Dunn Gaherin's

344 Elliot St

Newton, MA 02456

Popular Items

10 Wings on the bone
Sirloin Tips
Southwest Eggrolls

Appetizers

10 Wings on the bone

$16.00

Boneless grilled chicken (1/2 LB)

$13.00

Cowboy Dip

$14.99

Cheesy black bean and corn dip topped with sour cream and fresh jalapeños and served with warm tortilla chips.

Calamari rings

$15.00

Crispy fried calamarI tossed in scampi butter with sliced hot cherry peppers. Served with homemade marinara sauce.

Cheesy Potato Wedges

$14.00

Seasoned potato wedges smothered in crumbled bacon and melted colby-jack cheese and served with sour cream on the side.

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Breaded deep fried chicken tenders. Served with French fries and honey mustard dipping sauce

Eggplant Fries App

$14.00

Battered eggplant strips deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side

Southwest Eggrolls

$14.00

Eggrolls stuffed with Chicken, black beans, sweet-corn, cheese and cilantro. Served with salsa and sour cream

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Homemade creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted Colby-jack cheese and served with tortilla chips and carrot and celery chips.

corn beef spring rolls

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Amazing burger with crispy bacon and choice of cheese

Burger

$14.00

Enjoy fresh high quality meat straight from grill!

Burger Angry

$17.00

Pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple slices and peanut satay sauce

Burger Caprese

$17.00

Resting on arugula and topped with tomato, Buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil pesto.

Burger Garden city

$17.00

Sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, pepper-jack cheese

Burger Irish

$16.00

Caramelized onions, imported irish porter cheddar

Burger Santa Fe

$17.00

Melted colby-jack cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeño peppers, homemade guacamole

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Awesome combination of meat under melted cheese

Daily Specials

Grilled Salmon topped with garlic parmesan sauce served with rice pilaf and broccoli.

Appetizer Mozzarella Moons

$14.00

Served with homemade marinara.

Appetizer Edamame Pot Stickers

$14.00

Crispy fried potstickers stuffed with edamame. Served with honey-teriyaki for dipping.

Grilled Salmon with Garlic Parmesan

$27.00

Fresh grilled Salmon basted in a garlic Parmesan glaze and topped with fresh shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with rice pilaf and fresh grilled asparagus.

Seafood Cakes

$26.00

3 Scallop, shrimp and crab seafood cakes topped with a lemon aioli and served with homemade coleslaw and sweet potato fries.

Shepherd’s Pie

Shepherd’s Pie

$21.00

Homemade like a meatloaf and layered with sweet corn and homemade mashed potatoes. Served in pan gravy with homemade Irish soda bread.

Wedge Salad with Shrimp

$26.00

Baby iceberg, cherry tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles and crumbled bacon drizzled with blue cheese dressing. Served with grilled shrimp.

Dessert Menu

GF Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Chocolate Decadence

$11.99

Cheesecake

$10.99

Entrees

Baked Scrod

$27.00

Fresh scrod fillet, white wine, scampi butter, bread crumbs.

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Fresh haddock fillets lightly floured and deep fried. Served with tartar sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled, basted in a sweet bourbon glaze and topped with toasted pecans.

Meat Loaf

$21.00

Topped with Gravy

Sirloin Tips

$27.00

3/4 Lb marinated, charbroiled, choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, or peanut satay.

Steak Frites

$35.00

12oz hand-cut sirloin topped with herb butter and onion rings and served on a bed of French fries.

Turkey Tips

$23.00

Grilled tenderloin tips basted in teriyaki served with grilled pineapple.

Twin Chicken

$19.00

Two boneless chicken breast marinated and grilled with your choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, cajun fire or peanut satay.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chix Angry

$15.99

Melted pepper-jack cheese, grilled pineapple, hickory smoked bacon and peanut satay sauce.

Fried Chix Bacon & Cheese

$14.99

Topped with hickory smoked bacon and your choice of melted cheese.

Fried Chix Irish

$14.99

Caramelized onions and melted porter cheddar cheese.

Fried Chix Cheese

$13.99

Crispy chicken topped with your choice of melted cheese.

