRIMP PLATE

$17.25

FISH COMBO

$28.95

Baked Haddock Dinner/Veggies

$16.95

SIDE ORDER ST-TIPS

$16.95

BURGER BASKET

$9.95

1 PC. OF FISH

$11.75

1 PC. OF SHRIMP

$1.50

1 PC. WING

$1.50

1 PC. FLAT WING

$1.50

1 PC. GRILLED CHICKEN

$1.50

APPETIZERS

CHICKEN WINGS (APP)

$10.95+

CHICKEN WINGS FLAT (APP)

$10.99+

CHICKEN FINGERS (APP)

$10.95+

FRENCH FRIES (APP)

$4.50+

ONION RINGS (APP)

$6.75+

JALAPENO POPPERS (APP)

$7.75+

MOZZARELLA STICKS (APP)

$7.75+

FISH BOX

$15.75

SHRIMP BOX

$13.95+

GARLIC BREAD

$2.25

PASTA

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO PASTA

$13.75

SHRIMP BROCCOLI AFLREDO PASTA

$16.75

STEAK TIP ALFREDO

$16.75

SHRIMP & CHICKEN ALFREDO PASTA

$16.75

STEAK & CHICKEN ALFREDO

$17.75

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$11.75

CHICKEN PARM PASTA

$12.75

VEAL PARM PASTA

$13.75

JIMMY'S SPECIAL PASTA

$12.75

SAUSAGE PARM PASTA

$11.75

EGGPLANT PARM PASTA

$12.75

CACCIATORE PASTA

$13.75

CARBONARA

$13.75

SPAGHETI SAUCE & CHEESE

$9.75

Broc,Alf & cheese only

$11.95

CALZONES

SMALL CHEESE CALZONE

$11.50

LARGE CHEESE CALZONE

$17.50

SMALL PHILLY CHEESESTEAK CALZONE

$16.50

LARGE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK CALZONE

$19.75

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$16.50

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$19.75

SMALL CHICKEN BROCCOLI CALZONE

$15.50

LARGE CHICKEN BROCCOLI CALZONE

$19.75

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$16.50

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$19.75

SMALL HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE

$12.75

LARGE HAM AND CHEESE CALZONE

$17.50

SMALL ALFREDO CHICKEN BROC CALZONE

$16.50

LARGE ALFREDO CHICKEN BROC CALZONE

$19.75

SMALL STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE

$16.50

LARGE STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE

$19.75

SMALL MEATLOVERS CALZONE

$16.50

LARGE MEATLOVERS CALZONE

$19.75

LARGE STEAK COMBO CALZONE

$19.75

SMALL STEAK COMBO CALZONE

$16.50

LARGE VEGGIE CALZONE

$19.75

SMALL VEGGIE CALZONE

$15.50

CRUNCH BOWL

CRUNCH BOWL

$12.95

BURGERS

HAMBURGER ROLL

$6.00

CHEESEBURGER ROLL

$6.50

BHOP BURGER

$7.50

WESTERN BURGER

$7.50

BACON SUPREME BURGER

$7.50

ENGINE 53 BURGER

$7.50

BUFFALO BIL BURGER

$7.50

1 PATTY BURGER

$6.00

MAKE IT A BASKET

$3.75

SANDWICHES

FISH FILET ROLL

$8.75

CHICKEN CUTLET ROLL

$7.50

PASTRAMI ROLL

$7.75

TUNA ROLL

$6.95

2 LITER BOTTLE

2LTR COKE

$3.00

2LTR DIET COKE

$3.00

2LTR ORANGE SODA

$3.00

2LTR GINGER ALE

$3.00

2LTR SPRITE

$3.00

2LTR GRAPE

$3.00

20 OZ BEVERAGES

20 OZ COKE

$2.50

20 OZ DIET COKE

$2.50

20 OZ COKE ZERO

$2.50

20 OZ GINER ALE

$2.50

20 OZ BARQ'S ROOT BEER

$2.50

20 OZ ORANGE FANTA

$2.50

20 OZ GRAPE FANTA

$2.50

20 OZ STRAWBERRY FANTA

$2.50

20 OZ PINEAPPLE FANTA

