HomeKitchen

review star

No reviews yet

324 Chestnut Street

Needham, MA 02492

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

RICE (GF,V)
MASALA DOSA (GF,V)
MANGO LASSI (GF)

Daily Specials - VEG

BLACK BEAN BURGER

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$13.99

Black bean Pattie with homemade spices topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and homemade chutney. (Served with chips).

PAV BHAJI

PAV BHAJI

$10.99

Popular Indian street food dish that consists of a mix vegetables mash cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes and homemade spices. Served with 2 soft buns.

RICE BOWL-PANEER BHURJI

RICE BOWL-PANEER BHURJI

$9.99Out of stock

Rice or Quinoa with roasted veggies topped with black bean salad and zesty chutney.

VEG-MASALA PASTA

VEG-MASALA PASTA

$7.99

Pasta tossed with onions, ginger, garlic, mixed veggies & homemade spices & herbs. Garnished with Cheese.

ALOO CHAAT

$6.99Out of stock

Aloo Chaat is a popular and super tasty street food snack made with crispy fried potato cubes, mixed and tossed with spicy and sweet chutneys, ground spice powders and lemon juice. Garnished with sweet yogurt, cilantro, pomegranate and sev.

RAGDA PATTIES

$7.99

Ragda patties is a dish of mashed potato patties and gravy from the lentils cooked with homemade spices, is part of the street food culture in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

MASALA IDLI(GF,V)

$7.99Out of stock

Steamed rice cakes (Idli) tossed with homemade spices & veggies.

CARROTS & PEAS PULAV

$10.99Out of stock

Carrots, peas & special pulav masala cooked slowly with extra long basmati rice. Served with Kadhi.

SCHEZWAN PANEER CHILI

$14.99Out of stock

Chili Paneer is a popular Indo-Chinese dish where cubes of fried crispy paneer are tossed with onions, bell peppers, soy sauce, vinegar, Schezwan sauce & spices.

VEG - THALI

$24.00+Out of stock

Cabbage-carrots (GF,V) Malai Coconut Kofta(GF,V) Cauliflower Peas Potato Shaak (GF,V) Green Moong (GF,V) Rice (GF)(V) Small- Rotli (2pcs) (V) Large- Rotli(4pcs) (V) Raita (2oz) (GF) Pickle (2oz) (GF,V) Sweet: Mohanthal (GF)

SMALL MALAI COCONUT KOFTA(GF,V)

SMALL MALAI COCONUT KOFTA(GF,V)

$6.99

Homemade veg dumplings cooked with mix veggies, onions, ginger, garlic, jalapeno & homemade spices & coconut milk.

LARGE MALAI COCONUT KOFTA(GF,V)

LARGE MALAI COCONUT KOFTA(GF,V)

$13.99

Homemade veg dumplings cooked with mix veggies, onions, ginger, garlic, jalapeno & homemade spices & coconut milk.

SMALL-CAULIFLOWER PEAS POTATOES

SMALL-CAULIFLOWER PEAS POTATOES

$6.99Out of stock

Cauliflower, potatoes, tomatoes & green peas cooked with homemade spices to make a dry Indian style vegetable.

LARGE-CAULIFLOWER PEAS POTATOES

LARGE-CAULIFLOWER PEAS POTATOES

$13.99Out of stock

Cauliflower, potatoes, tomatoes & green peas cooked with homemade spices to make a dry Indian style vegetable.

SMALL-GREEN MOONG(GF,V)

SMALL-GREEN MOONG(GF,V)

$6.99

Green Lentils cooked with ginger, chillies, homemade spices & olive oil.

LARGE-GREEN MOONG(GF,V)

LARGE-GREEN MOONG(GF,V)

$13.99

Green Lentils cooked with ginger, chillies, homemade spices & olive oil.

Daily Specials - NON-VEG

CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER

CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER

$11.99

Introducing the new Crispy Fried Burger: Marinated minced chicken Pattie with Tandoori masala topped with tomato, onions, homemade chutney. Dipped in the chickpea flour batter & deep fried. (Served with chips)

RICE BOWL-CHICKEN

RICE BOWL-CHICKEN

$11.99

Rice or Quinoa with roasted veggies topped with black bean salad and zesty chutney.

MASALA PASTA-CHICKEN

MASALA PASTA-CHICKEN

$11.99

Pasta tossed with chicken, onions, ginger, garlic, mix veggies & homemade Indian spices. Garnished with Cheese.

NON-VEG THALI

$34.00+Out of stock

Cabbage-carrots (GF,V) Coconut Chicken(GF) Cauliflower Peas Potato Shaak (GF,V) Green Moong (GF,V) Rice (GF)(V) Small- Rotli (2pcs) (V) Large- Rotli(4pcs) (V) Raita (2oz) (GF) Pickle (2oz) (GF,V) Sweet: Mohanthal (GF)

SMALL-COCONUT CHICKEN

SMALL-COCONUT CHICKEN

$8.99

Chicken slowly cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, homemade Indian Spices, coconut milk & olive oil.

LARGE-COCONUT CHICKEN

LARGE-COCONUT CHICKEN

$16.99

Chicken slowly cooked with onions, ginger, garlic, tomatoes, homemade Indian Spices, coconut milk & olive oil.

Dosa Corner

MASALA DOSA (GF,V)

MASALA DOSA (GF,V)

$7.99

Rice crepe stuffed with potatoes and onion mixture with homemade spices served with sambhar.

PANEER DOSA(GF)

PANEER DOSA(GF)

$8.99

Rice & white lentil crepe filled with homemade paneer, cheese & spices.

CHEESE DOSA (GF)

CHEESE DOSA (GF)

$6.99

Rice crepe with cheese.

CHOCOLATE DOSA (GF)

CHOCOLATE DOSA (GF)

$9.99

Rice crepe with Nutella spread.

PLAIN DOSA (GF,V)

PLAIN DOSA (GF,V)

$5.99

Crepe made of rice.

CHICKEN DOSA(GF)

CHICKEN DOSA(GF)

$11.99

Chicken and cheese stuffed in rice crepe.

Sides & Extras

MASALA POTATO CHIPS (GF,V)

MASALA POTATO CHIPS (GF,V)

$3.00Out of stock

Potato Chips with Homemade spices.

MASALA WAFFLE FRIES

MASALA WAFFLE FRIES

$5.99Out of stock

Waffle-shaped potatoes fried in oil until crispy outside and tender inside.

RAITA (GF) 3OZ

RAITA (GF) 3OZ

$1.00

Shredded carrots and cucumbers mixed with yogurt and chaat masala.

RICE (GF,V)

RICE (GF,V)

$3.99

Extra-long basmati rice.

ROTLI (1PC)

ROTLI (1PC)

$1.00

Homemade Indian flatbread made out of whole wheat flour.

POORI (1 PC)

POORI (1 PC)

$1.25

Fried whole wheat bread.

SAMBHAR(Extra)

$2.50

EXTRA PAV

$1.50

Dosa Batter-32oz

$5.99

Homemade Dry Snacks

BHEL MIX

BHEL MIX

$6.99

A mixture of puffed rice, sev, & corn flour chips with Indian spices.

BLACK PEPPER GANTHIYA

BLACK PEPPER GANTHIYA

$5.99

Chickpea flour mixed with black pepper, salt and fried into thick noodles.

CEREAL CHEVDO

CEREAL CHEVDO

$5.99

A mixture of cornflakes, corn puffs, rice crisps, cheerios with Indian spices.

CHAMPAKALI GANTHIYA

CHAMPAKALI GANTHIYA

$5.99

Chickpea flour mixed with homemade spices, salt & fried into thick noodles.

FARSI POORI

FARSI POORI

$5.99

Farsi Poori is a crispy and delicious melt in mouth deep-fried Indian bread.

KHAMBATI CHAVANU

KHAMBATI CHAVANU

$6.99

A mixture of puffed rice, sev, papad, & homemade Indian spices.

MASALA BOONDI

MASALA BOONDI

$4.99

Chickpea flour balls fried and sprinkled with salt and red chili powder.

MASALA CASHEWS

MASALA CASHEWS

$8.99Out of stock

Spicy and crunchy fried cashews coated with Indian spices.

MASALA POORI

MASALA POORI

$5.99
MASALA SAKARPARA

MASALA SAKARPARA

$5.99

A simple and easy savory snacks recipe made with wheat flour and homemade spices.

METHI SAKARPARA

METHI SAKARPARA

$6.99

A simple and easy savory snacks recipe made with wheat flour, fenugreek leaves and homemade spices.

MIX CHAVANU

$7.99

Flattened rice, chickpea flour, yellow lentils, green lentils, raisins, homemade Indian Spices & canola oil.

PAPAD POHA

PAPAD POHA

$7.99Out of stock

Spicy Mixture of flattened rice and Urad crisps with Indian spices.

RATLAMI SEV

RATLAMI SEV

$5.99Out of stock

Spicy deep fried chickpea flour noodles seasoned with Indian spices.

SEV

SEV

$5.99

Deep fried thin chickpea flour noodles seasoned with Indian spices.

SPICY GANTHIYA

$6.49

Chickpea flour mixed with spicy masala & fried into thick noodles.

SWEET SAKARPARA

SWEET SAKARPARA

$5.99
TUMTUM GHATIYA

TUMTUM GHATIYA

$6.99

Deep fried tangy, sweet & spicy snack made with chickpea flour, sesame seeds and Indian spices.

Desserts

ASSORTED DRY FRUITS

$22.99+

ASSORTED SWEETS BOX

$9.99+
BESAN LADOO

BESAN LADOO

$5.99+

Indian sweet dish made of besan (chickpea flour or gram flour), sugar, and ghee

BOONDI LAADU

BOONDI LAADU

$4.99+

Deep fried chickpea flour pearls, soaked in sugar syrup and shaped to round balls.

CHOCOLATE DISCS (1 PIECE)

$1.25
CHOCOLATE FUDGE

CHOCOLATE FUDGE

$6.99+Out of stock

A soft creamy candy made typically of powdered sugar, evaporated milk, chocolate chips and white chocolate.

DATES ROLLS

DATES ROLLS

$9.99+Out of stock

Dates mixed with nuts with sugar.

DUDHI (SQUASH) HALWA

DUDHI (SQUASH) HALWA

$7.99+

Rich Indian sweet made with bottle gourd (Indian squash), milk, sugar and ghee. Topped with Almonds.

GF-CINNAMON COOKIES

$5.99

Mixture of GF flour, sugar, cream of tartar, eggs, cinnamon & butter made into cookies. Garnished with cinnamon & sugar powder.

GF-FLOURLESS PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES(3PCS)

GF-FLOURLESS PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES(3PCS)

$4.99

Peanut Butter, eggs brown sugar, vanilla extract, baking powder & salt mixed & baked. Perfect Gluten-Free Cookies.

GULAB JAMUN

GULAB JAMUN

$6.50+Out of stock

Deep fried milk based dumplings, soaked in sugar syrup.

JALEBI

$6.99+Out of stock

Indian desserts made by deep-frying all purpose flour batter in circular shapes, which are then soaked in sugar syrup.

KAJU KATLI

KAJU KATLI

$6.99+Out of stock

Diamond shaped cashew fudge with ghee and cardamom.

KOPRA PAK

KOPRA PAK

$6.99+

Grated coconut mixed with milk powder, mawa, sugar & ghee.

MOHANTHAL

MOHANTHAL

$6.99+

Chickpea flour fudge made with milk, ghee, cardamom, almonds and pistachios.

RAJAGRA LOAT LADOO

$9.99+Out of stock

RASGULLA

$6.99+Out of stock

Syrupy sweet dessert made from Homemade cottage cheese(Paneer). Popular dessert in Eastern parts of India.

RASPBERRY THUMBPRINT COOKIES

$4.99

Mixture of flour, sugar, butter, salt, almond extract eggs baked into cookies. Garnished with Raspberry preserve & sugar glaze.

SHRIKHAND

$7.99Out of stock

SNOWBALL COOKIES

$5.99

Mixture of Flour, sugar, pecans, eggs, vanilla & butter baked to cookies. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Gluten-Free Corner

GLUTEN-FREE ROTLI

GLUTEN-FREE ROTLI

$3.00

Homemade flat bread made out of gluten-free flour.

GF POORI

GF POORI

$3.00Out of stock

Fried bread made with gluten free flour.

ROTLA

$3.00Out of stock

Homemade Products

Homemade Ghee(Clarified Butter) 12oz

Homemade Ghee(Clarified Butter) 12oz

$10.99

Homemade Ghee Clarified Butter

DRINKS

ORGANIC KOMBUCHA

$3.99

SPINDRIFT

$2.00

WATER

$2.00

MASALA TEA

$3.99
MANGO LASSI (GF)

MANGO LASSI (GF)

$3.99

Fresh Mangoes blended with sweet yogurt sauce.

ICE CREAMS

VANILLA BEAN

VANILLA BEAN

$3.99+
MANGO SORBET

MANGO SORBET

$3.99+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

An awesome fusion restaurant of Indian and American cuisine. Come give us a try.

Location

324 Chestnut Street, Needham, MA 02492

Directions

Gallery
HomeKitchen image

