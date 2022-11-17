Bellagio Pizza & Grill
12" Pizza
SM CHEESE PIZZA
SM PEPPERONI PIZZA
SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Pizza Sauce with BBQ Chicken
SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Pizza Sauce with Buffalo Chicken
SM BUFFALO BOMB PIZZA
Blue Cheese Base, Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers
SM HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Grill Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
SM HAWAIIAN PIZZA
SM MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage
SM VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach
SM MYKONOS PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Chicken, Tomato, Onion
SM STEAK COMBO PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
SM BELLAGIO SPECIALTY PIZZA
Philadelphia Base, Grilled Chicken, Corn, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce Drizzle
SM BELLAGIO SUPREME PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
SM MEXICAN PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Jalapenos, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Hot Sauce Drizzle
SM RENE'S PIZZA
Oil Garlic Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapenos
SM SPINACH PIE PIZZA
Oil Garlic Base, Feta Cheese, Spinach
SM PARMESAN PIZZA
Pizza sauce, fried chicken, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on top
SM CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO PIZZA
Alfredo Base, Grilled Chicken and Broccoli
SM CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch Base, Fried Chicken, Bacon
SM FENWAY PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers
16" Pizza
LG CHEESE PIZZA
LG PEPPERONI PIZZA
LG BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
Pizza Sauce with BBQ Chicken
LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Pizza Sauce with Buffalo Chicken
LG BUFFALO BOMB PIZZA
Blue Cheese Base, Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers
LG HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Grill Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
LG HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple
LG MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage
LG VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach
LG MYKONOS PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Chicken, Tomato, Onion
LG STEAK COMBO PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
LG BELLAGIO SPECIALTY PIZZA
Philadelphia Base, Grilled Chicken, Corn, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce Drizzle
LG BELLAGIO SUPREME PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
LG MEXICAN PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Jalapenos, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Hot Sauce Drizzle
LG RENE'S PIZZA
Oil Garlic Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapenos
LG SPINACH PIE PIZZA
Oil Garlic Base, Feta Cheese, Spinach
LG PARMESAN PIZZA
Pizza sauce, fried chicken, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on top
LG CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO PIZZA
Alfredo Base, Grilled Chicken and Broccoli
LG CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
Ranch Base, Fried Chicken, Bacon
LG FENWAY PIZZA
Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers
Sm Calzones
SM CHEESE CALZONE
With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM PEPPERONI CALZONE
Pepperoni With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE
BBQ Chicken With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Buffalo Chicken With Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side
SM BUFFALO BOMB CALZONE
Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers With Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side
SM HOUSE SPECIAL CALZONE
Grill Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM HAWAIIAN CALZONE
Ham, Pineapple With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM MEAT LOVERS CALZONE
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM VEGGIE LOVERS CALZONE
Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM MYKONOS CALZONE
Kalamata Olives, Feta, Chicken, Tomato, Onion With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM STEAK COMBO CALZONE
Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM BELLAGIO SPECIALTY CALZONE
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Corn, Tomato, Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM BELLAGIO SUPREME CALZONE
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM MEXICAN CALZONE
Jalapenos, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Hot Sauce on and Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM RENE'S CALZONE
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapenos With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM SPINACH PIE CALZONE
Feta Cheese, Spinach With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM PARMESAN CALZONE
Fried chicken, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on the side
SM CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO CALZONE
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce on and Marinara Sauce on the Side
SM CHICKEN BACON RANCH CALZONE
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing on and Ranch Dressing on the Side
SM FENWAY CALZONE
Sausage, Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers With Marinara Sauce on the Side
Lg Calzones
LG CHEESE CALZONE
With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG PEPPERONI CALZONE
Pepperoni With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE
BBQ Chicken With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE
Buffalo Chicken With Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side
LG BUFFALO BOMB CALZONE
Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers With Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side
LG HOUSE SPECIAL CALZONE
Grill Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG HAWAIIAN CALZONE
Ham, Pineapple With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG MEAT LOVERS CALZONE
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG VEGGIE LOVERS CALZONE
Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG MYKONOS CALZONE
Kalamata Olives, Feta, Chicken, Tomato, Onion With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG STEAK COMBO CALZONE
Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG BELLAGIO SPECIALTY CALZONE
Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Corn, Tomato, Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG BELLAGIO SUPREME CALZONE
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG MEXICAN CALZONE
Jalapenos, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Hot Sauce on and Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG RENE'S CALZONE
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapenos With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG SPINACH PIE CALZONE
Feta Cheese, Spinach With Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG PARMESAN CALZONE
Fried chicken, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on the side
LG CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO CALZONE
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce on and Marinara Sauce on the Side
LG CHICKEN BACON RANCH CALZONE
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing on and on the Side
LG FENWAY CALZONE
Sausage, Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers With Marinara Sauce on the Side
SALADS
GARDEN
iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives
GREEK
feta, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives
CEASAR
romaine lettuce,croutons, parmesan cheese
GREAT CEASAR
romaine lettuce,croutons, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, tomato
CHEF
turkey, ham, swiss,provolone cheese, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives
ANTIPASTO
provolone, mortadella, genoa salami, hot capicola, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives
BELLAGIO
Your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, corn, boiled egg, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives
HOME MADE BURGERS
HOT SUBS
STEAK & CHEESE
STEAK & CHEESE COMBO
grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms
STEAK & CHEESE BOMB
grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage
GRILLED CHICKEN
CHICKEN FINGER
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
With Lettuce and Tomatoes
BUFFALO BOMB
grilled buffalo chicken, banana peppers, blue cheese
THE GREEK
grilled chicken, feta, lettuce, tomato, greek dressing
CHEESEBURGER
FENWAY
sausage, grilled onion, grilled peppers
WRAP
GARDEN WRAP
lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, olives
GREEK WRAP
feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, greek dressing
CAESAR WRAP
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese
TURKEY CLUB WRAP
turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon
CHEESEBURGER CLUB WRAP
hamburger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, french fries
BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE WRAP
buffalo fried chicken, lettuce. tomato, blue cheese dressing
CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP
fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
CHICKEN STIR FRY WRAP
grilled chicken, grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushroom, grilled broccoli, rice
GRILLED VEGGIES WRAP
grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushroom, grilled broccoli, grilled spinach
CLUBS
TURKEY CLUB
All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon
HAM & CHEESE CLUB
All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon
B.L.T. CLUB
All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon
TUNA CLUB
All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon
CHEESEBURGER CLUB
All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon
CHICKEN CUTLET CLUB
All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon
PARMESANS