Fried Chix Sante Fe

$14.99

Melted Colby-jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, homemade guacamole and jalapeño slices.

Fried Chix Caprese

$14.99

Baby arugula, beefsteak tomato, buffalo mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and basil pesto.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken breast served on a warm toasted brioche roll with your choice of lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of side.

Fried Chix Bacon And Egg

$15.99

Grill Chicken Sandwiches

Grill Chicken Irish

$16.00

Caramelized onions, imported irish porter cheddar

Grilled Chix Caprese

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, baby arugula, tomato, buffalo mozzarella and basil pesto aioli.

Grill Chicken Angry

$17.00

Pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple slices and peanut satay sauce

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken sandwich on brioshe roll

Grill Chicken Sandwich w/Cheese

$15.00

Chicken sandwich under melted cheese

Grill Chicken Santa Fe

$17.00

Melted colby-jack cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeño peppers, homemade guacamole

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$14.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Fingers

$8.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$8.99

Kids Hot dog

$8.99

Kids Mac Cheese

$8.99

Kids Pasta/butter

$8.99

Kids Pasta/sauce

$8.99

Salads

Butternut Squash & Arugula

$15.00

Warm roasted butternut squash and caramelized onions, baby arugula, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans and Bella balsamic vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Romaine and mixed greens with fresh salad vegetables and topped with grilled chicken tenderloins basted in buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine, garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Tuscany crusted eggplant, beefsteak tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, baby greens, aged balsamic vinegar, olive oil

House Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber and red onions served with a side of salad dressing of your choice

Sides

Chips and salsa

$6.00

Lg Fries

$6.00

Lg onion rings

$7.00

Lg spicy fries

$6.00

Lg sweet fries

$6.00

Side coleslaw

$3.00

Side guacamole

$2.00

Side mashed

$4.00

Side rice

$3.00

Side sour cream

$1.00

Side vegetable

$4.00

Side Roast Potatoes

$4.00

Soups

Bowl Chili

$10.00

Melted Colby Jack, Tortilla Chips

Bowl Chowder

$10.00

The White One

Cup Chili

$8.00

Melted Colby Jack, Tortilla Chips

Cup Chowder

$8.00

The White One

Turkey Burgers

Turkey Angry

$17.00

Pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple slices and peanut satay sauce

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Juice turkey patty on brioshe roll, what can be better?

Turkey Burger w/Cheese

$15.00

Turkey burger with choice of melted cheese

Turkey Caprese

$17.00

Resting on arugula and topped with tomato, Buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil pesto.

Turkey Cheese + Bacon

$16.00

Turkey burger with crispy bacon and choice of cheese

Turkey Garden City

$17.00

Turkey Irish

$16.00

Caramelized onions, imported irish porter cheddar

Turkey Santa Fe

$17.00

Melted colby-jack cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeño peppers, homemade guacamole

Veggie Burgers

Veggie Angry

$17.00

Pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple slices and peanut satay sauce

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Try exclusive veggie burger made from fine fresh vegetables

Veggie Cheese

$15.00

Veggie burger under melted cheese

Veggie Cheese + Bacon

$16.00

Veggie burger under melted cheese and bacon

Veggie Irish

$16.00

Caramelized onions, imported irish porter cheddar

Veggie Santa Fe

$17.00

Melted colby-jack cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeño peppers, homemade guacamole

Veggie Caprese

$17.00

Resting on arugula and topped with tomato, Buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil pesto.

Veggie Garden City

$17.00

Sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and pepper-jack cheese.

Wraps & Sandwiches

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Chicken tenders cooked in buffulo sauce, blue cheese dressing, sundried tomato tortilla.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Deep fried fresh haddock on a warm toasted brioche roll with tartar sauce on the side.

Pastrami

$15.00

Lean beef pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese and served on a warm toasted brioche roll with creamy dijonaisse mustard on the side.

Southwestern Wrap

$16.00

Spicy chicken tenderloins, guacamole, colby jack cheese, baby greens sundried tomato tortilla

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

344 Elliot St, Newton, MA 02456

Directions

Gallery
Dunn Gaherin's image

