Echo Bridge Restaurant
1068 Chestnut Street
Newton, MA 02464
Popular Items
Starters
Wings
Jumbo Bone-in Wings that are juicy, crispy, and served in multiple flavor options with celery, carrots, and blue cheese
Fingers
Delightfully coated and juicy chicken tenders offered in a wide range of flavors. Served with celery, carrot, and blue cheese
Mozzerella Sticks
Italian breaded Mozzarella Cheese deep fried and served with Home-made Marinara
Toasted Raviolis
Cheese Ravioli's breaded and deep-fried to golden perfection. Served with Home-made Marinara
Garlic Bread with Cheese
House-made Garlic Spread on a fresh sub roll topped with house shredded cheese blend
Loaded Potato Skins
Made in-house Potato Boats topped with real bacon, house blend cheese, and sour cream
Echo Bridge Calamari
Lightly coated Rings only fried with hot cherry peppers and served with home-made marinara
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut breaded shrimp, lightly breaded served with lemon and sweet and sour
Jalapeno Poppers
Split Jalapeno Peppers stuffed with cream cheese and breaded and fried served with home-made marinara
Smelts
Deep-fried lightly breaded finger-sized white fish. Served with lemon and tartar sauce. An Italian favorite!
Quahog
Stuffed Clam on the half shell packed full of a tasty blend of clam, stuffing, and spice served with lemon
Salads
Sm Garden Salad
Made in house daily blend of Iceberg and Romaine topped with tomato, radish, cucumber, and red onion
Sm Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce with homestyle croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, and garlic bread with a flavorful caesar dressing
Sm Greek Salad
House Garden packed full of fresh Feta and tasty Kalamata olives, Red Onions, and tasty Greek dressing
Sm Echo Bridge Antipasto
House Garden topped with Imported Ham, Salami, Provolone, and Red Onion served with Tuna and Anchovie at your request
Large Garden Salad
Need to feed 3 or 4....Made in house daily blend of Iceberg and Romaine topped with tomato, radish, cucumber, and red onion
Large Caesar Salad
The Larger Version of our Fresh Romaine lettuce with homestyle croutons, Parmigiano Reggiano, and garlic bread with a flavorful caesar dressing
Large Greek Salad
The Family Style House Garden packed full of fresh Feta and tasty Kalamata olives, Red Onions, and tasty Greek dressing
Large Echo Bridge Antipasto
The Perfect start to a Family Meal is our House Garden topped with Imported Ham, Salami, Provolone, and Red Onion served with Tuna and Anchovie at your request
Sides
Bowl Steak Fries
Bowl sized Crispy Steak Cut Fries fried to a golden brown
Bowl Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fry is a sweet and savory option to our traditional steak fry
Bowl Cajun French Fries
Our meaty house fries tossed in a tasty Cajun spice blend
Bowl Onion Rings
Thick cut Beer battered onion rings deep-fried to a golden perfection
Side Pasta
A smaller portion of either of our house Linguine or Penne topped with our home-made marinara
Side Homemade Meatballs
A pair of our giant homemade meatballs with homemade marinara. A house favorite!!
