Dunn Gaherin's
344 Elliot St
Newton, MA 02456
Popular Items
Appetizers
10 Wings on the bone
Boneless grilled chicken (1/2 LB)
Cowboy Dip
Cheesy black bean and corn dip topped with sour cream and fresh jalapeños and served with warm tortilla chips.
Calamari rings
Crispy fried calamarI tossed in scampi butter with sliced hot cherry peppers. Served with homemade marinara sauce.
Cheesy Potato Wedges
Seasoned potato wedges smothered in crumbled bacon and melted colby-jack cheese and served with sour cream on the side.
Chicken Fingers
Breaded deep fried chicken tenders. Served with French fries and honey mustard dipping sauce
Eggplant Fries App
Battered eggplant strips deep fried and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side
Southwest Eggrolls
Eggrolls stuffed with Chicken, black beans, sweet-corn, cheese and cilantro. Served with salsa and sour cream
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Homemade creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with melted Colby-jack cheese and served with tortilla chips and carrot and celery chips.
corn beef spring rolls
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Amazing burger with crispy bacon and choice of cheese
Burger
Enjoy fresh high quality meat straight from grill!
Burger Angry
Pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple slices and peanut satay sauce
Burger Caprese
Resting on arugula and topped with tomato, Buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil pesto.
Burger Garden city
Sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, pepper-jack cheese
Burger Irish
Caramelized onions, imported irish porter cheddar
Burger Santa Fe
Melted colby-jack cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeño peppers, homemade guacamole
Cheeseburger
Awesome combination of meat under melted cheese
Daily Specials
Appetizer Mozzarella Moons
Served with homemade marinara.
Appetizer Edamame Pot Stickers
Crispy fried potstickers stuffed with edamame. Served with honey-teriyaki for dipping.
Grilled Salmon with Garlic Parmesan
Fresh grilled Salmon basted in a garlic Parmesan glaze and topped with fresh shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with rice pilaf and fresh grilled asparagus.
Seafood Cakes
3 Scallop, shrimp and crab seafood cakes topped with a lemon aioli and served with homemade coleslaw and sweet potato fries.
Shepherd’s Pie
Homemade like a meatloaf and layered with sweet corn and homemade mashed potatoes. Served in pan gravy with homemade Irish soda bread.
Wedge Salad with Shrimp
Baby iceberg, cherry tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles and crumbled bacon drizzled with blue cheese dressing. Served with grilled shrimp.
Entrees
Baked Scrod
Fresh scrod fillet, white wine, scampi butter, bread crumbs.
Fish & Chips
Fresh haddock fillets lightly floured and deep fried. Served with tartar sauce.
Grilled Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled, basted in a sweet bourbon glaze and topped with toasted pecans.
Meat Loaf
Topped with Gravy
Sirloin Tips
3/4 Lb marinated, charbroiled, choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, or peanut satay.
Steak Frites
12oz hand-cut sirloin topped with herb butter and onion rings and served on a bed of French fries.
Turkey Tips
Grilled tenderloin tips basted in teriyaki served with grilled pineapple.
Twin Chicken
Two boneless chicken breast marinated and grilled with your choice of sauce: buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, cajun fire or peanut satay.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chix Angry
Melted pepper-jack cheese, grilled pineapple, hickory smoked bacon and peanut satay sauce.
Fried Chix Bacon & Cheese
Topped with hickory smoked bacon and your choice of melted cheese.
Fried Chix Irish
Caramelized onions and melted porter cheddar cheese.
Fried Chix Cheese
Crispy chicken topped with your choice of melted cheese.
Fried Chix Sante Fe
Melted Colby-jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon, homemade guacamole and jalapeño slices.
Fried Chix Caprese
Baby arugula, beefsteak tomato, buffalo mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and basil pesto.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast served on a warm toasted brioche roll with your choice of lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of side.
Fried Chix Bacon And Egg
Grill Chicken Sandwiches
Grill Chicken Irish
Caramelized onions, imported irish porter cheddar
Grilled Chix Caprese
Grilled chicken breast, baby arugula, tomato, buffalo mozzarella and basil pesto aioli.
Grill Chicken Angry
Pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple slices and peanut satay sauce
Grill Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich on brioshe roll
Grill Chicken Sandwich w/Cheese
Chicken sandwich under melted cheese
Grill Chicken Santa Fe
Melted colby-jack cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeño peppers, homemade guacamole
Grilled Chix Sandwich
Kid's Menu
Salads
Butternut Squash & Arugula
Warm roasted butternut squash and caramelized onions, baby arugula, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans and Bella balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine and mixed greens with fresh salad vegetables and topped with grilled chicken tenderloins basted in buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese. Served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
Caprese Salad
Tuscany crusted eggplant, beefsteak tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, baby greens, aged balsamic vinegar, olive oil
House Salad
Romaine, Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber and red onions served with a side of salad dressing of your choice
Sides
Soups
Turkey Burgers
Turkey Angry
Pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple slices and peanut satay sauce
Turkey Burger
Juice turkey patty on brioshe roll, what can be better?
Turkey Burger w/Cheese
Turkey burger with choice of melted cheese
Turkey Caprese
Resting on arugula and topped with tomato, Buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil pesto.
Turkey Cheese + Bacon
Turkey burger with crispy bacon and choice of cheese
Turkey Garden City
Turkey Irish
Caramelized onions, imported irish porter cheddar
Turkey Santa Fe
Melted colby-jack cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeño peppers, homemade guacamole
Veggie Burgers
Veggie Angry
Pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple slices and peanut satay sauce
Veggie Burger
Try exclusive veggie burger made from fine fresh vegetables
Veggie Cheese
Veggie burger under melted cheese
Veggie Cheese + Bacon
Veggie burger under melted cheese and bacon
Veggie Irish
Caramelized onions, imported irish porter cheddar
Veggie Santa Fe
Melted colby-jack cheese, bacon, sliced jalapeño peppers, homemade guacamole
Veggie Caprese
Resting on arugula and topped with tomato, Buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil pesto.
Veggie Garden City
Sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and pepper-jack cheese.
Wraps & Sandwiches
Buffalo Wrap
Chicken tenders cooked in buffulo sauce, blue cheese dressing, sundried tomato tortilla.
Fish Sandwich
Deep fried fresh haddock on a warm toasted brioche roll with tartar sauce on the side.
Pastrami
Lean beef pastrami topped with melted Swiss cheese and served on a warm toasted brioche roll with creamy dijonaisse mustard on the side.
Southwestern Wrap
Spicy chicken tenderloins, guacamole, colby jack cheese, baby greens sundried tomato tortilla
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
344 Elliot St, Newton, MA 02456