Italian

Echo Bridge Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1068 Chestnut Street

Newton, MA 02464

Order Again

Popular Items

Homemade Pizza
Wings
Sm Caesar Salad

Starters

Wings

$15.00

Jumbo Bone-in Wings that are juicy, crispy, and served in multiple flavor options with celery, carrots, and blue cheese

Fingers

$15.00

Delightfully coated and juicy chicken tenders offered in a wide range of flavors. Served with celery, carrot, and blue cheese

Mozzerella Sticks

$10.00

Italian breaded Mozzarella Cheese deep fried and served with Home-made Marinara

Toasted Raviolis

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli's breaded and deep-fried to golden perfection. Served with Home-made Marinara

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$8.00

House-made Garlic Spread on a fresh sub roll topped with house shredded cheese blend

Loaded Potato Skins

$14.00

Made in-house Potato Boats topped with real bacon, house blend cheese, and sour cream

Echo Bridge Calamari

$14.00

Lightly coated Rings only fried with hot cherry peppers and served with home-made marinara

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Coconut breaded shrimp, lightly breaded served with lemon and sweet and sour

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Split Jalapeno Peppers stuffed with cream cheese and breaded and fried served with home-made marinara

Smelts

$10.00Out of stock

Deep-fried lightly breaded finger-sized white fish. Served with lemon and tartar sauce. An Italian favorite!

Quahog

$2.00

Stuffed Clam on the half shell packed full of a tasty blend of clam, stuffing, and spice served with lemon

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$6.00

Made in house daily blend of Iceberg and Romaine topped with tomato, radish, cucumber, and red onion

Sm Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh Romaine lettuce with homestyle croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, and garlic bread with a flavorful caesar dressing

Sm Greek Salad

$9.00

House Garden packed full of fresh Feta and tasty Kalamata olives, Red Onions, and tasty Greek dressing

Sm Echo Bridge Antipasto

$11.00

House Garden topped with Imported Ham, Salami, Provolone, and Red Onion served with Tuna and Anchovie at your request

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

Need to feed 3 or 4....Made in house daily blend of Iceberg and Romaine topped with tomato, radish, cucumber, and red onion

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

The Larger Version of our Fresh Romaine lettuce with homestyle croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, and garlic bread with a flavorful caesar dressing

Large Greek Salad

$13.00

The Family Style House Garden packed full of fresh Feta and tasty Kalamata olives, Red Onions, and tasty Greek dressing

Large Echo Bridge Antipasto

$16.00

The Perfect start to a Family Meal is our House Garden topped with Imported Ham, Salami, Provolone, and Red Onion served with Tuna and Anchovie at your request

Sides

Bowl Steak Fries

$5.00

Bowl sized Crispy Steak Cut Fries fried to a golden brown

Bowl Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fry is a sweet and savory option to our traditional steak fry

Bowl Cajun French Fries

$7.00

Our meaty house fries tossed in a tasty Cajun spice blend

Bowl Onion Rings

$6.00

Thick cut Beer battered onion rings deep-fried to a golden perfection

Side Pasta

$7.00

A smaller portion of either of our house Linguine or Penne topped with our home-made marinara

Side Homemade Meatballs

$7.00

A pair of our giant homemade meatballs with homemade marinara. A house favorite!!

Side Italian Sausage

$7.00

A pair of Bianco's famous sausages made local, char-broiled, and topped with our home-made marinara

Side 1 MB & 1 Sausage

$7.00

Side Chicken Parm

$13.00

Side Eggplant Parm

$11.00

Side Haddock Parm

$16.00

Side Veal Parm

$16.00

House Specialties

Chicken Parm

$19.00

Our Famous house breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with homemade Marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend served with choice of pasta

Veal Parm

$23.00

A tender house breaded Veal Cutlet topped with homemade Marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend served with choice of pasta

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

Lightly battered long cut Eggplant Cutlets topped with homemade Marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend served with choice of pasta

Haddock Parm

$23.00

Juicy and flaky Haddock filet topped with homemade Marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend served with choice of pasta

Chicken and Eggplant Parm

$24.00

Our most popular Parm combo is a giant portion of our two most favorite Parms and served with your choice of pasta

Veal and Eggplant Parm

$28.00

Meat and Veggie Parm combo to satisfy all of your cravings and served with your choice of pasta

Chicken and Veal Parm

$30.00

All Protein in this combo. House breaded Chicken and Veal cutlet make this a huge plate with your choice of pasta that will get you through multiple meals