Side Italian Sausage
A pair of Bianco's famous sausages made local, char-broiled, and topped with our home-made marinara
Side 1 MB & 1 Sausage
Side Chicken Parm
Side Eggplant Parm
Side Haddock Parm
Side Veal Parm
House Specialties
Chicken Parm
Our Famous house breaded Chicken Cutlet topped with homemade Marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend served with choice of pasta
Veal Parm
A tender house breaded Veal Cutlet topped with homemade Marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend served with choice of pasta
Eggplant Parm
Lightly battered long cut Eggplant Cutlets topped with homemade Marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend served with choice of pasta
Haddock Parm
Juicy and flaky Haddock filet topped with homemade Marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend served with choice of pasta
Chicken and Eggplant Parm
Our most popular Parm combo is a giant portion of our two most favorite Parms and served with your choice of pasta
Veal and Eggplant Parm
Meat and Veggie Parm combo to satisfy all of your cravings and served with your choice of pasta
Chicken and Veal Parm
All Protein in this combo. House breaded Chicken and Veal cutlet make this a huge plate with your choice of pasta that will get you through multiple meals
Rigatoni Parm
Just the pasta topped with homemade marinara sauce and fresh shredded house cheese blend
Homemade Lasagna
A huge portion made with our Homemade Meatsauce, Fresh Ricotta, and baked to perfection
Chicken Rigatoni and Broccoli
Medallions of chicken breast sauteed in a light broth, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic mixed together with broccoli and penne and topped with grated cheese
Lemon Chicken
Tender Chicken medallions sauteed in a lite lemon, extra virgin olive oil, and broth mixed with your choice of pasta and topped with grated cheese
Stuffed Shells
Locally made Shells stuffed with a seasoned Ricotta and served with one of our famous house-made Meatballs and topped with Marinara
Pasta
Plate o' Pasta
Keeping it simple....your choice of Linguine or Ziti topped with home-made Marinara
Potato Gnocchi
Locally made potato gnocchi topped with home-made Marinara or swap out any of our sauces...Tomato Cream is a favorite choice!
Garlic , Oil & Tuna
An Italian Favorite....Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and Chunk Tuna sauteed to perfection over linguine or Ziti
Cheese Ravioli
All Raviolis made local and served with marinara or substitue your choice of sauce
Spinach Ravioli
Green and White Striped pasta generously stuffed with ricotta and spinach
Artichoke Ravioi
Locally made Ravioli stuffed full of a perfect blend of Ricotta and Artichoke topped with home-made marinara
Lobster Ravioli
Raviolis stuffed with a blend of Maine Lobster and seasoned Ricotta topped with home-made marinara
Land to Sea
Choice Sirloin Strip
14oz Choice Sirloin Strip cooked to your choice of temperature served with choice of potato and vegetable
Steak Tips
Our House Cut and Marinated Choice Tips cooked to perfection and served with your choice of potato and vegetable
Turkey Tips
Locally cut and marinated by one of the best Butcher shops around. These Bourbon marinated Turkey Tips are served with french fries and vegetable
Haddock Dinner
A generous portion of Fresh Atlantic Haddock baked to a juicy, flaky goodness and topped with a light coating of breadcrumbs or fried to a golden brown and served with potato and vegetable
Scallops
Dry packed fresh sea scallops either broiled or fried and served with potato and vegetable
Fish & Chips
Chunks of our Fresh Haddock filets lightly breaded and fried to perfection served with french fries and tartar sauce
Liver and Onions
Not gonna find this one many places!! Litely sauteed Beef Liver with cooked onions and served with mashed and vegetable
Burgers
BYOB Cafe Burger
Build Your Own Burger starts with our Fresh 8oz Custom Burger Blend cooked to your liking on a toasted Brioche bun. Add your choice of cheese and toppings to your liking!
Bigger the Mac the Better
Our version of a classic starts with our massive 8oz Fresh Custom Burger Blend cooked to your liking topped with our homemade Mac sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a Brioche bun...no seeds on this one McDowell!
Bridge Burner
Fresh 8oz Custom Burger Blend coated in Cajun spices and cooked to your liking topped with cheese, hot cherry peppers, and a stuffed jalapeno
All About the BBQ Burger
Fresh 8oz Custom Burger Blend covered in our special Saucehound BBQ Dry Rub cooked to your liking topped cheese, beer-battered onion ring, and Saucehound Original BBQ Sauce
Club Sandwiches
Cheeseburger Club
Our most popular triple-decker!! Starts with our Fresh 8oz custom burger blend layered in between three pieces of bread with tasty bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a touch of mayo
Broiled Chicken Club
Our hand-breaded chicken cutlet broiled and juicy in a three-layer stack of goodness with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Ham and Cheese Club
Fresh sliced ham and choice of cheeses is the base to the three-layer setup of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Tuna Club
A three-layer classic on your choice of bread packed full of our tasty Chunk Tuna with a touch of mayo, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Pizza
Homemade Pizza
Our Famous completely made from scratch Pizza. This is one of the best Pizza's around!! Dough made in-house daily smothered with our tasty sauce then topped with our fresh shredded cheese blend. Add your choice of toppings or choose one of our Specialty Pizzas to enjoy!!
