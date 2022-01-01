Italian
Sweet Basil - Needham 942 Great Plain Ave
717 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
942 Great Plain Ave, Needham, MA 02492
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alta Strada Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria
No Reviews
92 Central Street Wellesley, MA 02482
View restaurant