Rigatoni Parm

$15.00

Just the pasta topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend

Homemade Lasagna

$15.00

A huge portion made with our Homemade Meatsauce, Fresh Ricotta, and baked to perfection

Chicken Rigatoni and Broccoli

$19.00

Medallions of chicken breast sauteed in a light broth, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic mixed together with broccoli and penne and topped with grated cheese

Lemon Chicken

$17.00

Tender Chicken medallions sauteed in a lite lemon, extra virgin olive oil, and broth mixed with your choice of pasta and topped with grated cheese

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Locally made Shells stuffed with a seasoned Ricotta and served with one of our famous house-made Meatballs and topped with Marinara

Pasta

Plate o' Pasta

$13.00

Keeping it simple....your choice of Linguine or Ziti topped with home-made Marinara

Potato Gnocchi

$15.00

Locally made potato gnocchi topped with home-made Marinara or swap out any of our sauces...Tomato Cream is a favorite choice!

Garlic , Oil & Tuna

$15.00

An Italian Favorite....Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and Chunk Tuna sauteed to perfection over linguine or Ziti

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

All Raviolis made local and served with marinara or substitue your choice of sauce

Spinach Ravioli

$16.00

Green and White Striped pasta generously stuffed with ricotta and spinach

Artichoke Ravioi

$16.00

Locally made Ravioli stuffed full of a perfect blend of Ricotta and Artichoke topped with home-made marinara

Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

Raviolis stuffed with a blend of Maine Lobster and seasoned Ricotta topped with home-made marinara

Land to Sea

Choice Sirloin Strip

$28.00

14oz Choice Sirloin Strip cooked to your choice of temperature served with choice of potato and vegetable

Steak Tips

$24.00

Our House Cut and Marinated Choice Tips cooked to perfection and served with your choice of potato and vegetable

Turkey Tips

$19.00

Locally cut and marinated by one of the best Butcher shops around. These Bourbon marinated Turkey Tips are served with french fries and vegetable

Haddock Dinner

$23.00

A generous portion of Fresh Atlantic Haddock baked to a juicy, flaky goodness and topped with a light coating of breadcrumbs or fried to a golden brown and served with potato and vegetable

Scallops

$24.00

Dry packed fresh sea scallops either broiled or fried and served with potato and vegetable

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Chunks of our Fresh Haddock filets lightly breaded and fried to perfection served with french fries and tartar sauce

Liver and Onions

$19.00Out of stock

Not gonna find this one many places!! Litely sauteed Beef Liver with cooked onions and served with mashed and vegetable

Burgers

BYOB Cafe Burger

$15.00

Build Your Own Burger starts with our Fresh 8oz Custom Burger Blend cooked to your liking on a toasted Brioche bun. Add your choice of cheese and toppings to your liking!

Bigger the Mac the Better

$16.00

Our version of a classic starts with our massive 8oz Fresh Custom Burger Blend cooked to your liking topped with our homemade Mac sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a Brioche bun...no seeds on this one McDowell!

Bridge Burner

$16.00

Fresh 8oz Custom Burger Blend coated in Cajun spices and cooked to your liking topped with cheese, hot cherry peppers, and a stuffed jalapeno

All About the BBQ Burger

$16.00

Fresh 8oz Custom Burger Blend covered in our special Saucehound BBQ Dry Rub cooked to your liking topped cheese, beer-battered onion ring, and Saucehound Original BBQ Sauce

Club Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Club

$17.00

Our most popular triple-decker!! Starts with our Fresh 8oz custom burger blend layered in between three pieces of bread with tasty bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a touch of mayo

Broiled Chicken Club

$17.00

Our hand-breaded chicken cutlet broiled and juicy in a three-layer stack of goodness with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Ham and Cheese Club

$17.00

Fresh sliced ham and choice of cheeses is the base to the three-layer setup of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Tuna Club

$17.00

A three-layer classic on your choice of bread packed full of our tasty Chunk Tuna with a touch of mayo, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Pizza

Our Famous completely made from scratch Pizza. This is one of the best Pizza's in the Country!! Dough made in-house daily and topped with our tasty sauce then topped with our fresh shredded cheese blend. Add your choice of toppings or choose one of our Specialty Pizzas to enjoy!!

Homemade Pizza

$15.00

Our Famous completely made from scratch Pizza. This is one of the best Pizza's around!! Dough made in-house daily smothered with our tasty sauce then topped with our fresh shredded cheese blend. Add your choice of toppings or choose one of our Specialty Pizzas to enjoy!!

