Natick restaurants you'll love

Natick restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Natick

Natick's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Must-try Natick restaurants

Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market image

 

Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market

9 Main Street, Natick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian$8.95
Mortadella, salami, hot ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hots, garlic salt, oregano, olive oil & red vinegar
Buffalo Chicken Arancini$4.95
Lola's signature rice mix stuffed with buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella
Chipotle Chicken Panini$10.95
Ciabatta bread, chicken cutlets, provolone, bacon, chipotle mayo
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

117 Mass Turnpike West, Natick

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café

1245 Worcester St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cloud Cake
Light and airy cream with a layer of fresh strawberry.
6" (#1) - serve up to 4 people
7" (#2) - serve up to 6 people
8" (#3) - serve up to 8 people
9" (#4) - serve up to 15 people
10" (#5) - serve up to 20 people
Due to demands, all whole cake orders need to be placed at least 24 hours prior to pick-up/delivery. If you have an urgent request, please call the store to check availability. Thank you!
Custard Bun$3.95
Sweet bun with custard cream filling. Contains: Egg, Wheat, Milk, Tree Nut(almond), and Soy
Blueberry Yogurt Cloud Cake
Light and airy cream with a layer of fresh blueberry
Due to demands, all whole cake orders need to be placed at least 24 hours prior to pick-up/delivery. If you have an urgent request, please call the store to check availability. Thank you!
Banner pic

 

BiryaniZ N BreadZ

195 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (1121 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hyderabadi Chicken Dhum Biryani$14.49
Basmathi rice slow cooked together with Chicken-in bone marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.
Plain Naan$2.99
Leavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor (Clay Oven).
Garlic Naan$3.99
Leavened white flour bread topped with fresh garlic & coriander & baked in Tandoor.
Dates and Olives image

FRENCH FRIES

Dates and Olives

28 main street, Natick

Avg 4.3 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel App$7.50
4 deep fried felafels/chickpea fritters served with pita bread and tahini sauce/sesame based sauce
(contains wheat, contains gluten
VEGAN/NO DAIRY)
Hummus App$6.00
Our hummus is made in house with chickpeas, sesame, garlic, olive oil, sesame paste/tahini served with pita bread
Spanakopita$7.50
2 Baked Spinach and feta cheese Greek handpies (contains wheat contains dairy)
Banner pic

 

Tashan

213 Burlington Road, Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GOAT CHEESE KOFTA$21.00
Potato-Goat Cheese Croquettes, Semolina Crust, Onion-Cream Sauce
SAAG PANEER$17.00
Slow Simmered Spinach, Cream, Ginger, Garlic, Onion-Tomato Gravy
MURGH TIKKA MASALA$23.00
Tandoori Chicken, Cream-Tomato Sauce, Fenugreek Leaves
Giovanni's Home of Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Home of Pizza

160 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.99
Garden salad w/kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini, mini pita.
French Fries$4.00
$4+ Contains a light NON Gluten-free coating.
Boneless Tenders$12.99
6 hearty tenders. Choice of sauce
Buttercup image

 

Buttercup

13 W Central St, Natick

Avg 4.6 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk cornbread$11.00
Buttermilk cornbread, lavender-honey, homemade ricotta, orange zest
Crystal Valley Chicken$28.00
Crystal valley chicken, potato puree, rainbow carrots, spinach
Fish Tacos$28.00
Halibut tacos, pico de gallo, sunwashed farm radish, chipotle aioli
The Lookout image

 

The Lookout

89 Pleasant Street, Natick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Honey Butter Fried Chicken* / Potato Bun / Potato Chips **Available GF
*Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy
*Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Whole Chicken Tenderloins / Contains Soy & Wheat / No Dairy
Farmer Salad$12.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce / Dried Fruit/ Toasted Pepitas / Goat Cheese / GF, V
Level99 and Night Shift Brewing Natick image

 

Level99 and Night Shift Brewing Natick

1235 Worcester St, Natick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Natick

French Fries

Tikka Masala

Garlic Naan

Naan

