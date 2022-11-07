Italian
MIDA Newton
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MIDA is an inspired Italian neighborhood restaurant by Chef Douglass Williams. We have two locations in Boston and Newton, MA.
261 Walnut St, Newton, MA 02460