Pizza Kit

$12.00

Subs / Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$13.00

Imported Ham, Salami, and Provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and dressing. Adding hot cherry peppers is a perfect touch

Broiled Chicken Sub

$15.00

Our house breaded chicken cutlet broiled to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.00

House breaded chicken cutlet deep-fried then topped with homemade marinara sauce and covered in our fresh shredded house cheese blend

Eggplant Parm Sub

$14.00

Lightly fried long cut eggplant cutlets covered in homemade marinara sauce and house cheese blend

Haddock Parm Sub

$18.00

Extra juicy fried haddock filet covered in homemade marinara and fresh shredded house cheese blend

Meatball Parm Sub

$15.00

Two of our famous homemade Meatballs sliced and spread with a topping of homemade marinara and fresh shredded house cheese blend

Sausage Parm Sub

$15.00

A pair of locally made Bianco's sausages grilled to perfection and covered in homemade marinara and house cheese blend

Sausage Pepper & Onion Sub

$16.00

Locally made Bianco sausages grilled to perfection topped with sauteed green peppers & onions covered in melted cheese

Veal Parm Sub

$17.00

Our giant house breaded veal cutlet deep-fried and juicy then covered in homemade marinara and fresh shredded house cheese blend

Steak and Cheese Sub

$15.00

Tasty shaved steak lightly sauteed in EVOO and packed full into a fresh sub roll and topped with your choice of cheese

Steak Bomb

$17.00

Peppers, mushrooms, and onions sauteed in EVOO are the start to our tasty shaved steak which gets sauteed together to combine all the flavors with a touch of salt and pepper then covered in your choice of cheese

Steak TIP Sub

$19.00

BLT

$11.00

An old favorite packed full of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with lite mayo on your choice of bread

Egg Sandwiches

$11.00

Fresh egg omelet sandwich on choice of bread with multiple combos...Western, Pepper & Egg...add cheese to finish it off right!

Haddock Sub

$18.00

Like our Haddock Parm Sub but minus the marinara...add lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and tartar to come up with your own combo that's just right!

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

The basic! Fresh cut ham and your choice of cheese. Add any fresh toppings to make it your own

Hot Dog

$7.00

A 1/4lb dog makes this a meal in itself. Relish and Onions are the norm yet adding Chili & Cheese takes it to a whole other level!

Pastrami Sub

$15.00

Extra tasty red pastrami served hot on a toasted sub roll. Add your choice of cheese to make it that much better

Tuna Salad Sub

$11.00

An old-time classic....on your choice of bread comes our Chunk Tuna mixed with a touch of mayo then add your choice of toppings for a personal touch

Dessert

Homemade Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Our Classic Family recipe creates this homemade brownie topped with Vanilla Bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream

Homemade Brownie

$6.00

Our super popular Family Brownie recipe, homemade and by itself for you to customize at your house with your favorite toppings! Game changer!!

Apple Pie

$6.00

A slice of Old-Fashioned goodness. Warm apples in a flaky crust. What more could you want?!?

Mini Cannoli

$2.00

Crunchy cannoli shell filled with sweet chocolate chip filled ricotta and topped with powdered sugar. A perfect two-bite size so you can't overindulge...unless you order a dozen!!

Merch

T-shirt

$23.00

Hat

$30.00

Wine Glass - 14oz

$8.00

Mason Jar - 16oz

$8.00

Saucehound Orig BBQ

$6.00

Saucehound Orig Dry Rub

$6.00

Naughty Dog BBQ

$6.00

Naughty Dog Dry Rub

$6.00

NA Beverage

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

BTL Apple Juice

$2.00

BTL Coke

$2.00

BTL Diet Coke

$2.00

BTL Fresca

$2.00

BTL Ginger Ale

$2.00

BTL Orange Soda

$2.00

BTL Poland Spring Water

$2.00

BTL Powerade

$2.00

BTL Red Bull

$3.00

BTL Rootbeer IBC

$2.00

BTL San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.00

BTL San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.00

BTL Smartwater

$2.00

BTL 2 Litre Coke

$4.00

BTL 2 Litre Diet Coke

$4.00

BTL 750ml San Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

BTL Gatorade

$2.00

BTL Powerade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
3rd Generation Family-run restaurant serving comfort Italian fare along with Homemade Pizza. Great spot for affordable eats including Burgers, Wings, Parmesans, Surf, Turf, Pata and quick bites. Full bar with a great selection of local beers and specialty drinks. Come in and be a part of the family!! Mangia!

Location

1068 Chestnut Street, Newton, MA 02464

