Horse Thieves Tavern

103 Reviews

$$

585 High Street

Dedham, MA 02026

Burger
Thieves' burger
Adult Happy Meal

Craft Beer

Distraction Brewing Peachful Wit

Distraction Brewing Peachful Wit

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Witbier

Frost Beer Works Lush double IPA

Frost Beer Works Lush double IPA

$5.00Out of stock
Jacks Abby House Lager

Jacks Abby House Lager

$4.00Out of stock
Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$3.00
Lawson's Finest Sip of Sunshine IPA

Lawson's Finest Sip of Sunshine IPA

$5.00Out of stock
Little Wolf pale ale - gluten free

Little Wolf pale ale - gluten free

$4.00
Maine Brewing/Lunch IPA

Maine Brewing/Lunch IPA

$5.50Out of stock
Springdale IPA

Springdale IPA

$4.00
Switchback Ale

Switchback Ale

$3.00
Toppling Goliath Psuedo Sue pale ale

Toppling Goliath Psuedo Sue pale ale

$4.50Out of stock
Two Roads Two Juicy double IPA

Two Roads Two Juicy double IPA

$4.00Out of stock
Wormtown Be Hoppy IPA

Wormtown Be Hoppy IPA

$4.00
Zero Gravity Conehead IPA

Zero Gravity Conehead IPA

$4.00
Zero Gravity Most Easy Session IPA

Zero Gravity Most Easy Session IPA

$4.00Out of stock

Red Wine

Bottle Terrebonne Pinot Noir

Bottle Terrebonne Pinot Noir

$20.00
Bottle Raymond Sommelier Select Cabernet

Bottle Raymond Sommelier Select Cabernet

$24.00
Bottle Pic Chapuotier Cote du Rhone

Bottle Pic Chapuotier Cote du Rhone

$20.00
Bottle La Valentina Montepulciano

Bottle La Valentina Montepulciano

$18.00
Bottle Sur de los Andes Malbec Reserva

Bottle Sur de los Andes Malbec Reserva

$18.00
Bottle Vina Real Rioja Crianza

Bottle Vina Real Rioja Crianza

$20.00

White Wine

Bottle Rutherford Chardonnay

Bottle Rutherford Chardonnay

$22.00
Bottle Laroche Chardonnay

Bottle Laroche Chardonnay

$22.00
Bottle Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00
Bottle Fili Pinot Grigio

Bottle Fili Pinot Grigio

$18.00
Bottle Aichenberg Gruner Veltliner

Bottle Aichenberg Gruner Veltliner

$18.00
Bottle Condes de Albarei Albarino

Bottle Condes de Albarei Albarino

$18.00Out of stock
Bottle Riesling

Bottle Riesling

$18.00
Bottle Le Petit Rouviere Rosé

Bottle Le Petit Rouviere Rosé

$18.00

Sparkling Wine

Bottle Valdo Prosecco brut

Bottle Valdo Prosecco brut

$20.00
Bottle Bluet

Bottle Bluet

$28.00
Bottle Perrier Jouet

Bottle Perrier Jouet

$75.00

Beer & Cider

Amstel Lite

Amstel Lite

$3.00
Bantam Cider

Bantam Cider

$4.00Out of stock
Bud Light

Bud Light

$2.50
Bud Light 16oz can

Bud Light 16oz can

$3.00Out of stock
Budweiser

Budweiser

$2.50
Heineken NA

Heineken NA

$3.00

non-alcoholic

La Chouffe Belgian strong pale ale

La Chouffe Belgian strong pale ale

$3.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.00
Omission lager - gluten free

Omission lager - gluten free

$3.00
Stella Artois lager

Stella Artois lager

$3.00
White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.00

Food

Adult Happy Meal

Adult Happy Meal

$18.00

Burger, HTT fries, choice of canned adult beverage, and a treat! Take-out only. All sandwiches and canned drinks available.

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$10.00

cauliflower, gluten free flour, cilantro Greek yogurt dip

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

cauliflower, gluten free flour, spicy Buffalo sauce, contains butter

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

six marinated grilled shrimp, sesame seeds, citrus dipping sauce, gluten free

Grilled Sausage

Grilled Sausage

$12.00

grilled German sausage with Dijon and grainy mustard, house made pickles, gluten free

Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$5.00

house made pickled vegetables, gluten free

Cornbread

Cornbread

$8.00

HTT cornbread with maple butter. Warm at home before serving.