Subs / Sandwiches
Italian Sub
Imported Ham, Salami, and Provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and dressing. Adding hot cherry peppers is a perfect touch
Broiled Chicken Sub
Our house breaded chicken cutlet broiled to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Chicken Parm Sub
House breaded chicken cutlet deep-fried then topped with homemade marinara sauce and covered in our fresh shredded house cheese blend
Eggplant Parm Sub
Lightly fried long cut eggplant cutlets covered in homemade marinara sauce and house cheese blend
Haddock Parm Sub
Extra juicy fried haddock filet covered in homemade marinara and fresh shredded house cheese blend
Meatball Parm Sub
Two of our famous homemade Meatballs sliced and spread with a topping of homemade marinara and fresh shredded house cheese blend
Sausage Parm Sub
A pair of locally made Bianco's sausages grilled to perfection and covered in homemade marinara and house cheese blend
Sausage Pepper & Onion Sub
Locally made Bianco sausages grilled to perfection topped with sauteed green peppers & onions covered in melted cheese
Veal Parm Sub
Our giant house breaded veal cutlet deep-fried and juicy then covered in homemade marinara and fresh shredded house cheese blend
Steak and Cheese Sub
Tasty shaved steak lightly sauteed in EVOO and packed full into a fresh sub roll and topped with your choice of cheese
Steak Bomb
Peppers, mushrooms, and onions sauteed in EVOO are the start to our tasty shaved steak which gets sauteed together to combine all the flavors with a touch of salt and pepper then covered in your choice of cheese
Steak TIP Sub
BLT
An old favorite packed full of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with lite mayo on your choice of bread
Egg Sandwiches
Fresh egg omelet sandwich on choice of bread with multiple combos...Western, Pepper & Egg...add cheese to finish it off right!
Haddock Sub
Like our Haddock Parm Sub but minus the marinara...add lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and tartar to come up with your own combo that's just right!
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
The basic! Fresh cut ham and your choice of cheese. Add any fresh toppings to make it your own
Hot Dog
A 1/4lb dog makes this a meal in itself. Relish and Onions are the norm yet adding Chili & Cheese takes it to a whole other level!
Pastrami Sub
Extra tasty red pastrami served hot on a toasted sub roll. Add your choice of cheese to make it that much better
Tuna Salad Sub
An old-time classic....on your choice of bread comes our Chunk Tuna mixed with a touch of mayo then add your choice of toppings for a personal touch
Dessert
Homemade Brownie Sundae
Our Classic Family recipe creates this homemade brownie topped with Vanilla Bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream
Homemade Brownie
Our super popular Family Brownie recipe, homemade and by itself for you to customize at your house with your favorite toppings! Game changer!!
Apple Pie
A slice of Old-Fashioned goodness. Warm apples in a flaky crust. What more could you want?!?
Mini Cannoli
Crunchy cannoli shell filled with sweet chocolate chip filled ricotta and topped with powdered sugar. A perfect two-bite size so you can't overindulge...unless you order a dozen!!
Merch
NA Beverage
Ginger Beer
Arnold Palmer
BTL Apple Juice
BTL 2 Litre Coke
BTL 2 Litre Diet Coke
BTL 750ml San Pellegrino Sparkling
BTL Gatorade
BTL Powerade
3rd Generation Family-run restaurant serving comfort Italian fare along with Homemade Pizza. Great spot for affordable eats including Burgers, Wings, Parmesans, Surf, Turf, Pata and quick bites. Full bar with a great selection of local beers and specialty drinks. Come in and be a part of the family!! Mangia!
1068 Chestnut Street, Newton, MA 02464