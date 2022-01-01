Natick restaurants you'll love

Light and airy cream with a layer of fresh strawberry.

6" (#1) - serve up to 4 people

7" (#2) - serve up to 6 people

8" (#3) - serve up to 8 people

9" (#4) - serve up to 15 people

10" (#5) - serve up to 20 people

Due to demands, all whole cake orders need to be placed at least 24 hours prior to pick-up/delivery. If you have an urgent request, please call the store to check availability. Thank you!

