Newton Highlands restaurants you'll love

Go
Newton Highlands restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newton Highlands

Newton Highlands's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Newton Highlands restaurants

b.good image

 

b.good

55 Needham St, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Fries$3.00
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
The Farmhouse$9.50
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Avocado Toast$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good
Lincoln Kitchen image

 

Lincoln Kitchen

57 Lincoln st, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza$12.00
Build your own. Choose your toppings!!
Greek Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Creamy Greek Dressing
Steak n Cheese$12.00
Premium Shaved Steak, Melted American Cheese, Choice of Toppings, on a Braided Sesame Roll
More about Lincoln Kitchen
Farm Grill & Rotisserie image

 

Farm Grill & Rotisserie

40 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb & Beef Gyros Sandwich$12.50
SERVED WITH A SMALL GREEK SALAD
Chicken Kabob$22.00
Served with a small Greek Salad & 2 hot sides. Cold Sides are additional charge.
Chicken Gyro Plate$22.00
Served with a small Greek Salad & 2 hot sides. Cold Sides are additional charge. Please Pick only 2 Sides!
More about Farm Grill & Rotisserie
Anna's Taqueria image

 

Anna's Taqueria

27 Lincoln Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Anna's Taqueria
Anna's Taqueria image

 

Anna's Taqueria

27 Lincoln Street, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Mexican Bowl$7.55
Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
More about Anna's Taqueria
O'Hara's Food & Spirits image

 

O'Hara's Food & Spirits

1185 WALNUT ST, Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Pizza$13.00
Steak Tips$21.00
Burger$13.00
More about O'Hara's Food & Spirits
Consumer pic

 

Flourhouse

140R Adams Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Flourhouse
Restaurant banner

 

The Dining Car

4-8 Hartford, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Dining Car

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newton Highlands

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Burritos

Tacos

Bean Burritos

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Steak Burritos

Super Burritos

Map

More near Newton Highlands to explore

Newton Center

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston