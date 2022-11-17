Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Barbeque

Bellagio Pizza & Grill

1 Review

$$

505 High St

Dedham, MA 02026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

LG CHEESE PIZZA
FRENCH FRIES
12" Pizza

Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple

SM CHEESE PIZZA

$8.75

SM PEPPERONI PIZZA

$10.00

SM BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.25

Pizza Sauce with BBQ Chicken

SM BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$13.25

Pizza Sauce with Buffalo Chicken

SM BUFFALO BOMB PIZZA

$13.25

Blue Cheese Base, Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers

SM HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA

$13.25

Pizza Sauce, Grill Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

SM HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$11.75

SM MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$13.75

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage

SM VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$13.25

Pizza Sauce, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach

SM MYKONOS PIZZA

$12.75

Pizza Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Chicken, Tomato, Onion

SM STEAK COMBO PIZZA

$14.00

Pizza Sauce, Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

SM BELLAGIO SPECIALTY PIZZA

$13.25

Philadelphia Base, Grilled Chicken, Corn, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce Drizzle

SM BELLAGIO SUPREME PIZZA

$13.75

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

SM MEXICAN PIZZA

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Jalapenos, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Hot Sauce Drizzle

SM RENE'S PIZZA

$12.75

Oil Garlic Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapenos

SM SPINACH PIE PIZZA

$12.25

Oil Garlic Base, Feta Cheese, Spinach

SM PARMESAN PIZZA

$12.75

Pizza sauce, fried chicken, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on top

SM CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO PIZZA

$12.75

Alfredo Base, Grilled Chicken and Broccoli

SM CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$12.75

Ranch Base, Fried Chicken, Bacon

SM FENWAY PIZZA

$12.75

Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers

16" Pizza

LG CHEESE PIZZA

$14.25

LG PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.75

LG BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.95

Pizza Sauce with BBQ Chicken

LG BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$19.95

Pizza Sauce with Buffalo Chicken

LG BUFFALO BOMB PIZZA

$20.25

Blue Cheese Base, Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers

LG HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA

$20.25

Pizza Sauce, Grill Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

LG HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$18.75

Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pineapple

LG MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$21.25

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage

LG VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA

$19.95

Pizza Sauce, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach

LG MYKONOS PIZZA

$20.25

Pizza Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Chicken, Tomato, Onion

LG STEAK COMBO PIZZA

$21.25

Pizza Sauce, Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

LG BELLAGIO SPECIALTY PIZZA

$20.75

Philadelphia Base, Grilled Chicken, Corn, Tomato, Chipotle Sauce Drizzle

LG BELLAGIO SUPREME PIZZA

$21.25

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

LG MEXICAN PIZZA

$19.75

Pizza Sauce, Jalapenos, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Hot Sauce Drizzle

LG RENE'S PIZZA

$19.25

Oil Garlic Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapenos

LG SPINACH PIE PIZZA

$19.25

Oil Garlic Base, Feta Cheese, Spinach

LG PARMESAN PIZZA

$19.75

Pizza sauce, fried chicken, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on top

LG CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO PIZZA

$20.25

Alfredo Base, Grilled Chicken and Broccoli

LG CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA

$20.25

Ranch Base, Fried Chicken, Bacon

LG FENWAY PIZZA

$20.25

Pizza Sauce, Sausage, Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers

Sm Calzones

SM CHEESE CALZONE

$8.75

With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM PEPPERONI CALZONE

$10.00

Pepperoni With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.25

BBQ Chicken With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$13.25

Buffalo Chicken With Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side

SM BUFFALO BOMB CALZONE

$13.25

Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers With Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side

SM HOUSE SPECIAL CALZONE

$13.25

Grill Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM HAWAIIAN CALZONE

$11.75

Ham, Pineapple With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM MEAT LOVERS CALZONE

$13.75

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM VEGGIE LOVERS CALZONE

$13.25

Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM MYKONOS CALZONE

$12.75

Kalamata Olives, Feta, Chicken, Tomato, Onion With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM STEAK COMBO CALZONE

