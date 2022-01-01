Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Cottage - Wellesley

2,364 Reviews

$$

190 Linden Street

Wellesley, MA 02482

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger
Mac & Cheese

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Hot Dog

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kids Hamburger

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Fish Nuggets

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Pasta Butter

$11.00

Pasta Marinara

$11.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Single Scoop

$4.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Apple Cake

$9.00

Sorbet

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Since 2007, The Cottage Wellesley has been a go-to, full-service, casual dining restaurant in Wellesley, MA for guests looking for fresh, clean, coastal cuisine with the comfort and warmth of New England hospitality. The Cottage Owners, John and Laura Wolfe, aim for the restaurant to be a dependable, comfortable, every-day eatery offering lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Sundays. The Cottage strives to bring fresh and honest product to the menu, sourcing local whenever possible, and pushes the creative culinary scene in Boston’s metro-west suburbs.

Website

Location

190 Linden Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

Directions

