Go
Toast

Anna's Taqueria

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

27 Lincoln Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Chips & Guacamole$4.75
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Mexican Bowl$7.55
Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Super Carnitas Burrito$9.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Taco$3.69
Regular Steak Burrito$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
See full menu

Location

27 Lincoln Street

Newton MA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lincoln Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

b.good

No reviews yet

Food with roots.

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Call us daily between 9 and 5, or order online anytime!

The Dining Car Cafe & Market

No reviews yet

Scratch bakery, coffee, sandwiches, and prepared foods!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston