American
Bars & Lounges

The Farmhouse

557 Reviews

$$

970 Great Plain Ave

Needham, MA 02492

Popular Items

Fish Taco As Entree (3)
Beef Short Ribs
Chicken

Appetizers

Butternut Squash Soup

$13.00

Creme fraiche, candied walnuts, toasted pumpkin seeds

Kale Salad

$12.00

Shredded red kale, slivered almonds, pecorino cheese, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes, lemon-dijon mustard dressing

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Avocado mousse, spiraled cucumber, chives, wonton chips, sesame-soy vinaigrette

Calamari

$14.00

Fried, cherry peppers, lemon, chives, marinara sauce

Crabcake

$16.00

Super jumbo lump crab, greens, apples, cranberries, honey mustard, champagne vinaigrette *contains gluten, eggs, dairy

Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted chioggia & golden beets, goat cheese, pistachios, artisanal greens, beet reduction, sherry vinaigrette

Peach & Burrata

$14.00

Roasted peaches, heirloom tomatoes, burrata, micro basil, balsamic reduction

Farmers salad

$13.00

Little leaf farms crisp greens, cherry tomatoes, radish, cucumber, sunflower seeds, avocado, sherry vinaigrette

Arancini

$11.00

Arborio rice, shallots, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, panko battered, fried, marinara, chives

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Baby romaine, pecorino cheese, garlic sourdough croutons, white anchovy

Entrees

Fish Taco As Entree (3)

$29.00

fried halibut, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, watermelon radish, flour tortilla

Beef Short Ribs

$35.00

Braised, homemade pappardelle pasta, carrots, pecorino

Shrimp Tacos Entree (3)

$29.00

Tiger shrimp, Cajun seasoning, iceberg lettuce, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, pickled onions, flour tortilla

Chicken

$30.00

Roasted chicken, statler-cut, brussel sprouts, Yukon potato puree, baby carrots, shallots, lemon jus

Maine Halibut

$37.00

Fennel, bell peppers, baby spinach, whipped Yukon potato puree, lemon white wine sauce

Campanelle Bolognese

$30.00

grass fed ground veal, beef, lamb, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino

Vegetable Risotto

$26.00

Shiitake mushrooms, baby spinach, slivered asparagus, Sweet 100 tomatoes, pecorino

Steak Frites

$39.00

14 oz grass fed NY strip, rosemary butter, hand cut parmesan truffle fries *cooked Medium Rare. No temp requests*

Milanese

$26.00

pounded thin, panko fried chicken, arugula, pepperoncini, pecorino, capers, tomatoes, pickled red onion, lemon vinaigrette

Taco Night Meal

$69.00

2 fish tacos (fried halibut), 2 shrimp tacos (cajun seasoning), 2 veggie tacos (chefs whim), 2 house margaritas *no substitutions*

Veggie taco entree (3)

$26.00

Chefs whim seasonal vegetables sautéed. Iceberg lettuce, chipotle aioli*, pico de gallo

Sides

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Hand cut, chives, pecorino cheese, sea salt, white truffle oil

French Fries

$7.00

Hand cut, sea salt

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Dill pickle chips, buttermilk ranch

Olives

$8.00

Whole rainbow olives marinated in olive oil, rosemary, and citrus rinds

Marcona Almonds

$8.00

Spanish almonds, touch of sea salt

Yukon potato purée

$8.00

Whipped, butter, sea salt

Half Loaf Sourdough Bread

$10.00

baked daily, sea salt egg wash

Kids

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Homemade shells

Kids Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Homemade shells, creamy white pecorino cheese sauce

Kids Chicken & Greens

$14.00

Chicken breast pounded down thin, grilled, mixed greens, sherry vinaigrette

Kids Salmon & Greens

$15.00

Sautéed fillet, Little Leaf Farms greens, sherry vinaigrette

Dessert

Barnyard Brownie

$12.00

100 % Valrhona dark chocolate, fruit coulis, vanilla bean

check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

970 Great Plain Ave, Needham, MA 02492

Directions