$14.00

Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM BELLAGIO SPECIALTY CALZONE

$13.25

Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Corn, Tomato, Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM BELLAGIO SUPREME CALZONE

$13.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM MEXICAN CALZONE

$13.00

Jalapenos, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Hot Sauce on and Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM RENE'S CALZONE

$12.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapenos With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM SPINACH PIE CALZONE

$12.25

Feta Cheese, Spinach With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM PARMESAN CALZONE

$12.75

Fried chicken, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on the side

SM CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO CALZONE

$12.75

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce on and Marinara Sauce on the Side

SM CHICKEN BACON RANCH CALZONE

$12.75

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing on and Ranch Dressing on the Side

SM FENWAY CALZONE

$12.75

Sausage, Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers With Marinara Sauce on the Side

Lg Calzones

LG CHEESE CALZONE

$14.75

With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG PEPPERONI CALZONE

$17.25

Pepperoni With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$19.95

BBQ Chicken With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$19.95

Buffalo Chicken With Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side

LG BUFFALO BOMB CALZONE

$20.25

Buffalo Chicken, Banana Peppers With Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side

LG HOUSE SPECIAL CALZONE

$20.25

Grill Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG HAWAIIAN CALZONE

$18.75

Ham, Pineapple With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG MEAT LOVERS CALZONE

$21.25

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Meatball, Bacon, Sausage With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG VEGGIE LOVERS CALZONE

$19.95

Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG MYKONOS CALZONE

$20.25

Kalamata Olives, Feta, Chicken, Tomato, Onion With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG STEAK COMBO CALZONE

$21.25

Shaved Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG BELLAGIO SPECIALTY CALZONE

$20.75

Grilled Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Corn, Tomato, Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG BELLAGIO SUPREME CALZONE

$21.25

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG MEXICAN CALZONE

$19.75

Jalapenos, Hamburger, Onion, Black Olives, Hot Sauce on and Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG RENE'S CALZONE

$19.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Jalapenos With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG SPINACH PIE CALZONE

$19.25

Feta Cheese, Spinach With Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG PARMESAN CALZONE

$19.75

Fried chicken, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on the side

LG CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO CALZONE

$20.25

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic, Alfredo Sauce on and Marinara Sauce on the Side

LG CHICKEN BACON RANCH CALZONE

$20.25

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing on and on the Side

LG FENWAY CALZONE

$20.25

Sausage, Grilled Onion, Grilled Peppers With Marinara Sauce on the Side

SALADS

GARDEN

$7.79

iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives

GREEK

$8.79

feta, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives

CEASAR

$8.29

romaine lettuce,croutons, parmesan cheese

GREAT CEASAR

$8.89

romaine lettuce,croutons, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, tomato

CHEF

$10.99

turkey, ham, swiss,provolone cheese, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives

ANTIPASTO

$10.99

provolone, mortadella, genoa salami, hot capicola, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives

BELLAGIO

$12.99

Your choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, corn, boiled egg, iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, green peppers, red peppers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives

HOME MADE BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$6.29

CHEESEBURGER

$7.29

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.59

SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

$8.29

GREEK BURGER

$8.29

lettuce, feta, tomato, onion, greek dressing

BURGER X

$8.79

lettuce, tomato, onion ring, bacon, BBQ sauce

BELLAGIO BURGER

$9.29

provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, corn, egg, chipotle mayo

HOT SUBS

STEAK & CHEESE

$9.99

STEAK & CHEESE COMBO

$10.49

grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms

STEAK & CHEESE BOMB

$11.99

grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.69

CHICKEN FINGER

$9.69

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$10.49

With Lettuce and Tomatoes

BUFFALO BOMB

$9.99

grilled buffalo chicken, banana peppers, blue cheese

THE GREEK

$9.99

grilled chicken, feta, lettuce, tomato, greek dressing

CHEESEBURGER

$9.39

FENWAY

$9.99

sausage, grilled onion, grilled peppers

COLD SUBS

ITALIAN

$9.39

provolone cheese, mortadella, genoa salami, hot capicola

HAM & CHEESE

$9.39

TURKEY & CHEESE

$9.39

SALAMI & PROVOLONE

$9.39

B.L.T

$9.39

TUNA

$9.39

WRAP

GARDEN WRAP

$6.89

lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, olives

GREEK WRAP

$7.09

feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, greek dressing

CAESAR WRAP

$7.09

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

TURKEY CLUB WRAP

$8.99

turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon

CHEESEBURGER CLUB WRAP

$9.99

hamburger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, french fries

BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE WRAP

$9.39

buffalo fried chicken, lettuce. tomato, blue cheese dressing

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$9.89

fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

CHICKEN STIR FRY WRAP

$9.89

grilled chicken, grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushroom, grilled broccoli, rice

GRILLED VEGGIES WRAP

$8.49

grilled onion, grilled peppers, grilled mushroom, grilled broccoli, grilled spinach

CLUBS

TURKEY CLUB

$12.49

All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon

HAM & CHEESE CLUB

$12.49

All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon

B.L.T. CLUB

$12.49

All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon

TUNA CLUB

$12.49

All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon

CHEESEBURGER CLUB

$12.49

All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon

CHICKEN CUTLET CLUB

$12.49

All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$12.49

All Clubs Served with Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon

DINNERS

CHICKEN FINGERS DINNER

$14.99

CHICKEN WINGS DINNER

$13.99

GRILL CHICKEN DINNER

$14.99

PARMESANS

All Parmesan Subs Served with Provolone and Marinara

CHICKEN PARM

$9.99

All Parmesan Subs Served with Provolone and Marinara

EGGPLANT PARM

$9.79

All Parmesan Subs Served with Provolone and Marinara

MEATBALL PARM

$9.79

All Parmesan Subs Served with Provolone and Marinara

SAUSAGE PARM

$9.99

All Parmesan Subs Served with Provolone and Marinara

SOUVLAKI

SOUVLAKI SUB

$10.99

Tomatoes, Onios, Ketchup, Mustard and Some Fries

SOUVLAKI ON GREEK PITA

SOUVLAKI ON GREEK PITA

$10.99

Tomatoes, Onios, Ketchup, Mustard and Some Fries

SOUVLAKI DINNER

$14.99

3 Pork Skewers Served With a Side Salad

PASTA

WITH BUTTER

$8.99

All Pastas Served with Garlic Bread and Mozzarella Cheese

WITH MARINARA

$8.99

All Pastas Served with Garlic Bread and Mozzarella Cheese

WITH ALFREDO

$9.25

All Pastas Served with Garlic Bread and Mozzarella Cheese

KIDS

KIDS PIZZA

$5.99

Pizza sauce Mozzarella Cheese on a Greek Pita

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS ZITI WITH CHEESE AND GARLIC BREAD

$6.99

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.99

CAJUN FRIES

$6.19

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.29

ONION RINGS

$6.29

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.99

With Marinara Sauce

FRESH CHICKEN WINGS

$8.39+

FRESH CHICKEN FINGERS (6PC)

$10.99

MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE

$9.59

HOME MADE RICE

$4.49

GARLIC BREAD

$2.99

SPECIAL

(BUY4LG)GET 1 LG CHEESE FREE

(BUY2LG)GET 2 LT SODA FREE

(BUY2SM)GET 2 LT SODA FREE

1 LG CHEESE+6 FINGERS OR 10 WINGS+2LT

$28.99

1LG PIZZA(1TOPPING)+GREEK SALAD+2LT

$24.95

1 LARGE CHEESE+1 LARGE ONE TOPPING

$24.99

Beverages

WATER

$2.00

BOTTLES 20oz

CANS

2LT SODAS

CHIPS

LAY'S CLASSIC

$1.00

DORITOS RED

$1.00

DESSERTS

BROWNIE

$1.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$1.25
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Thank you!

Website

Location

505 High St, Dedham, MA 02026

Directions