Cobb salad

Cobb salad

$18.00

chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and grilled chicken dressed with white wine vinaigrette

Heriloom tomato and burrata

Heriloom tomato and burrata

$16.00Out of stock

local heirloom tomatoes, burrata, fresh basil, balsamic drizzle

Hummus, & grilled pita

Hummus, & grilled pita

$12.00

house made hummus, fresh veggies, grilled pita

Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

warm grilled chicken, quinoa, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and hazelnuts, dressed with white wine vinaigrette

Roasted beet salad

Roasted beet salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, arugula, goat cheese, pistachios

HTT Caesar salad

HTT Caesar salad

$12.00

sliced medium rare butchers cut steak, baby potatoes, romaine, Parmesan cheese, HTT Caesar dressing

HTT clam chowder

HTT clam chowder

$8.00

The tavern's version of New England style clam chowder

Baked ziti with 5 cheeses

Baked ziti with 5 cheeses

$15.00

Baked ziti with 5 cheeses - bake at home, 10 minutes at 450 degrees

Fish & chips

Fish & chips

$18.00

Deep fried cod, tartar sauce, HTT fries, slaw

Grilled salmon

Grilled salmon

$27.00

grilled Faroe Island farm raised salmon, lemon caper butter, asparagus, HTT dirty rice

Grilled steak

Grilled steak

$26.00

10oz butchers cut sliced steak, blue cheese butter, dressed arugula, HTT Brussel sprouts

Meatloaf Dinner

Meatloaf Dinner

$18.00

HTT meatloaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans

Shepherd's pie

Shepherd's pie

$16.00

HTT lamb shepherd's pie - needs to be heated for 10 minutes @ 350 degrees

Brussel sprouts

Brussel sprouts

$10.00

maple roasted Brussel sprouts, thick cut bacon, hazelnuts

Sautéed Green beans

Sautéed Green beans

$7.00

sautéed green beans with butter, salt, and pepper

Sautéed asparagus

Sautéed asparagus

$8.00

sautéed asparagus

HTT dirty rice

HTT dirty rice

$7.00

HTT dirty rice

Burger

Burger

$16.00

grilled 8oz ground beef patty with or without cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a fresh bun with french fries or green salad

Fried chicken sandwich

Fried chicken sandwich

$16.00

battered and deep fried chicken thighs on a sesame bun with Korean slaw, pickles and tangy sauce with french fries or a green salad

Impossible burger

Impossible burger

$16.00

Impossible burger on a whole wheat bun with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and french fries or green salad

Thieves' burger

Thieves' burger

$16.00

grilled 8oz ground steak patty with slaw, pickles, and special sauce on a fresh potato bun with french fries or green salad

Fries

Fries

$6.00+

HTT french fries - regular $6, large $10

Side Green Salad

Side Green Salad

$6.00

green salad of chopped lettuce and cucumbers dressed with white wine vinaigrette

Mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes

$7.00

mashed Idaho potatoes, cream, butter, seasonings

Steak dinner for 2

$50.00

20oz of grilled sliced butcher's cut steak, blue cheese butter, dressed arugula, and a big pile of fries

Meatloaf dinner for 2

$34.00

HTT meatloaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans for two

Baked pasta for 2

$26.00

Baked ziti with 5 cheeses - requires baking at home, 15 Minutes at 450 degrees

Baked pasta for 4

$50.00

Baked ziti with 5 cheeses - requires baking at home, 20 Minutes at 450 degrees

Chicken pot pie for 2

$25.00

HTT chicken pot pie. Requires baking at home. 35 minutes at 425 or until golden brown.

Shepherd's pie for 4

$50.00

HTT lamb shepherd's pie - needs to be heated for 30 minutes at 350 degrees

Green salad for 4

$18.00

green salad of chopped lettuce and cucumbers dressed with white wine vinaigrette

Mashed potatoes for 4

$18.00

mashed Idaho potatoes, cream, butter, seasonings

Sautéed green beans for 4

$18.00

sautéed green beans with butter, salt, and pepper

Brussel sprouts for 4

$22.00

maple roasted Brussel sprouts, thick cut bacon, hazelnuts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Almond flour based chocolate cake - gluten free

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Horse Thieves Tavern is a modern interpretation of the traditional New England Tavern--located in the heart of historic Dedham Square.

Website

Location

585 High Street, Dedham, MA 02026

Directions

