Dessert & Ice Cream

Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream - Dedham

218 Reviews

$

559 High St

Dedham, MA 02026

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular
Kids
Quarts

Hard Ice Cream

Kids

$5.75

Regular

$6.75

Large

$7.75

Hand Packed Pints & Quarts

Pints

Pints

$10.25
Quarts

Quarts

$13.95

Frappes

Regular Frappe

Regular Frappe

$9.50
Extra Thick Frappe

Extra Thick Frappe

$10.50

Freeze

$10.50

Sundaes

Kid's Sundae

Kid's Sundae

$7.50
Regular Sundae

Regular Sundae

$8.50
Large Sundae

Large Sundae

$9.50
Extra Large Sundae

Extra Large Sundae

$10.50
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.50Out of stock
Banana Boat

Banana Boat

$12.50

Raspberry Lime Ricky

Raspberry Lime Ricky

Raspberry Lime Ricky

$4.95

Blue Raspberry Lime Ricky

$4.95

Cherry Lime Ricky

$4.95

Ice Cream Sandwich Packs

Sandwich Pack Includes: 6 Sandwiches with between 3 and 4 different varieties of ice cream No Substitutions Please
Vanilla Pack

Vanilla Pack

$18.95

This Sandwich Pack Includes: 2 Vanilla 2 Cookie Dough 2 Oreo

Mocha Pack

Mocha Pack

$18.95

Sandwich Pack Includes: 2 Kahlua Chip 2 Milk Chocolate 1 Irish Coffee 1 Coffee Madness

Fruit Pack

Fruit Pack

$18.95

Sandwich Pack Includes: 2 Banana 2 Black Raspberry 2 Strawberry

Ron's Favorites Pack

Ron's Favorites Pack

$18.95

Sandwich Pack Includes 2 Caramel Fudge Brownie 2 Peanut Butter Explosion 2 Oreo Cake Batter

Seasonal Pack Apple,pumpkin Oreo And Pumpkin

$18.95

Toppings to Go

3 0z (Single Serve)

5 oz (2-3 People)

8 oz (3-5 People)

8 oz (3-5 People)

$6.50
10 oz (5-7 People)

10 oz (5-7 People)

$7.50
16 oz (8-10 People)

16 oz (8-10 People)

$9.50

Serves 6-10 people

5 oz Jimmies to Go (Chocolate)

5 oz Jimmies to Go (Chocolate)

$2.00

5 oz Jimmies to Go (Rainbow)

$2.00
Can of Whipped Cream

Can of Whipped Cream

$4.95
Cherries to Go

Cherries to Go

$1.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
What makes Ron’s Gourmet Ice Cream a fan favorite in Boston for over 30 years? It starts with our meticulous attention to detail, the finest ingredients and made in-store freshness. Discover Boston’s best kept secret.

559 High St, Dedham, MA 02026

Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream image
Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream image
Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream image
Ron's Gourmet Ice Cream image

