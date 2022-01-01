Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Tavolo Ristorante 1918 Dorchester Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1918 Dorchester Avenue

Dorchester, MA 02124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMESAN
4 CHEESE PIZZA
CAESAR SALAD

APPETIZER

pork shank, mushrooms, pecorino

ARUGULA SALAD

$10.00

shaved parmesan, evoo, lemon

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

kale, romaine, croutons, house dressing, parm

CHEF'S BURRATA

$16.00

spinach, apple & fennel salad, cranberry & balsamic compote, dijon balsamic, pine nuts

HOUSE MEATBALLS

$12.00

marinara, parmesan

HOUSE SAUSAGE

$13.00

broccoli rabe, white wine pan sauce, chili flake, parm

JARS - 1

$6.00

grilled bread

JARS - 3

$16.00

grilled bread

MARINATED OLIVES

$4.00

orange peel, lemon rind, rosemary, thyme, evoo

MEAT & CHEESE BOARD

$20.00

cured meats, artisanal cheeses, accompaniments

POLENTA A LA ICARUS

$12.00

maderia braised mushrooms, parm

ROASTED PARMESAN CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

tricolored cauliflower, tomato, parsley, brown butter

ROOT VEGETABLE SALAD**

$16.00

kale, croutons, pine nuts, rosemary, white balsamic & dijon vinaigrette

ROSEMARY FOCACCIA

$4.00

chili flakes, parmesan, evoo

ENTREE

BISTECCA AU POIVRE

$34.00

black pepper crusted flat iron, cognac cream, poached potatoes, broccoli rabe

CACIO E PEPE

$24.00

basil pesto grilled chicken, pecorino & pepper cream sauce, linguine

CARBONARA

$24.00

chitarra, pancetta, romano, egg, parlsey

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$24.00

bavette, aglio e olio

FETTUCCINE SHRIMP SCAMPI

$25.00

garlic butter, tomatoes, scallions, lemon

GRILLED SALMON

$26.00

roasted potatoes, grilled broccoli rabe, cherry tomato beurre blanc

Pistachio Crusted Cod**

$26.00

butternut squash risotto, swiss chard, orange brûlée

PORK OSSO BUCCO

$28.00

saffron risotto, swiss chard, pan sauce

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$20.00

neighborhood favorite!

SPAGHETTI & SAUCE

$12.00

a classic

TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE

$26.00

veal, beef & pork, ricotta, parmesan

ZUCCA GNOCCHI

$26.00

potato gnocchi, cinnamon roasted pumpkin, grilled chicken, parmesan cream sauce, sage

PIZZA

4 CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

mozzarella, fontina, grana padano, provolone

HOUSE SAUSAGE PIZZA

$17.00

sopressata, mozzarella, pickled banana peppers

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.00

basil, san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella

MEATBALL PIZZA

$17.00

marinara, whipped ricotta, parmesan, chili flakes

MUSHROOM PIZZA

$16.00

whipped ricotta, taleggio, scallion-truffle oil, rosemary

OLD SCHOOL PIZZA

$16.00

green peppers, red onion, pepperoni, mozzarella

BUTTERNUT SQUASH & PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$18.00

whipped ricotta, parmesan, arugula, cranberry & cinnamon glaze

DESSERT

TIRAMISU

$10.00

esporesso, lady fingers, mascarpone, shaved chocolate

CANNOLI TRIO*

$10.00

chocolate, hazelnut, pistachio

LEMON TART

$10.00

mascarpone whipped cream

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

mascarpone whipped cream

APPLE CROSTADA

$9.00

whipped cream, salted caramel

PASTA SIDES

SIDE SPAGHETTI

$6.00

SIDE BAVETTE

$6.00

SIDE PENNE

$6.00

SIDE CHITARRA

$6.00

SIDE TAGLIATELLE

$6.00

SIDE FETTUCINE

$6.00

SIDE GF PASTA

$8.00

SIDES

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

$6.00

SIDE PEAS

$6.00

SIDE SPINACH

$6.00

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$6.00

NA Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving classic dishes, inventive specials, creative cocktails & delicious wine. Indoor dining, online ordering & delivery. We hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, MA 02124

Directions

Gallery
Tavolo Ristorante image
Tavolo Ristorante image
Tavolo Ristorante image

Similar restaurants in your area

Molinari's - Adam's Village
orange starNo Reviews
789 Adams Street Boston, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Pizza
orange star5.0 • 9
332 Victory Road Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
Lani's Pizza - 1286 Blue Hill Ave
orange star4.3 • 260
1286 Blue Hill Ave Mattapan, MA 02126
View restaurantnext
Racanelli's Pizza - St. Peter's
orange star4.0 • 477
3945 Mid Rivers Mall Dr St. Peters, MO 63376
View restaurantnext
Novara - Milton
orange starNo Reviews
556 Adams Street Milton, MA 02186
View restaurantnext
The Dogwood - 3712 Washington Street
orange star3.9 • 589
3712 washington st jamaica plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dorchester

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dorchester
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston