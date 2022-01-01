Natick restaurants you'll love
Natick's top cuisines
Must-try Natick restaurants
Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market
9 Main Street, Natick
|Italian
|$8.95
Mortadella, salami, hot ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hots, garlic salt, oregano, olive oil & red vinegar
|Buffalo Chicken Arancini
|$4.95
Lola's signature rice mix stuffed with buffalo chicken, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella
|Chipotle Chicken Panini
|$10.95
Ciabatta bread, chicken cutlets, provolone, bacon, chipotle mayo
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
117 Mass Turnpike West, Natick
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
TOUS les JOURS Bakery + Café
1245 Worcester St, Natick
|Cloud Cake
Light and airy cream with a layer of fresh strawberry.
6" (#1) - serve up to 4 people
7" (#2) - serve up to 6 people
8" (#3) - serve up to 8 people
9" (#4) - serve up to 15 people
10" (#5) - serve up to 20 people
Due to demands, all whole cake orders need to be placed at least 24 hours prior to pick-up/delivery. If you have an urgent request, please call the store to check availability. Thank you!
|Custard Bun
|$3.95
Sweet bun with custard cream filling. Contains: Egg, Wheat, Milk, Tree Nut(almond), and Soy
|Blueberry Yogurt Cloud Cake
Light and airy cream with a layer of fresh blueberry
Due to demands, all whole cake orders need to be placed at least 24 hours prior to pick-up/delivery. If you have an urgent request, please call the store to check availability. Thank you!
BiryaniZ N BreadZ
195 W Central St, Natick
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dhum Biryani
|$14.49
Basmathi rice slow cooked together with Chicken-in bone marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.
|Plain Naan
|$2.99
Leavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor (Clay Oven).
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
Leavened white flour bread topped with fresh garlic & coriander & baked in Tandoor.
FRENCH FRIES
Dates and Olives
28 main street, Natick
|Falafel App
|$7.50
4 deep fried felafels/chickpea fritters served with pita bread and tahini sauce/sesame based sauce
(contains wheat, contains gluten
VEGAN/NO DAIRY)
|Hummus App
|$6.00
Our hummus is made in house with chickpeas, sesame, garlic, olive oil, sesame paste/tahini served with pita bread
|Spanakopita
|$7.50
2 Baked Spinach and feta cheese Greek handpies (contains wheat contains dairy)
Tashan
213 Burlington Road, Bedford
|GOAT CHEESE KOFTA
|$21.00
Potato-Goat Cheese Croquettes, Semolina Crust, Onion-Cream Sauce
|SAAG PANEER
|$17.00
Slow Simmered Spinach, Cream, Ginger, Garlic, Onion-Tomato Gravy
|MURGH TIKKA MASALA
|$23.00
Tandoori Chicken, Cream-Tomato Sauce, Fenugreek Leaves
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Giovanni's Home of Pizza
160 W Central St, Natick
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Garden salad w/kalamata olives, feta, pepperoncini, mini pita.
|French Fries
|$4.00
$4+ Contains a light NON Gluten-free coating.
|Boneless Tenders
|$12.99
6 hearty tenders. Choice of sauce
Buttercup
13 W Central St, Natick
|Buttermilk cornbread
|$11.00
Buttermilk cornbread, lavender-honey, homemade ricotta, orange zest
|Crystal Valley Chicken
|$28.00
Crystal valley chicken, potato puree, rainbow carrots, spinach
|Fish Tacos
|$28.00
Halibut tacos, pico de gallo, sunwashed farm radish, chipotle aioli
The Lookout
89 Pleasant Street, Natick
|Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Honey Butter Fried Chicken* / Potato Bun / Potato Chips **Available GF
*Bun contains : wheat / eggs / dairy / soy
*Bun DOES NOT contain : peanuts / tree nuts
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Whole Chicken Tenderloins / Contains Soy & Wheat / No Dairy
|Farmer Salad
|$12.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce / Dried Fruit/ Toasted Pepitas / Goat Cheese / GF, V