Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt Newtonville

333 Walnut Street

Newtonville, MA 02460

Popular Items

Pint
Quart
Large Frappe

Ice Cream

Micro

$4.25

1 scoop

Small

$5.75

2 scoops

Pint

$8.50

Hand packed

Quart

$12.50

Hand packed

1/2 Gallons

$20.00

Factory packed (roughly 10 servings)

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.25

6 Pack of Ice Cream Sandwiches

$22.00

Frappes & Drinks

Large Frappe

$7.50

Choose 1 flavor of ice cream. 24oz

Root Beer Float

$6.50

A&W root beer served alongside your choice of ice cream.

Brown Cow

$7.50

A&W root beer blended with vanilla ice cream. 24oz

Black Cow

$7.50

Coca cola blended with vanilla ice cream. 24oz

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$4.00

Seltzer with raspberry puree made in house. Fresh lime 24oz

Sundaes

Small Sundae

$7.25

2 scoops of ice cream, 1 wet topping, 1 dry topping, whipped cream.

Medium Sundae

$7.75

3 scoops of ice cream, 1 wet topping, 1 dry topping, whipped cream.

The Frozen Sundae

$7.50

Served in a ranc's pint: 2 scoops of ice cream, fudge on the top AND bottom, whipped cream, all frozen together to create a fun take on a traditional treat

Make Your Own Sundae for 4

$35.00

2 pints, 3 toppings, fresh whipped cream, amarena cherries

Make Your Own Sundae for 8

$60.00

4 pints, 5 toppings, fresh whipped cream, amarena cherries

Toppings

Hot Fudge

$7.00+

M&M's

$4.00+

Reese's Pieces

$4.00+

Gummy Bears

$4.00+

Heath Bar

$4.00+

Crushed Hydrox

$4.00+

Walnuts

$4.00+

Pecans

$4.00+

Almonds

$4.00+

Whipped Cream

$4.00+

Cones

Homemade Waffle Cones

$1.50

Gluten Free Cake Cones

$0.75

6 Sugar Cones

$1.00

6 Cake Cones

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
"Joe makes his own hot fudge and butterscotch sauces – both are simply the best around." The Boston Globe Calendar

333 Walnut Street, Newtonville, MA 02460

Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt image
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt image
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt image