$2.50

20 OZ SPRITE

$2.50

20 OZ HAWAIIAN PUNCH

$2.50

20 OZ LEMONADE

$2.50

20 OZ PINK LEMONADE

$2.50

20 OZ DR. PEPPER

$2.50

20 OZ WATERMELON PUNCH

$2.50

20 OZ PINA COLADA

$2.50

WATER

DASANI

$1.75

POLAND SPRINGS

$1.50

SELTZER WATER

$2.50

JUICES

MINUTEMADE APPLE JUICE

$2.75

MINUTEMADE CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.75

MINUTEMADE CRAN GRAPE JUICE

$2.75

MINUTEMADE STRAW / PASSION JUICE

$2.75

MINUTEMADE ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

POWERRADE

POWERADE YELLOW

$2.75

POWERADE ORANGE

$2.75

POWERADE RED

$2.75

POWERADE BLUE

$2.75

POWERADE PURPLE

$2.75

CANS

CAN GINGER ALE

$1.50

CAN COKE

$1.50

CAN DIET COKE

$1.50

CAN ORANGE

$1.50

CAN SPRITE

$1.50

FREE CAN

$1.50

HUBERT'S LEMONADE

WATERMELON

$2.75

STRAWBERRY

$2.75

REGULAR

$2.75

ICED TEA

LEMON ICE TEA

$2.75

PEACH ICE TEA

$2.75

HONEST HONEY GREEN TEA

$2.75

HONEY & GREEN TEA

$2.75

GOLD PEAK SWEET TEA

$2.75

UTZ

UTZ PLAIN

$1.50

UTZ SOUR CREAM & ONION

$1.50

UTZ BBQ

$1.50

UTZ RED HOT

$1.50

UTZ SALT & VINEGAR

$1.50

UTZ WAVY

$1.75

SIDES

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE MARINARA

$0.75

SIDE GARLIC PARM

$0.75

SIDE HONEY HOT

$0.75

SIDE BBQ

$0.75

SIDE MANGO HABANERO

$0.75

SIDE SRIRACHA

$0.75

SIDE SWEET CHILI

$0.75

SIDE TERIYAKI

$0.75

SIDE ITALIAN

$0.75

SIDE RUSSIAN

$0.75

SIDE CAESAR

$0.75

SIDE BALSAMIC

$0.75

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SIDE TARTAR

$0.75

SIDE SWEET AND SOUR

$0.75

SIDE GENERAL TSOS

$0.75

TUNA SIDE ORDER

$5.00

SIDE OF RICE

$3.50

SIDE ORDER OF VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE GARLIC BREAD

$1.00

Side of veggies no gr.beans and side of broc w/ spinach separate containers

$5.50

Specials

FAMILY DEAL-LG CHEESE, SM WINGS, GARDEN SALAD, 2L SODA

$28.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

956 American Legion Hwy, Roslindale, MA 02131

Directions

Gallery
Boston House of Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Gino's - 1005 - Hyde Park
orange starNo Reviews
1270 River Street Hyde Park, MA 02136
View restaurantnext
Arboretum Pizza Grill - 4025 Washington Street
orange star4.4 • 542
4025 Washington Street Roslindale, MA 02131
View restaurantnext
Lani's Pizza - 1286 Blue Hill Ave
orange star4.3 • 260
1286 Blue Hill Ave Mattapan, MA 02126
View restaurantnext
Christo's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 1,545
1761 Center st West Roxbury, MA 02132
View restaurantnext
The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
orange star3.9 • 589
3712 washington st jamaica plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Bellagio Pizza & Grill
orange star5.0 • 1
505 High St Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Roslindale
Roslindale
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston